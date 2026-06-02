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The New Mexico Youth Arts Ambassadors Exhibition Opening

The New Mexico Youth Arts Ambassadors Exhibition Opening

The NM Youth Artist Ambassadors are inviting you to the opening of their new art exhibition at FUSION | 708, opening on June 5, from 5–7 PM. The exhibit will be on view for all of June!

Homelessness impacts our entire community, creating a ripple of instability and generational challenges. NMYAA Cuentistas depict the reality that homelessness can reach anyone, whether a mother, an elder, a soldier, a teenager, or a family. This semester, they told their stories while learning the art of mural-making with local muralist Francisco LeFebre.

Opening Reception: Friday, June 5, 5–7 PM

After opening, this exhibit will be on view during public FUSION events or by appointment from June 5–30. To schedule a visit, Email FUSION. Opening Reception: Friday, June 5, from 5–7 PM as part of The ABQ Artwalk and First Friday ARTScrawl.

FUSION
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
FUSION
700 1st St NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505.766.9412
info@fusionnm.org
https://www.fusionnm.org/home