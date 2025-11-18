© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Album Review: No More Work - - Ever by WILGIRA

KUNM | By Brandon Kennedy
Published November 18, 2025 at 4:23 PM MST
WILGIRA

Artist: Wilgira
Album: No More Work - - Ever
Genre: LOCAL, experimental
Label: Self Released
Rating (1-10): 7
Reviewer/show: Brandon Kennedy/ Afternoon Freeform

Very angular, very weird– this recording was done with Keif Henley, owner and operator of the Guild Cinema, and then Mike Dixon on drums, Jeff G on base, and Ren Adams was on keyboard. It was recorded and mixed by Jeremy Barnes and Heather Trost. It was mixed by Jeremy Barnes in Albuquerque. Recorded live at Longhair Records. No More Work - - Ever is spacey, wild, worth-while trip.
Tags
KUNM Album Reviews Afternoon Freeform
Brandon Kennedy
See stories by Brandon Kennedy