MON: Preventive policing could expand across NM, Luján plans return for Supreme Court vote, + More

Preventive policing could expand across New Mexico -Austin Fisher, Source NM

A pilot program in Albuquerque that tries to use a public health approach to thwart future violence would be expanded statewide under a proposal House lawmakers passed early in the morning on Saturday.

The House of Representatives after nearly three hours of debate voted 44-20 to create a statewide system of funding based on Albuquerque’s Violence Intervention Program. It still needs hearings in the Senate’s Judiciary and Finance Committees before it would get a vote on the floor.

Under House Bill 96, social workers would intervene with victims of violent crime who police believe are likely to become perpetrators themselves, or are past perpetrators, said sponsor Rep. Gail Chasey (D-Albuquerque).

Gerri Bachicha, director of the Albuquerque program upon which the legislation is modeled, told lawmakers last fall that policing methods meant to reduce assaults and gun violence have “eroded the legitimacy of the police force to protect and serve in the communities most impacted by violent crime.”

The bill instead proposes that communities in New Mexico adopt a different kind of policing which the bill refers to as “focused deterrence,” where police try to stop gun violence through intensive, targeted enforcement in tandem with social services and appeals from community members to stop the violence.

The people with whom the VIP team is intervening are “pretty hardcore,” Chasey said. They need a lot of help in order to turn their lives around, she said, like good substance use disorder counseling and possibly medication.

That’s why the bill requires at least half of the grant funding to pay for public health services. The top four needs among the people targeted by the Albuquerque program, she said, are substance use disorder, detox, housing and psychological treatment due to past trauma.

A small portion of the funding would go to the Department of Health to administer the program, and the rest would go to police, Chasey said. Part of the process of identifying people for the program includes police figuring out whether someone is in a gang, she said.

If the person refuses to participate in the program, they are “basically alerted that he or she is now on the radar of this law enforcement partnership” that includes federal prosecutors, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the local sheriff’s office and other police, Chasey said.

In one case, the Albuquerque Violence Intervention Program team met with a young man who was shot in the back and expressed his intention to seek revenge on the shooter, she said.

The team, Chasey said, got him to express his wishes to get help, identified a serious mental health issue and a substance use disorder, and had case managers working with him daily offering life coaching and referrals to behavioral health services.

Since March 2020, the two-person Albuquerque team has intervened with 210 people at the highest risk of engaging in cycles of violence, she said, and 93% of those people have not gone on to commit more crime.

House Bill 2 includes $9 million to be overseen by the Department of Health, which would give out grants to the local governments that would apply to create violence intervention programs that would fit their needs, Chasey said.

Every city, county or tribal government could apply for the grants, she said. To qualify, she said, there must be a disproportionate amount of violence to that area’s population in the form of aggravated assaults or homicides.

The New Mexico Sentencing Commission would provide data to local communities for their grant applications, she said.

The City of Albuquerque consulted with the Sentencing Commission and found that in 2019, the areas that had the most disproportionately high crime rates are the counties of Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and the area around the town of Silver City, Chasey said. That data, she added, could have easily changed since the pandemic began.

Luján plans return to Senate in weeks for Supreme Court vote -Associated Press

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who is recovering from a stroke in January, says he plans to be back at work in "just a few short weeks" to vote on President Joe Biden's forthcoming Supreme Court nominee.

In a video released Sunday by his office, the New Mexico senator said he is at the University of New Mexico Hospital after surgery to relieve pressure on his brain and soon will go to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for "a few more weeks."

"I'm doing well. I'm strong. I'm back on the road to recovery, and I'm going to make a full recovery," the 49-year-old Luján said in the video, which showed him seated next to two of his doctors. "I'm going to walk out of here, I'm going to beat this, and I'm going to be stronger once I come out."

"Now I'm proud to report, then I'll be back on the floor of the United States Senate in just a few short weeks to vote on important legislation and to consider a Supreme Court nominee," he added.

According to his office, the Luján began experiencing dizziness and fatigue on Jan. 27 and checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Luján was transferred to the hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation and treatment.

His absence from the Senate came as Biden considers a nominee to replace the retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Biden has said he wants to announce a pick by the end of February.

In a 50-50 Senate, Luján's vote would be critical if Democrats wanted to confirm Biden's nominee without the help of Republicans.

