WED: HUD awards millions for tribal housing projects in region, Rio Arriba County panel picks a replacement sheriff, + More

HUD awards millions for tribal housing projects in this region – By Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

Three more tribal communities in New Mexico will see millions in federal dollars to assist with housing construction and renovation projects.

Today, Housing Urban Development Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman announced more than $52 million will be awarded to 49 tribes across the country as part of COVID-19 relief funded through the Indian Community Block Grant from the American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year.

Ohkay Owingeh, Isleta and Zia Pueblos are receiving a combined $3.1 million for housing projects.

“HUD understands its responsibility to Indigenous communities,” Todman said. “These awards will provide critical funding to Tribes to help them prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.”

This follows an additional $3.1 million awarded in November under the same federal housing program to the Pueblo of Jemez Housing Authority ($1.03 million) for the construction of three housing units, the Pueblo of Acoma Housing Authority ($1.03 million) to expand internet broadband access to homes and the Santo Domingo Pueblo ($1.03 million) for improvements such as new ventilation systems in homes.

During the initial round of funding in November, the Navajo Nation was also awarded $3.4 million to construct 69 septic systems, repair water lines and improve sanitation services on the Arizona side.

The funds announced today will go to similar projects. Isleta Pueblo plans to build two housing duplexes. Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority is approved to rehabilitate 13 homes in the community, and Pueblo of Zia plans to use its money to build seven new homes.

Heidi Frechette (Menominee / Brothertown) is HUD’s deputy assistant secretary for Native American Programs. She said the awards can address longstanding housing inequalities further exacerbated by COVID-19. For instance, tribes updating ventilation systems in homes will allow for greater air flow, which can help stop the spread of the disease and also improve air quality during wildfire season.

“This funding really highlights that tribes see the needs in their communities — not only to COVID-19 or the pandemic — but other environmental concerns where air quality is the factor,” Frechette said.

Home renovation and construction can address the health problems of overfull households where people could not safely practice social distancing or adequately quarantine if someone in the house was exposed to the virus.

“The struggle to access measures to keep folks safe during COVID-19, as far as being able to distance, to quarantine when you’re in an overcrowded home to be able to hand wash and things like that without running water and indoor plumbing,” she said. “And so really, these funds are still needed to make these investments in Indian Country to really address some of those systemic needs that have existed but really has been more highlighted during the pandemic.”

While the projects are created and run by the tribes, HUD is offering consultation on best practices to assist with projects to meet pandemic relief goals.

“Tribes really decide the needs in their community,” Frechette said. “Tribes are being innovative or they’re addressing the needs of their community.”

Rio Arriba County panel picks a replacement sheriff -Associated Press

The Rio Arriba County Commission has chosen a new sheriff to fill a vacancy created when James Lujan resigned last week after being sentenced to prison on two felony convictions.

County Sheriff's Maj. Billy Merrifield was sworn in as sheriff on Monday after the commission approved the appointment during a special meeting.

Lujan was sentenced to three years in prison on convictions of aiding a felon and intimidating a witness stemming from a 2017 incident in Espanola.

Merrifield was appointed to serve the remainder of Lujan's term. The post will be up for election in 2023.

FBI: Man robbed two Albuquerque banks in about 15 minutes - Associated Press

The FBI says the same man is believed to have robbed two Wells Fargo bank branches in Albuquerque in a span of about 15 minutes early Monday afternoon and is suspected of four other Albuquerque bank robberies in September and October.

According to the FBI, the suspect is described as white, in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with black hair and a thin build.

The FBI said he wore a blue sweater, a blue hat with a red brim and an image of a mountain on a gold background, a blue surgical mask, gray gloves, blue jeans and dark shoes.

In both robberies, the suspect presented a demand note to tellers, who handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the FBI said.

The man is suspected of robbing branches of U.S. Bank, Bank of the West and Wells Fargo in the early holdups.

Red chile labor program comes to abrupt halt due to fight between governor and Legislature - By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

New Mexico’s red chile harvest might become a casualty of a recent Supreme Court ruling that halted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s ability to spend federal money without the Legislature.

