Album Review: Collide by Union Station
Artist: Union Station
Album: COLLIDE
Genre: Acoustic Folk / Country-tinged
Rating: 6/10
Recommended Tracks: 3, 7, 10
Reviewer/Show: Tony Mora / Folk Routes
Origin: Utah, USA
This acoustic folk-and-country hybrid from Union Station delivers original compositions voiced against a backdrop of mandolin, cello, cajón, guitar and bass. The production is steady and clear, the vocals strong, the tone ethereal and warm — a record that feels crafted for airplay rather than edge.