THURS: New Mexico lobbyist accuses state lawmaker of groping her, + More

New Mexico lobbyist accuses state lawmaker of groping her - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

A lobbyist for progressive advocacy groups in New Mexico has accused a leading Democratic state senator of groping her at a hotel reception in 2015, calling on the lawmaker to resign in a public letter.

Marianna Anaya, a registered lobbyist whose recent work involves voting rights legislation, said Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque grabbed and pinched her buttocks as she stood at a cocktail table during a reception for a teacher’s union at a Santa Fe hotel. At the time, Anaya worked on the congressional staff for Michelle Lujan Grisham, who left Congress to become governor in 2019.

"I froze and felt an overwhelming sense of embarrassment," Anaya said in a letter released Tuesday on social media and through an attorney. Anaya said she shared her experience after she said Ivey-Soto continued to harass her and others.

Contacted Wednesday, Ivey-Soto said he has no recollection of touching Anaya during the encounter and that he reacted with horror when she raised the issue recently.

"Her recollection is that I reached around and grabbed her behind," Ivey-Soto said. "I was horrified when she told me this. That's not me. I said I don't reach around and unsolicited grab someone's behind. I can just tell you categorically that I didn't do that."

An attorney for Anaya said a written complaint against Ivey-Soto will be filed with the Legislature for investigation. Attorney Levi Monagle declined to share the complaint, citing procedural restrictions.

Previous allegations of sexual misconduct by lawmakers in their interactions with female lobbyists in recent years prompted an overhaul of anti-harassment training and investigative procedures at the Legislature, with new standards for what constitutes harassment and outside oversight of some investigations.

So far in 2022, four complaints of misconduct have been filed against New Mexico legislators. Legislative Council Service Director Raúl Burciaga, lead attorney to the Legislature, said further information cannot be disclosed without a preliminary investigation and finding of probably cause.

Previously, former State Rep. Carl Trujillo lost the Democratic primary in 2018 after a lobbyist accused him of inappropriately touching and propositioning her — though the lobbyist later declined to testify in a legislative inquiry. Trujillo denied the accusations.

Lobbyist Vanessa Alarid said in 2017 that a former House lawmaker had offered to vote for bill in 2009 if she would have sex with him.

Anaya's letter describes encounters this year with Ivey-Soto over glasses of wine in his office and later at a restaurant to discuss legislation aimed at expanding voting access. She described Ivey-Soto's behavior as aggressive and disrespectful, including shouting and sexual innuendo.

"That is why I decided to speak about this publicly," she wrote. "You have a pattern of sexually abusive behavior and abuse of your power as a legislator, and I want every women who has to work with you to know about your actions and hold you accountable."

Ivey-Soto said he has "no idea" about references to harassment of other women, and that his encounters with Anaya were never sexual. Ivey-Soto acknowledged confronting Anaya about her joining in previous calls for him to resign for badgering a female legislator during a Senate floor debate in 2021.

"I feel like a conversation with me would have been appropriate before publicly calling for my resignation," Ivey-Soto said, highlighting his activism on legislation aimed at protecting victims of domestic violence and ensuring their safe access to voting.

The senator said he keeps wine in his state Capitol office to "de-intensify" conversations.

Anaya in 2017 publicly accused Democratic gubernatorial contender Jeff Apodaca of trying to kiss her on the mouth at a whiffle ball game in Santa Fe that brought together staff from the Democratic Party and a labor union that employed her.

Apodaca's campaign said the accusations were false. There was no official vetting. Apodaca lost in a three-way primary.

7 middle school students injured in bus crash in Albuquerque -Associated Press

Seven middle school students were injured and taken to a hospital after a school bus rolled over following a crash with a sports car Wednesday afternoon, Albuquerque police said.

Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The driver of the sports car also was taken to the hospital after Wednesday afternoon's crash and authorities were investigating whether the vehicle was street racing at the time of the collision.

The name and age of the driver wasn't immediately released by police.

KOB-TV posted a photo on its website showing the bus tipped over on its left side on a street near some houses.

Police said the sports car hit a rear tire on the bus and that caused it to roll.

Albuquerque Public Schools officials said the bus was carrying 23 students from George I. Sánchez Collaborative Community School.

Pandemic crisis standards to expire for New Mexico hospitals - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

New Mexico's top health official said Wednesday that the state is still on track to lift its crisis standards of care declaration for hospitals in the coming weeks as COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continue to decline.

The declaration was issued last fall as a way to ease the strain on New Mexico's already overburdened health care system. A few hospitals enacted the standards, which cleared the way for them to ration care and suspend procedures that weren't medically necessary if they didn't have capacity.

State Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said during a virtual briefing that the availability of hospital beds increased this week, and the plan is to let the declaration expire March 11. He said the declaration did help the state to get some federal resources during the pandemic.

State data showed hospital admissions for the last week numbered 172, a significant drop from the 430 reported at the end of January.

"Most hospitals are now really feeling like they're out of the woods," he said. "We still have hospitals at 100% capacity. We still plan to try to support those hospitals as we are able with additional staffing resources, but workforce still is our key issue here in New Mexico."

Scrase also addressed the governor's surprise move to immediately lift her indoor mask mandate last week. While masks are still required at hospitals, nursing homes and in other congregate care settings, he said state officials believed it was time to give people a choice.

"I don't know that I agree that you need scientific evidence to remove a mandate," he said. "I think the role of government is to step in when necessary in critical situations and also to step back when you're out of that difficult period."

