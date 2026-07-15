To Hell And Back Brlsq&Variety Show by Frisky Business
To Hell And Back Brlsq&Variety Show by Frisky Business
Who: You. Us. Demons, angels, and everyone in between.
What: Burlesque, drag, comedy, and more in a non-alcoholic 18+ space. Bringing together a selection of the area's dreamiest demons and aspirational angels for a night of soul-affirming shimmying!
When: Thursday 7/30, Doors 6pm, Show 7-9pm
Where: Astronomia - 2715 4th St NW, #4, ABQ
Why: Come see for yourself. Or hear all about it afterwards, and then hopefully make better choices next time.
Produced & Hosted by: Frisky Business
With acts by:
Hanna Havoc
Cherry Fine
Julie Darling
Seraphim Hart
Stacia Vu
and Sparkle Support:
Cheeky Chingona de la Nalgona
&
Mariella
Tickets available soon at friskybusinessxo dot com and at the door!
Astronomia
$20-30
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Frisky Business
friskybusinessxo@gmail.com
Astronomia
2715 4th St NW #4Albuquerque, New Mexico