Thurs: Cuba Schools installs Starlink broadband in student homes, Juvenile advocates push for second chance bill +more

Rural New Mexico school buys Starlink internet for students — Cedar Attanasio, Associated Press / Report for America

A school district in northwestern New Mexico is providing high-speed internet to students' families, most of whom are Indigenous, in a $1.2 million deal that leapfrogs piecemeal efforts by state and tribal officials.

Cuba Independent Schools superintendent Karen Sanchez-Griego said staff began installing Starlink's $500 receivers at students' homes in November and hope to connect all 450 families by the end of the school year.

Traditional fiber optic cables haven't been installed around Cuba because of the area's sparse population, lack of money, and crisscrossing red tape from tribal, federal, and state agencies that have to approve digging.

New Mexico education officials were ordered by a court in April to provide high-speed internet to students in Cuba and other areas but haven't done so.

Wi-Fi hotspots from the state didn't work well in remote areas far from cellphone towers. Education officials are planning on purchasing Starlink units for around 1,000 families around the state but haven't specified a timeline for doing it.

"Our kids can't wait," said Sanchez-Griego, adding that the investment is funded by federal relief money that will eventually run out paying for $100 monthly internet fees. "Our hope is that the state will come through."

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

New Mexico advocates renew push for juvenile justice bill — Associated Press

It seemed likely that Michael Brown, 44, would die in prison.

He was tried as an adult in 1995 and convicted by a jury on first-degree murder and other charges in the stabbing death of his grandparents. He was 16 but sentenced as a violent youthful offender to life plus 41 years, ensuring he would spend at least 71 years in prison.

Then, in November, a state district judge amended Brown's sentence making him eligible for parole in February 2024 after he has served 30 years in prison.

"Michael went to prison around the time that I was born," Brown's attorney, Denali Wilson, 28, told the Albuquerque Journal. "That's the way we're handling these cases in New Mexico, and that can't be the way we respond to harm caused by children."

Wilson and other advocates for youthful offenders are pushing for legislation that would abolish life without parole for juveniles sentenced as adults.

The proposed "Second Chance" bill would make juveniles sentenced as adults eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison. If parole is denied, the request would be reconsidered by the parole board every two years.

Wilson, a staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, estimates that Brown is one of 75 people in New Mexico serving long adult prison sentences for crimes they committed as children.

The proposal is similar to Senate Bill 247, which the chamber passed 28-11 in March 2021. The legislative session ended before the House could consider the bill.

The bill's co-sponsor, Democrat Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez of Albuquerque, has asked Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to include the measure in her call for the 2022 regular session.

The governor's office said no decision have been made about whether to include it on the agenda.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office voiced opposition earlier this year to some portions of the bill, citing an outcry from crime victims. Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for the office, said victims and their families should be included in any discussions about the bill.

Sedillo Lopez said a state law is needed to provide consistency to the way state judges handle serious crimes committed by juveniles.

She also said the bill is not a "get out of jail free card" for criminal offenders. The decision to release would rest with a parole board.

The measure also would also provide young offenders with incentive to change, demonstrate good behavior in prison, and reform their lives, she said, noting that she believes "children have an enormous capacity for change."

Albuquerque chief pleas for hit-and-run driver to surrender — Associated Press

Albuquerque's police chief wants a hit-and-run driver who is accused of striking a man and his young son earlier this month to surrender.

The little boy, Pronoy Bhattacharya, was killed.

Chief Harold Medina released a video on Wednesday saying Sergio Almanza "chose to drink, he chose to drive, he chose to speed down Albuquerque streets, run a red light and strike a 7-year-old."

He urged Almanza to turn himself in, saying police had reviewed his social media and know he too has young children and would want justice if one of them were injured.

Almanza was allegedly driving an off-road vehicle on Des. 12 when he ran a red light and struck the boy and his father. He then fled the scene.

New Mexico utility adds electric vehicles to fleet — Associated Press

New Mexico's largest electric provider received a few more electric vehicles this week and reiterated its commitment Wednesday to building its fleet over the coming years.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico announced that it now has 38 electric vehicles with three more on order. Spokeswoman Shannon Jackson said the utility would have more but supply issues with vehicle manufacturers have been a limiting factor.

About 8% of PNM's fleet is now electric, and the utility has plans to grow that by 5% each year. The current goal is a minimum 10% of all new units to be electric for 2022 and at least half the fleet to be electric by 2030.

Nearly three dozen PNM vehicles are being wrapped with clean energy messages and images of solar panels and wind turbines. The utility said the new look is aimed at demonstrating PNM's vision for a carbon-free future by 2040.

Under New Mexico's Energy Transition Act, investor-owned utilities like PNM have until 2045 to be 100% carbon-free. Electric cooperatives have five years more to meet the state mandate.

PNM also recently joined the National Electric Highway Coalition, which plans to build fast-charging ports along major U.S. travel corridors.

The utility currently has 34 charging stations installed to charge its electric vehicle fleet on PNM property throughout the state. Overall, New Mexico has 167 public charging stations with nearly 400 charge ports, PNM said.