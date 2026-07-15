The Zema Revue | Brlsq & Variety Show
The Zema Revue | Brlsq & Variety Show
Our August edition of the Zema Revue!
Brlsq - Comedy - Drag - Games - Prizes - Laughs - Surprises!
Come out to the Zema Vinyl Lounge on August 8th - doors opening at 6pm, show from 7-9pm!
Appearances by:
Indica Von Skeleton
Ravenesque N.V.
Sir Moan
Rouge Morte
Brian Andrew Lambe
&
Frisky Business
$20 GA | $30 VIP - tickets @ friskybusinessxo.com
VIP comes with a reserved premium seat and gift bag
GA first come, first seated
ZEMA Vinyl Lounge
$20-30
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
ZEMA Vinyl Lounge
3711 Central Ave NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87108
5052210620
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com