"Rest assured, New Mexicans can know they will have a voice and a vote during this process," Luján said in the video. "That has never changed."

Police: Man suspected of stabbing 11 people in Albuquerque -KRQE-TV, Associated Press

Police in Albuquerque arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people, leaving two critically injured, at multiple locations in the city, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing downtown around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. A man suffered a laceration to his hand and was treated at a local hospital, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement. Police said the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife.

About two miles east, near the University of New Mexico, police received another call about a person who was stabbed in the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

A third stabbing occurred in front of an apartment building around 1 p.m., police said, and a fourth incident was reported nearby in which a man was stabbed in the neck.

Police said another call came about a suspect attempting to stab customers at a convenience store. Officers arrived and found "multiple stabbing victims," the statement said. Additional calls came in about two more stabbings.

The victims were taken to several hospitals and are all in stable condition. Two victims were critically injured and some were treated and released, police said.

Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told TV station KRQE that the stabbings "appear to be random ... There doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point," he said.

Police arrested a man who's believed to have stabbed as many as 11 people, authorities said. He was not identified on Sunday.

Ranger district provides firewood for Navajo community - By Jim Mimiaga The Journal

The Dolores Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest is providing firewood to help heat homes in the Chinle area of the Navajo Nation.

San Juan Wood for Life is a pilot project between the San Juan National Forest, Chinle Chapter of the Navajo Nation, National Forest Foundation and Weston Backcountry.

The project provides tribes with a sustainable source of firewood from forest thinning projects.

In February, about six truckloads of ponderosa pine – at least 84 cords of firewood – are being delivered to the Chinle Chapter House as weather allows. The wood will be processed into firewood and delivered to elderly and other vulnerable populations in the area free of charge.

"The wood has arrived and is being split for delivery to homes," said Colin Tsosie, program coordinator for the Chinle Chapter House. Households that need firewood will receive one cord each.

He said there is a big demand for firewood in Chinle and wood stoves are a primary source of heat for residents, including the elderly.

"I don't know if you've been to Chinle, but there are not a lot of forests around for firewood," Tsosie said. "It's been cold here, the goal of the project is to help the community with firewood at no cost."

Residents typically drive 45 minutes or longer gather firewood, he said. The labor and rising cost of wood and fuel makes it a challenge, especially for the elderly, he said. A truckload of firewood has been selling for $280.

The Chinle Youth Program and AmeriCorps volunteers are helping to split and deliver the wood. Sign up for the firewood is available at the Chinle Chapter House.

Dolores District Ranger Derek Padilla said firewood for the San Juan Wood for Life is from forest thinning projects in the Glade and Lake Canyon areas in the northwest part of the district.

Local demand has not been high for the firewood available in that remote area, he said. The firewood-sharing program to help out neighbors is seen as a good use for it.

"It helps us address forest health needs, while also helping communities that need firewood," he said. "My hope it that it will develop into a multiyear program."

The reduction of fuel loading in the Glade helps minimize beetle kill, reduces the chance for large, destructive wildfires, and provides a product for the timber industry, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

A challenge for forest thinning projects is that the market for smaller timber is scarce. Padilla said. The larger mills are not taking it, but it makes good firewood.

The Chinle Chapter has participated in the Wood For Life program with Arizona's Coconino and Kaibab National Forests in the past and was chosen for the San Juan pilot program because of existing distribution networks and infrastructure.

The Wood for Life program was developed in 2018 as a collaboration between the Kaibab and Coconino National Forests, the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe and the National Forest Foundation. The partnership now includes more than 60 organizations. Since its inception, more than 7,000 cords of wood have been provided to local tribal governments and nonprofits, which process and distribute it to community members throughout the Southwest.

"The expansion of Wood for Life to the San Juan National Forest will allow the program to benefit more forest lands and reach more communities," said National Forest Foundation program manager Sasha Stortz in a news release. "We're thrilled for this significant moment of growth and really appreciate all the partners who have come together to make it happen."

For more information on San Juan National Forest Wood for Life projects, contact Forester Jake Dahlin at jacob.dahlin@usda.gov

2 charged in shooting of New Mexico State Police officer -Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the shooting of a New Mexico State Police officer, who authorities said has been released from a hospital.

State Police said Caleb Dustin Elledge, of Los Lunas, and Alanna Martinez were located after a Saturday search at a home in the town of McIntosh.

