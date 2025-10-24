Album Review: Collide by Union Station

Artist: Union Station

Album: COLLIDE

Genre: Acoustic Folk / Country-tinged

Rating: 6/10

Recommended Tracks: 3, 7, 10

Reviewer/Show: Tony Mora / Folk Routes

Origin: Utah, USA

This acoustic folk-and-country hybrid from Union Station delivers original compositions voiced against a backdrop of mandolin, cello, cajón, guitar and bass. The production is steady and clear, the vocals strong, the tone ethereal and warm — a record that feels crafted for airplay rather than edge.