State officials also have sent text notices to some 40,000 people who are immunocompromised, recommending additional booster shots.

According to data from the state Health Department, about 15% of coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths in the last four weeks were among those who were vaccinated and received a booster. Overall, about 68% of those who died in New Mexico in recent weeks had one or more underlying conditions.

Court: Medical marijuana can't be taxed in New Mexico -Associated Press

The New Mexico Supreme Court is letting stand a lower court ruling that found cannabis purchases by medical marijuana patients should not be subject to gross receipts tax.

The Supreme Court issued its order Wednesday, just days before parties in the case were scheduled to present arguments.

The case stemmed from requests for tax refunds by producers in 2014 and again in 2018. The state Taxation and Revenue Department had denied those claims. In 2020, the New Mexico Court of Appeals ruled that medical marijuana should be treated like other prescriptions, which are not taxed.

Appellate Court Judge M. Monica Zamora had stated in the opinion at the time that New Mexico's Compassionate Use Act was intended to make medical marijuana accessible to those with debilitating conditions.

"It is reasonably self-evident that the deduction from gross receipts for prescription drugs was similarly intended to make medical treatment more accessible, by lessening the expense to those who require it," she wrote. "These statutes should be read harmoniously, to give effect to their commonality of purpose."

The Taxation and Revenue Department said it was disappointed with the Supreme Court's decision to quash its review of the case.

"We respect the decision and will move forward to issue refunds to the affected taxpayers once the court's decision is mandated to become final," agency spokesman Charlie Moore said.

It wasn't immediately unclear how much the refunds might total. Some in the industry have estimated that the state has collected between $25 million and $30 million in gross receipts taxes from medical marijuana producers.

Ultra Health, one of the state's largest producers, said Wednesday in a statement that it will receive a $7.4 million refund plus interest. Unlike some other producers, the company has not charged customers gross receipts tax and has been absorbing the cost throughout the litigation believing it would prevail in the case.

New Mexico established its medical marijuana program in 2007 and growth in recent years has been significant, with more than 130,340 patients enrolled as of January. The state also is preparing for recreational sales to begin April 1.

Marijuana rule changes spark criticism in New Mexico - Santa Fe New Mexican, Associated Press

The agency charged with setting up New Mexico's marijuana industry is proposing changes to existing rules less than a month before recreational sales are scheduled to begin, sparking criticism from some who are preparing to open new businesses.

The Cannabis Control Division heard some of those criticisms during a public meeting Tuesday, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Officials acknowledged the challenge of establishing a new industry in a little over eight months and said tweaks are needed.

"We're not living in a perfect world," said Heather Brewer, a division spokeswoman. "There are changes that need to be made. There are things that, as we get further into the process and hear feedback (from various stakeholders), we realize we have to change."

Among the proposed amendments is eliminating a requirement for businesses to submit a diagram of their work premises in their license applications. Brewer said public safety was at the heart of the decision.

Jason Barker, a cannabis policy expert, said the diagram — which would be a publicly accessible record — could be used as a blueprint on how to break into a cannabis business.

"Obviously, with crime in the state, that's really concerning," he said.

Erica Rowland, who is working to open a cannabis country club in Albuquerque described the rules as moving targets. She spent about $2,000 to obtain a diagram as part of the licensing requirements.

"How is one to focus on requirements and plan to succeed when costly and timely paperwork requirements are constantly changing or being eliminated?" she asked.

The amendments also call for reports annually — "or as otherwise reasonably requested" — from manufacturers, testing laboratories and retailers.

During Tuesday's virtual hearing, a number of speakers also asked the agency to consider adding "Level 1 manufacturing" to production licenses to allow for the sale of such items as marijuana joints and cannabis oils to avoid putting micro producers at a disadvantage.

Barker said the basic micro producer license allows only for growing cannabis and selling the flower. A licensee would be breaking the law if they decided to sell pre-rolled joints, he said.

Others raised concerns about the division's lack of responsiveness, saying calls and emails have gone unanswered.

The agency has received more than 800 applications for business licenses across all sectors of the industry. Brewer said the agency has been short-staffed.

Slain cinematographer's husband angry Baldwin deflects blame - By Andrew Dalton Ap Entertainment Writer

The husband of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust" says it's "absurd" that Alec Baldwin believes he's not to blame for the shooting and he was "so angry" when Baldwin didn't accept responsibility.

The remarks made in excerpts released Wednesday from an interview with the "Today" show are the first public words from Matt Hutchins on the Oct. 21 death of his wife Halyna Hutchins.

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Matt Hutchins told "Today" host Hoda Kotb in the interview that airs in full Thursday.

Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was pointing the gun at Halyna Hutchins at her instruction on the New Mexico set of the Western when it went off without his pulling the trigger, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

"Watching him I just felt so angry," Hutchins said. "I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."

Baldwin said in his interview that "someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but it's not me."

Matt Hutchins added that "gun safety was not the only problem on that set."

"There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced," he said, "and there's multiple responsible parties."

Matt Hutchins and his 9-year-old son are the plaintiffs in a wrongful death lawsuit filed last week that names Baldwin, the film's producers and others as defendants.

It alleges that Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, and his co-producers showed "callous" disregard in the face of safety complaints, and their "reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures" led directly to her death.

Baldwin's attorney Aaron Dyer responded that any claim the actor was reckless is "entirely false."

At least four other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but Hutchins' is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot.

Last month Baldwin turned over his cellphone to investigators, and Dyer said he continues to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the "Rust" set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.