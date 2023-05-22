KUNM Account Exec/Broadcast Media Sales
KUNM Account Exec/Broadcast Media Sales
We are looking for an innovative person to join KUNM’s Development Department to
support the Underwriting team to help raise the community funding that keeps our
important service operating at its best. We need someone who is great with people,
excellent with details, and has sales experience.
The KUNM Account Executive - Broadcast Media serves as the nonprofit liaison and
services representative between the station and KUNM’s nonprofit underwriting clients. Our successful candidate will ensure that client agreements are accurately designed and entered into Marketron’s Visual Traffic CRM system, write scripts, and ensure that the daily broadcast schedules are retrievable. We will provide necessary training for Visual Traffic CRM system.
If you have sales experience and would like to work at KUNM, click here to apply.
Applications are only accepted through the UNM employment portal.
Expanded Details of Duties:
Identifies potential business contributors and prepares comprehensive customized
proposals and presentations based on market research and demographics, defines
underwriting benefits, and suggests investment levels for underwriting
agreements.
Presents proposals to prospective organizations and/or foundations. Utilizes a range of effective sales and negotiation techniques to secure new and/or repeat underwriting agreements and sales of airtime.
Oversees contract fulfillment, scheduling, and collection for all non-profit paid announcement accounts.
Develops, writes copy, and coordinates production and scheduling for underwriting
announcements in conformance with FCC regulations and station policy.