Elledge, 24, has been charged in a criminal complaint with assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer, tampering with evidence, aggravated battery on a peace officer, possession of a firearm or a destructive device by a felon and criminal damage to property, authorities said.

They said Martinez, 22, was facing a charge of harboring or aiding a felon.

It was unclear Sunday if either suspect had a lawyer yet who could speak on their behalf.

Police said Elledge has a long criminal history and multiple arrest warrants.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that at the time of Friday's shooting, Elledge had been on the run for several months after cutting off his ankle monitor.

State Police Chief Tim Johnson said at a news conference Saturday that least three guns were recovered, but it's not yet known if one of them was used in the shooting.

The officer was shot along a highway east of Albuquerque after pursuing a vehicle that had rammed his patrol car. He was shot as the two suspects exited their vehicle.

Elledge reportedly told police he didn't want to go back to prison and he fired at least eight rounds at the officer, according to the Journal.

Johnson said the injured lieutenant, whose name hasn't been released, left the hospital Saturday and returned home to his family.

He reportedly was shot on one side of his neck.

"All indications are that he's going to make a full recovery," Johnson said.

Albuquerque police investigating fatal shooting at apartment -Associated Press

A man has been found fatally shot at an Albuquerque apartment in what appears to be a homicide, according to police.

They said officers were dispatched to an apartment in the northeast part of the city about a shooting that occurred around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a man was found shot in the chest and he died at the scene.

The victim's name hasn't been released yet.

Police said detectives were interviewing several witnesses, but there was no immediate word on any suspects in the case.

Tucson archaeologist: Found artifacts linked to 16th century - By Henry Brean Arizona Daily Star

A Tucson archaeologist has unveiled a discovery in Santa Cruz County that she thinks could rewrite the history of the Coronado Expedition.

Deni Seymour said she has unearthed hundreds of artifacts linked to the 16th century Spanish expedition, including pieces of iron and copper crossbow bolts, distinctive caret-headed nails, a medieval horseshoe and spur, a sword point and bits of chain mail armor.

The "trophy artifact" is a bronze wall gun — more than 3 feet long and weighing roughly 40 pounds — found sitting on the floor of a structure that she said could be proof of the oldest European settlement in the continental United States.

"This is a history-changing site," said Seymour, who touts herself as the Sherlock Holmes of history. "It's unquestionably Coronado."

The independent researcher revealed her find on Jan. 29 in a sold-out lecture to more than 100 people at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.

Seymour is not disclosing the exact location of the archaeological site, but her general description in the Santa Cruz Valley places it at least 40 miles west of Coronado National Memorial, which overlooks the San Pedro River and the U.S.-Mexico border south of Sierra Vista.

In 1540, Spanish conquistador Francisco Vázquez de Coronado led an armed expedition of more than 2,500 Europeans and Mexican-Indian allies through what is now Mexico and the American Southwest in search of riches.

The two-year journey took them as far north and east as present-day Kansas and brought them into contact — and often conflict — with centuries-old Indigenous cultures along the way.

Though professional archeologists and amateur sleuths have puzzled over it for close to 150 years, Coronado's exact route through Arizona to the elaborate Zuni pueblos of northern New Mexico remains a mystery.

The consensus among scholars is that the expedition most likely followed the Rio Sonora through northern Mexico and the San Pedro River into what is now Arizona.

Seymour believes her discovery proves once and for all that Coronado and company actually entered Arizona along the Santa Cruz River before eventually heading east.

That puts her at odds with most researchers.

Bill Hartmann is an accomplished Tucson astronomer, who has also been investigating and writing about Coronado for more than 20 years. In 2014, the University of Arizona Press published his book on the subject, "Searching for Golden Empires."

"It sure sounds like she has a really exciting site," Hartmann said after attending Seymour's first lecture in Tubac. "The big question in my mind is whether it disagrees with the earlier interpretation of where the Coronado Expedition went. I don't think it undermines earlier thoughts that they came up the San Pedro."

New Mexico historian Richard Flint had a similar reaction: excited by Seymour's discovery, skeptical about her conclusions.

Flint and his historian wife, Shirley Cushing Flint, are among the world's leading experts on the expedition. In more than 40 years of research, they've written eight books and countless academic papers on the topic.

"I think Deni's finds are certainly fascinating and probably indicate the presence of the Coronado expedition," Flint said. "I don't think that that means the usual reconstruction of the route going north has to be abandoned. The evidence is very strong that they came up through the Rio Sonora."

