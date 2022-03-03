THURS: Police name New Mexico officer who died in chase of suspected kidnapper, + More

New Mexico officer dies in chase of suspected kidnapper - By Cedar Attanasio And Walter Berry Associated Press / Report For America

Law enforcement agencies were searching the Santa Fe area for a suspected kidnapper whose flight from police into oncoming traffic led to fatal car crashes Wednesday, killing a police officer pursuing him as well as at least one motorist who had nothing to do with the chase.

Police on Wednesday night identified the officer killed as Robert Duran, a 43-year-old senior officer assigned to the department's patrol section.

They said Duran joined the department in January 2015. He leaves behind a wife and two teenage sons.

"Officer Duran was well respected and loved by his peers," Santa Fe interim Police Chief Paul Joye said. "We as a department and as individuals are still grieving and processing his loss."

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber vowed to deliver justice to the fallen officer as police from multiple agencies continued the search.

"Let there be no doubt that the combined law enforcement officers who are now working on this will find the suspect. Justice will be done," Webber said in a statement.

The kidnapping was reported about 11 a.m. at an apartment complex where a man armed with a knife allegedly stole a vehicle occupied by a woman.

Officers unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver got onto Interstate 25, police said. Heading into oncoming traffic, police said the suspect drove south toward Albuquerque in the northbound lane.

The chase soon led to a crash involving four vehicles: two driven by police, one by the suspect with the victim inside, and another vehicle, police said.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that two people died in the crash, including another motorist in the fourth car who wasn't involved in the chase.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of a Santa Fe police officer today while in the line of duty, as well as the tragic death of another motorist," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Police said the suspect managed to get away.

The kidnapping victim also managed to exit the vehicle and was taken to a hospital. Her name also wasn't immediately released.

Police were asking area residents to stay in their homes as they searched for the suspect, while cellphones buzzed across the county with an emergency alert warning people to avoid the interstate, now a sprawling crime scene.

Mikaela McCray, a hostess at a restaurant near the crash scene, said the highway was full of police vehicles including at least one helicopter overhead.

New Mexico increases focus on race in K-12 despite backlash - By Cedar Attanasio Associated Press / Report For America

New Mexico's K-12 students will see a greater focus on race and ethnicity, including Native American history, in their curriculum over the next two years under new standards aimed at making social studies teaching more culturally responsive.

The New Mexico Public Education Department recently finalized the changes following months of debate that included pushback from parents worried their kids would be labeled racist. The standards don't mandate specific lessons or textbooks but will require school districts to increase their focus on social identities and understanding the world through the lens of race, class and privilege.

New Mexico is the latest Democratic-led state to approve new public school standards amid a move toward more open discussion of race. As in Washington and New York, the standards require students to identify and articulate their cultural identity starting in elementary school. Ethnic studies will now be part of the high school curriculum, though not required for graduation as in California.

A dozen other states have passed laws to restrict topics related to race and gender over concerns, particularly among the GOP, about "critical race theory," which has become a catch-all term for identity politics in education. In Virginia, the governor is looking to root out all traces of "inherently divisive concepts" some parents believe could make children feel as if they are racist because of their skin color.

In New Mexico, hundreds of parents, teachers and grandparents weighed in for and against the proposed changes last fall. Officials heard public comments in thousands of letters and hundreds of appearances in an all-day Zoom forum.

Supporters backed a closer look at the history of Indigenous communities in the state and more discussion of race and identity at an earlier age.

The final rule, published Feb. 16, rebutted some criticisms about identity and integrated a plea for including personal finance in the curriculum changes.

School districts can begin implementing the new standards next year and will be expected to do so in the fall of 2023.

It's the state's first overhaul of social studies standards since 2009, expanding sections in history, geography, civics, and economics.

The new standards change the way Native American histories are taught. In the coming years, students are more likely to study the state's 23 tribes on their own terms and more in depth. In the past, that history was cursory and focused on comparing and contrasting with European conquerors.

