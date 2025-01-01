Norina Morales

After many years of wanting to join the DJ lineup, I can say I am now in the fold. I started listening to KUNM when I moved to NM in 1978. Slinging coffee at the Hippo (many old timers will remember this pre-Starbucks joint) the radio was usually tuned into KUNM.

I listened to KUNM and was mesmerized late at night by "Ear Waves" hosted by Dwight Loop (RIP). Dog City Rock hosted by Renzo (precursor to the Psychedelic Radio Head Shoppe) was definitely my jam as a child of the British Invasion and the music from that era.

I'm thrilled to have a regular rotation on Friday Afternoon Freeform and Savage Beast every 5th Tuesday in a month.

It has been amazing to finally meet the voices on the air that I've listened to for so long. And all the new volunteers and staff.

To sum it up - radio has always been a part of my life - from AM transistor to FM. Listening to a beloved female (Alison Steele) late nights on WNEW in NYC. It is deeply ingrained in my being.