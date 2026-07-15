To Hell And Back Brlsq&Variety Show by Frisky Business

Who: You. Us. Demons, angels, and everyone in between.

What: Burlesque, drag, comedy, and more in a non-alcoholic 18+ space. Bringing together a selection of the area's dreamiest demons and aspirational angels for a night of soul-affirming shimmying!

When: Thursday 7/30, Doors 6pm, Show 7-9pm

Where: Astronomia - 2715 4th St NW, #4, ABQ

Why: Come see for yourself. Or hear all about it afterwards, and then hopefully make better choices next time.

Produced & Hosted by: Frisky Business

With acts by:

Hanna Havoc

Cherry Fine

Julie Darling

Seraphim Hart

Stacia Vu

and Sparkle Support:

Cheeky Chingona de la Nalgona

&

Mariella

Tickets available soon at friskybusinessxo dot com and at the door!