© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Album Reviews: Story Songs by Sperry Hunt

KUNM | By Norina Morales
Published November 7, 2025 at 5:48 PM MST
Sperry Hunt

Artist: Sperry Hunt
Recommended Tracks: #10
Album: Story Songs
Genre: Folk
Rating (1-10): 5
Label: Prod by Everett Moran
Reviewer/Show: Norina Morales – Afternoon Freeform

Upon listening twice, I can only conclude this is for serious Folk Listeners (not me)

Sperry Hunt, Texas-born contemporary folk songwriter is the author of Story Songs, a 2022 album of narrative and epistolary songs drawn from life, in the tradition of John Prine, Townes Van Zandt, Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, Tracy Chapman, Leonard Cohen, Paul Simon, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Richard Thompson, Nanci Griffith, Terry Allen, and Blaze Foley.

Featured musicians on track 10 are John “Greyhound” Maxwell on dobro and Jon Parry on fiddle. I recommend this track because the use of these instruments brings more depth to this cut than to the other songs. David Grisman plays mandolin on tracks 2, 4 and 5.

There are Southwestern themes, with track one called “The Poet of Santa Fe County.”
Tags
KUNM Album Reviews Afternoon Freeform
Norina Morales
Norina Morales hosts Friday Afternoon Freeform and Savage Beast every 5th Tuesday in a month.
See stories by Norina Morales