Windsong Chamber Music Trio
Windsong Chamber Music Trio
The Windsong Trio delights audiences of all ages with a variety of moods, colors, and instrument combinations. This afternoon concert features Haley Sicking (soprano), Robin Korevaar (clarinet) and Max Reilly (piano) in works ranging from opera arias to Schubert's beloved "Shepherd on the Rock" and Arnon Zimra's evocative arrangement of "The Heavenly Life" (from Mahler's 4th Symphony). Meet the musicans at the reception afterwards!
First Unitarian Church of Albuquerque
10-20
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Windsong Trio
2146627230
robin.korevaar@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
Robin Korevaar
robin.korevaar@hotmail.com
First Unitarian Church of Albuquerque
3701 Carlisle Blvd, New Mexico 87110
5412072889
speck@uuabq.org