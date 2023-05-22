KUNM Account Exec/Broadcast Media Sales

We are looking for an innovative person to join KUNM’s Development Department to

support the Underwriting team to help raise the community funding that keeps our

important service operating at its best. We need someone who is great with people,

excellent with details, and has sales experience.

The KUNM Account Executive - Broadcast Media serves as the nonprofit liaison and

services representative between the station and KUNM’s nonprofit underwriting clients. Our successful candidate will ensure that client agreements are accurately designed and entered into Marketron’s Visual Traffic CRM system, write scripts, and ensure that the daily broadcast schedules are retrievable. We will provide necessary training for Visual Traffic CRM system.

If you have sales experience and would like to work at KUNM, click here to apply.

Applications are only accepted through the UNM employment portal.

Expanded Details of Duties:

Identifies potential business contributors and prepares comprehensive customized

proposals and presentations based on market research and demographics, defines

underwriting benefits, and suggests investment levels for underwriting

agreements.

Presents proposals to prospective organizations and/or foundations. Utilizes a range of effective sales and negotiation techniques to secure new and/or repeat underwriting agreements and sales of airtime.

Oversees contract fulfillment, scheduling, and collection for all non-profit paid announcement accounts.

Develops, writes copy, and coordinates production and scheduling for underwriting

announcements in conformance with FCC regulations and station policy.

