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The Zema Revue | Brlsq & Variety Show

The Zema Revue | Brlsq & Variety Show

Our August edition of the Zema Revue!
Brlsq - Comedy - Drag - Games - Prizes - Laughs - Surprises!
Come out to the Zema Vinyl Lounge on August 8th - doors opening at 6pm, show from 7-9pm!
Appearances by:
Indica Von Skeleton
Ravenesque N.V.
Sir Moan
Rouge Morte
Brian Andrew Lambe
&
Frisky Business
$20 GA | $30 VIP - tickets @ friskybusinessxo.com
VIP comes with a reserved premium seat and gift bag
GA first come, first seated

ZEMA Vinyl Lounge
$20-30
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
ZEMA Vinyl Lounge
3711 Central Ave NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87108
5052210620
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
https://www.hotelzazz.com/zema-vinyl-lounge