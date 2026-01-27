Windsong Chamber Music Trio

The Windsong Trio delights audiences of all ages with a variety of moods, colors, and instrument combinations. This afternoon concert features Haley Sicking (soprano), Robin Korevaar (clarinet) and Max Reilly (piano) in works ranging from opera arias to Schubert's beloved "Shepherd on the Rock" and Arnon Zimra's evocative arrangement of "The Heavenly Life" (from Mahler's 4th Symphony). Meet the musicans at the reception afterwards!