THR Rodeo at Hyatt Regency Tamaya

Come by Hyatt Regency Tamaya for the annual Tamaya Horse Rehab Rodeo. Taking place every Thursday between June 11 and August 13. Guests can enjoy an unforgettable evening where rescued horses participate in classic rodeo events. Experience a fast pace rodeo bringing together Southwest traditions and supporting the horses of Tamaya. Bring your boots and exciting energy to the rodeo set along the beautiful Santa Ana Pueblo. All proceeds from the rodeo go to supporting the care of the horses at Tamaya Horse Rescue.