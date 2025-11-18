Album Review: No More Work - - Ever by WILGIRA

Artist: Wilgira

Album: No More Work - - Ever

Genre: LOCAL, experimental

Label: Self Released

Rating (1-10): 7

Reviewer/show: Brandon Kennedy/ Afternoon Freeform

Very angular, very weird– this recording was done with Keif Henley, owner and operator of the Guild Cinema, and then Mike Dixon on drums, Jeff G on base, and Ren Adams was on keyboard. It was recorded and mixed by Jeremy Barnes and Heather Trost. It was mixed by Jeremy Barnes in Albuquerque. Recorded live at Longhair Records. No More Work - - Ever is spacey, wild, worth-while trip.

