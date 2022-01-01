Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”