Nearly 200 officials from public radio stations across the country are descending on Capitol Hill to seek to convince lawmakers to maintain funding for public broadcasting despite President Trump's campaign against it.
On March 26, the CEOs of NPR and PBS will testify at a House subcommittee in a hearing dubbed “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the heads of NPR and PBS Accountable.” Franz Joachim, general manager of New Mexico PBS, spoke to KUNM about his recent trip to Washington, D.C. as part of America’s Public Television Stations.