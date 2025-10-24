© 2025 KUNM
Album Review: Collide by Union Station

KUNM | By Tony Mora
Published October 24, 2025 at 12:18 PM MDT
Collide by Union Station

Artist: Union Station
Album: COLLIDE
Genre: Acoustic Folk / Country-tinged
Rating: 6/10
Recommended Tracks: 3, 7, 10
Reviewer/Show: Tony Mora / Folk Routes
Origin: Utah, USA

This acoustic folk-and-country hybrid from Union Station delivers original compositions voiced against a backdrop of mandolin, cello, cajón, guitar and bass. The production is steady and clear, the vocals strong, the tone ethereal and warm — a record that feels crafted for airplay rather than edge.
Tony Mora
Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”
