The Larger Universe presents Many Worlds Presentations

Join The Larger Universe at FUSION | 708 on Saturday, July 25, from 2–4 PM for two exciting presentations and a respectful discussion! The presentations include Unicorn of Time and the Number of Motion with Daniel Jencka and Encounters Through the Artist’s Eye with Kathleen O’Connor.

The Unicorn of Time and the Number of Motion

With Daniel Jencka

The question of time—whether it truly exists, what it is, and how it operates—has occupied thinkers and ordinary people for thousands of years. More than 2,300 years ago, the great Greek philosopher Aristotle confronted this mystery head-on. In doing so, he carefully examined both the theories of earlier thinkers and the common assumptions of everyday life. Much like today, discussions of time in the ancient world were tangled with paradoxes, contradictions, and deep confusion.

Aristotle approached the problem in a characteristic way. He believed that paradoxes did not arise because reality itself was paradoxical, but because human understanding was incomplete or mistaken. Rather than accepting mystery as the end of a question, he sought to untangle the conceptual errors hidden within our thinking about time.

What emerged from his inquiry was a theory both remarkably simple and profoundly radical: time is not a thing in itself, but “the number of motion” in respect to before and after. Though ancient, this idea remains startling in its implications. In recent years, modern philosophers have revisited Aristotle’s account, including Daniel Jencka, whose work explores the enduring power and consequences of this forgotten framework.

What follows is an exploration of this 2,300-year-old solution to the mystery of time—a solution that, if correct, has the potential to overturn many assumptions held not only by everyday people, but also by modern science itself.

Encounters through the Artist’s Eye

With Kathleen O’Connor

What happens when a longtime university professor—a respected educator who taught for eighteen years and earned two awards for teaching excellence—finds herself face-to-face with experiences that challenge everything we think we know about reality?

Join Kathleen O’Connor for a fascinating and deeply personal exploration of contact, consciousness, and creativity. Holding two Master’s degrees in hypnotherapy, Kathleen brings both intellectual rigor and profound personal insight to her extraordinary experiences with non-human intelligences. Over the years, she has navigated a surreal, mind-expanding landscape of encounters with a variety of extraterrestrial species, each leaving a unique emotional and psychological imprint on her life.

Through vivid storytelling and breathtaking original artwork, Kathleen will share her “meeting of the minds” with these beings—experiences that she says transcend ordinary language and are best expressed through art. Her paintings and drawings serve not only as visual representations of contact, but as emotional and symbolic windows into realities beyond our everyday perception.

Please join The Larger Universe for this welcoming, respectful, and expansive event.

This event is free and open to the public. ABQ UFOs is a non-profit organization, and The Larger Universe is their public outreach arm under which they hold all of their in-person and online events.

DATE: Saturday, July 25

TIME: 2–4 PM

LOCATION: FUSION | 708 at 708 1st Street NW, Albuquerque, NM