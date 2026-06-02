The New Mexico Youth Arts Ambassadors Exhibition Opening

The NM Youth Artist Ambassadors are inviting you to the opening of their new art exhibition at FUSION | 708, opening on June 5, from 5–7 PM. The exhibit will be on view for all of June!

Homelessness impacts our entire community, creating a ripple of instability and generational challenges. NMYAA Cuentistas depict the reality that homelessness can reach anyone, whether a mother, an elder, a soldier, a teenager, or a family. This semester, they told their stories while learning the art of mural-making with local muralist Francisco LeFebre.

Opening Reception: Friday, June 5, 5–7 PM

After opening, this exhibit will be on view during public FUSION events or by appointment from June 5–30. To schedule a visit, Email FUSION. Opening Reception: Friday, June 5, from 5–7 PM as part of The ABQ Artwalk and First Friday ARTScrawl.