Lujan Grisham announced a $5 million program in August that chipped in taxpayer money to help recruit and retain seasonal laborers. At the time, the state estimated there had been a 45% drop in farmworkers who pick chile, which amounted to about 1,350 open jobs.

The governor announced just a couple of weeks ago she would extend the first-come, first-serve program to help farmers find enough workers to handle the red chile season this winter.

The state paid as much as $4.50 an hour to enhance laborer pay up to $19.50 an hour to process chile.

But the governor’s unilateral use of federal American Rescue Plan Act money came under fire by legislators, who argued they should have a say in the allocation of that money. They sued in September.

Lujan Grisham doled out about $700 million before the litigation commenced on things like vaccine incentives, unemployment insurance, encouraging employees to return to work and boosting pay for the chile farmworkers.

The lawsuit made its way to the state’s Supreme Court. Last month, justices ruled in the Legislature’s favor, requiring an immediate halt to governor’s spending.

Jeff Witte, the state’s agriculture secretary, wrote a letter dated Dec. 3 that was published on the website of the Chile Labor Incentive Program, saying the ruling meant the program’s remaining $2.2 million could not be spent.

“Unfortunately, the Legislature wants unspent funds from the program to be returned to them per the state Supreme Court’s recent decision regarding federal funding, effectively ending the program and preventing us from providing further needed assistance to the chile industry,” Witte wrote.

As of mid-November, the state had spent around half the money on about 3,000 workers.

New Mexico farmers produced nearly $52 million in green chile in 2020 from 8,500 acres, according to the United States Department of Agriculture statistics, up from $50 million in 2019.

Charlie Marquez, lobbyist on behalf of the New Mexico Chile Association, informed the House Appropriation Committee of a halt to the program at a meeting today. His mention of the potential problems for the red chile harvest elicited obvious concern from Rep. Patti Lundstrom (D-Gallup), the committee chair, and other committee members.

The committee gathered to discuss the proposed allocation of about $470 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, primarily on broadband and infrastructure. The proposal included no money to help farmers pay living wages to chile farmers.

Lundstrom did not immediately say what the solution might be to help resurrect the chile program. But she said she would look at the issue.

“That doesn’t sound right to me. We’re going to keep a note on that one,” Lundstrom said. “Chile is chile.”

Glen Duggins, president of the New Mexico Chile Association, previously told Source New Mexico that the program has been very helpful to farmers like him, but he thinks it could have been streamlined to better retain workers.

For example, he said, the program requires too much paperwork to be worth it for some employees who don’t work for very long or abruptly stop showing up to work. That undermines the point of the program, he said, and might explain why the state hasn’t yet spent all the money.

“The turnover is so high,” he said. “They come and go so fast on the farm that (the program) doesn’t work very well on the farm.”

Instead, Duggins said, it might improve the program if it paid farmers per ton of chile harvested, giving them the flexibility to pay their workers from that sum.

But he said he appreciates the program, especially as farmers harvest red chile this winter. He supplemented one employee’s wages in the fall and intended to enroll at least three more this winter, he said.

“We’re grateful for it, and we’re using it for the red chile (harvest),” he said at the time, before the announcement.

Witte in his letter urged farmers to continue to track their expenses through Jan. 31 in hopes that the program is brought back.

“We are disappointed that the burden of this action may fall on you — but we will continue to be of assistance to you in any way we can, as our mission, as always, is to support the essential work you do to feed New Mexicans the best chile in the world,” he wrote.

Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID cases, no deaths 3rd day in row -Associated Press

The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 35 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the third consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's total cases since the pandemic began to 40,171.

The known death toll remains at 1,551.

"We are hopeful that the new variant will not reach our communities, but we must also be prepared," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Tuesday. "All of us can do our part to help by continuing to take precautions such as wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, washing your hands often, limiting travel, and staying home as much as possible."

Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get a booster shot and wear masks.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.