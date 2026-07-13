The Heart is Awake presents TEMPLE OF SOUND

The HEART is AWAKE presents a new TEMPLE OF SOUND, bridging the worlds of experimental and psychedelic music with sacred sounds and vibrational journeys featuring special guest singers and a few surprises. You’re invited to experience a sound blessing from Shingetsu Billy White at FUSION | 708 on Sunday, July 26, at 6 PM.

Tibetan singing bowls, Didgeridoo, Tanpura, Harmonium, Overtone and Throat singing, Atmospheric lap steel and 12 string guitars, Native flutes, Frame drums, gongs, and percussion from around the world are some of the instruments featured in this deep and expansive journey into meditative, adventurous sonic landscapes.

Intimate and sometimes interactive, The Heart is Awake invites the audience on a hypnotic, restorative “sound blessing.” From fans of ambient, experimental, and eclectic music as well as meditators and yogis, there is something for all listeners to encounter.

Make sure to bring mats and cushions if you want to stretch out on the wooden floor. There will also be a limited arrangement of chairs for the journey. Please join us for this unique concert experience at FUSION!

Learn more about Shingetsu Billy White—his journey, his mission, and his event happening at FUSION—in an article by FUSION staff writer, Rudolfo Carrillo, "Be Here Now."