The New Mexico Youth Arts Ambassadors Exhibition Opening
The New Mexico Youth Arts Ambassadors Exhibition Opening
The NM Youth Artist Ambassadors are inviting you to the opening of their new art exhibition at FUSION | 708, opening on June 5, from 5–7 PM. The exhibit will be on view for all of June!
Homelessness impacts our entire community, creating a ripple of instability and generational challenges. NMYAA Cuentistas depict the reality that homelessness can reach anyone, whether a mother, an elder, a soldier, a teenager, or a family. This semester, they told their stories while learning the art of mural-making with local muralist Francisco LeFebre.
Opening Reception: Friday, June 5, 5–7 PM
After opening, this exhibit will be on view during public FUSION events or by appointment from June 5–30. To schedule a visit, Email FUSION. Opening Reception: Friday, June 5, from 5–7 PM as part of The ABQ Artwalk and First Friday ARTScrawl.