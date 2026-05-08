The Biggest RV & Boat Sale of the Season Is Here!

The Let’s Go New Mexico RV & Boat Show is taking over the Cottonwood Mall (Dillard’s Parking Lot) in Albuquerque for three days of serious savings and unmatched selection.

From June 5–7, 8AM–6PM, this is your opportunity to shop a massive lineup of new and used RVs and boats — all in one place. We’re talking show-only pricing, limited-time incentives, and financing options including $0 down and no payments for 90 days on approved credit.

Manufacturer representatives will be onsite with exclusive offers you won’t find anywhere else. Admission and parking are free!