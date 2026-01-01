KUNM is hiring a Programming & Audience Engagement Director!

Looking to be part of a growing and ambitious team? KUNM is hiring a Programming & Audience Engagement Director to join a team that is passionate about advancing our mission to inform and engage New Mexicans with news, music and cultural content across the audience's favorite platforms.

Our station is in Albuquerque, New Mexico and we reach most of central and northern New Mexico. If you're looking for beautiful sunsets, colorful culture + community, and the best chile you'll ever have, this may be the city for you. Join us for 360 days of sun, stay for the community!

Apply today, click here!