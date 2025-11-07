Album Reviews: Story Songs by Sperry Hunt

Artist: Sperry Hunt

Recommended Tracks: #10

Album: Story Songs

Genre: Folk

Rating (1-10): 5

Label: Prod by Everett Moran

Reviewer/Show: Norina Morales – Afternoon Freeform

Upon listening twice, I can only conclude this is for serious Folk Listeners (not me)

Sperry Hunt, Texas-born contemporary folk songwriter is the author of Story Songs, a 2022 album of narrative and epistolary songs drawn from life, in the tradition of John Prine, Townes Van Zandt, Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, Tracy Chapman, Leonard Cohen, Paul Simon, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Richard Thompson, Nanci Griffith, Terry Allen, and Blaze Foley.

Featured musicians on track 10 are John “Greyhound” Maxwell on dobro and Jon Parry on fiddle. I recommend this track because the use of these instruments brings more depth to this cut than to the other songs. David Grisman plays mandolin on tracks 2, 4 and 5.

There are Southwestern themes, with track one called “The Poet of Santa Fe County.”

