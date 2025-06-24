Live video: Wed. 12:30 MDT Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on 2025 Rescissions Act
Hearings will address cuts to public media and USAID.
The U.S. House voted June 12th in favor of the 2025 Rescissions Act that would eliminate federal funding for public media. Wednesday, 12:30 MDT, the Senate Appropriations Committee will hold a hearing on the measure. You can watch the hearing live here.
New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich is a member of the committee. He and fellow New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan have condemned the plan.
The Rescissions Act would claw back $1.1 billion of funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that had already been approved by Congress for the next two years. For KUNM, that would mean a yearly loss of $270,000.