The Duke City Comedy Jam Series 2(#DCCJS2) Featuring: “The Mayor” Chris Thomas

Before comedy went viral online, some comedians built their names the real way - by standing on stage and making people laugh face-to-face. One of those comedians is Chris Thomas.

Many fans know him as “The Mayor.” He became popular because of his confidence, fast jokes, and strong energy on stage. Before social media and online clips were everywhere, Chris was already performing in busy comedy clubs and appearing on national TV.

He became well known as the first host of BET’s Rap City. He also performed on HBO’s hit show Def Comedy Jam, which helped many comedians grow their careers. His story is about hard work, big performances, and years of making people laugh. Now, let’s learn more about his journey and success in comedy.

Chris Thomas took another big step in his career when he performed on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. The show was very popular and helped many African-American comedians get noticed. He, not only as a comedian but also as a writer, graced the show with both talents on the national stage. The show was a stepping stone in his career, helping him to become a well-known and respected figure in the comedy world.

Chris Thomas is well-known for his highly energetic and daring comedic style. He gets along well with the audience using witty jokes, hilarious impersonations, and comedy performances on some of the largest stages in the country.

Also sharing the Stage are the following local comedians:

1.) Nicolina Nicthe and Hosting the event

2.) Eddie Stephens

3.) Juan Adams

4.) A. J. Martinez

5.) Mikey Mayes

6.) Jacqueline Twitty

