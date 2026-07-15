The Zema Revue | Brlsq & Variety Show

Our August edition of the Zema Revue!

Brlsq - Comedy - Drag - Games - Prizes - Laughs - Surprises!

Come out to the Zema Vinyl Lounge on August 8th - doors opening at 6pm, show from 7-9pm!

Appearances by:

Indica Von Skeleton

Ravenesque N.V.

Sir Moan

Rouge Morte

Brian Andrew Lambe

&

Frisky Business

$20 GA | $30 VIP - tickets @ friskybusinessxo.com

VIP comes with a reserved premium seat and gift bag

GA first come, first seated