Seymour said she once favored the San Pedro route, too. But that was before all these artifacts turned up in an entirely different river valley.

She said she first visited the site in Santa Cruz County in July 2020 and immediately found several caret-headed nails, "which in this area means without question you have Coronado."

She has been uncovering artifacts there ever since with the help of metal detectors and a crew of up to 18 volunteers, including several members of the Tohono Oʼodham tribe.

"The site keeps giving and giving," she said.

Relics have been unearthed across an area that stretches for well over half a mile. At minimum, Seymour said, it is the remains of a large encampment, but she suspects it is something more.

"What we have is a named place," she said, "a place named in the Coronado papers."

Seymour believes she has found the remains of Suya, also known as San Geronimo III because it was the third and northernmost location of a Spanish outpost established to support the expedition.

Along with the central structure where the wall gun was found, she said she has identified what appear to be six surrounding lookout stations, three of which show "clear evidence of being attacked."

The Spanish "had a major presence here, and they had major conflicts with the natives here," Seymour said. "And it's different natives than previously thought."

Based on the site's location and the items she has found, she is convinced the outpost was routed not by the Opata people who once dominated what is now Sonora but by the Sobaipuri, whose direct descendants include the Tohono Oʼodham at San Xavier.

Clusters of lead shot and distinctive Sobaipuri arrowheads tell the story of their final confrontation, which sent the Spaniards retreating back to the south.

"We have clear evidence of battle," said Seymour, who has written dozens of academic books and papers about the region and its early native inhabitants. "There's no question."

Excavation at the site has yielded more than 120 caret-headed nails and more than 60 crossbow bolts so far.

Those are the most "diagnostic" artifacts from the Coronado Expedition, Flint said, and to find so many crossbow bolts in particular is convincing evidence of a significant skirmish.

According to Flint, there are a number of written accounts by members of the expedition that reference Suya and the battle that led to it being abandoned. He said the loss of the outpost "sort of put the nail in the coffin" of Coronado's journey, because it cut him off from his main resupply and communication route.

The question of whether it qualifies as the first European settlement in the U.S. seems to depend on how you define the word settlement.

To Hartmann, Suya was "more like a struggling military garrison than a town," he said.

And it wasn't the first regardless, Flint added. By the time San Geronimo III was established, Coronado had already traveled deep into present-day New Mexico, where the expedition clashed with native people and lived for months in some of their captured pueblos.

"Everyone wants to be first. (This discovery) is important, even if it's not the first," Flint said. "Virtually anything that is found about the Coronado Expedition has the chance to shed new light on something that was not known."

Seymour is far less measured. As far as she is concerned, this discovery is so important, so game-changing that it could wind up as a national monument or a World Heritage Site someday.

"There are a lot of naysayers," she said. "I'm an archaeologist. I just go where the evidence is."

Seymour expects to publish the first of several peer-reviewed papers on her discovery sometime this spring. She said she has already received a few radiocarbon results and other dating methods to back her up, with more testing planned.

As for her recent public talks in Tubac, Seymour said she took the unusual step of selling tickets and publicizing her work early to raise money for a documentary that's being made about the discovery by Tucson-based Frances Causey Films.

"As archaeologists, we get to see the coolest stuff" and go to places others can't go, she said. "(The documentary) is important so people can see and understand the discovery process."

Just over $8,400 had been raised so far for the film, but the crowdfunding campaign was still well short of its $100,000 goal.

Seymour hasn't kept the dig site entirely to herself. Over the past year, she has shared photos of the artifacts with several experts, including the Flints, and invited a handful of fellow researchers out to see where she is working.

She said she only brings along people she can trust, and only on the condition that they not reveal the location or take anyone else there on their own.

Seymour knows she can't keep the site a secret forever, but she wants to protect it for as long as she can.

"We still have a lot of work to do," she said. "I don't want to be in competition with treasure hunters."

The longtime Southern Arizona researcher also claims to have found Coronado artifacts at two other spots about 6 miles apart in the San Bernardino Valley, roughly 100 miles east as the crow flies from her main site in Santa Cruz County.

She predicts these discoveries will eventually help pin down the exact route of the infamous expedition through Arizona.

"We have an anchor point now," Seymour said. "I think we're going to start finding a lot more Coronado sites."