State education officials are also under pressure to make the K-12 school system more relevant to the 11% of students who are Native American, owing in part to an ongoing lawsuit. A court ruled in 2018 that the state isn't meeting the educational needs of Indigenous kids, and the education department has yet to release a plan to address the issues laid out by the court, and faces further litigation.

Alisa Diehl, an education attorney at the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty representing the plaintiffs, calls changes to the social studies standards a "first step toward providing a public education system that takes students' cultures, languages and life experiences into account as required by our statutes and constitution."

Opponents of the new approach expressed fears that children would be labeled as victims or oppressors based on their race.

Some commenters color-coded the entire proposed rule, identifying language that they saw as echoes of critical race theory, including phrases like "unequal power relations," "privilege or systemic inequity," and requirements that students identify their "group identity" starting in kindergarten.

The agency decided to keep that language, and even increased the instances of those terms in an effort to make the language consistent across different sections of the final rule.

The response to those criticisms stated that: "Critical race theory is suited for graduate school-level discussions, and is not contained in the standards."

At the heart of the debate is whether discussing differences in the classroom hardens social divisions or softens them.

Earlier this month, Republicans in the New Mexico Legislature proposed banning critical race theory. They also proposed replacing leadership at the education department, currently appointed by the governor, with an elected board. Both measures failed.

In a letter to state education officials last week, released Wednesday, Republican leaders said they would advocate for districts to use wiggle room in the curriculum requirements to keep conservative textbooks and lesson plans. They said education officials ignored public opposition.

The department "had no real intention of making significant changes to the proposed standards which were clearly outside of the mainstream of New Mexico's values and traditions," the letter said.

The letter was signed by House Republican leaders including Rebecca Dow, of Truth or Consequences. Dow is one of three members of her party fighting in a primary to take on the sitting governor, a Democrat.

"Whether they fit all the definitions of 'critical race theory' or not, the new standards appear designed to divide New Mexicans by race, ethnicity and economic status," said Paul Gessing, president of the libertarian think tank Rio Grande Foundation.

Authors of the changes say identity has become a more important and more visible aspect of society and needs to be studied.

"It's more like a deep exploration that there are identity differences that exist, and that everybody is not always going to think the same. But the level of respect for everybody's varying opinions is what we want to bring out in the classroom," said Irene Barry, an English teacher in Aztec, New Mexico.

Barry says the biggest changes in the social studies standards are an incremental introduction to social identity from K-12, and the expansion of civics and geography into high school. The previous standards didn't focus on identity and wrapped up geography and civics in middle school.

Education department leaders said removing the language advocated by Barry and other teachers would devalue their work, despite the many objections from the public voiced in comments.

"You want to be respectful of them and their voice and the role they played in creating these (education standards)," said Gwen Perea Warniment, deputy secretary of teaching, learning and assessment for the education department.

In economics, the agency responded to public comments with sweeping changes, adding an entirely new section on personal finance, following a letter campaign backed by a local education policy think tank.

By fifth grade, students can be learning how to track spending and savings. In high school, standards include sections on understanding credit scores, the consequences of credit cards, and ways to build wealth with tools such as stocks, savings and real estate.

"New Mexico now joins the 45 other states that include personal finance in their K-12 education standards, which is an important first step to tackling intergenerational poverty," said Abenicio Baldonado, education reform director for Think New Mexico, which promoted the letter campaign.

Baldonado is advocating for personal finance to be required for high school graduation.

Election official warns residents about door-to-door canvas - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

New Mexico's top election regulator and prosecutor are warning residents of Otero County to be wary of intrusive questions and potential intimidation by door-to-door canvassers linked to a review of the 2020 election that was authorized by the Republican-led county commission through a private company.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, said Wednesday that many Otero County residents have been caught off guard when approached by canvassers affiliated with the group New Mexico Audit Force — that claim in some instances to be employees of Otero County.

"The information that we've received is that ... they say they're from the county," said Toulouse Oliver, describing complaints from resident that have been reviewed by her office. "So really one big concern is, 'Who are these people? How did they get my personal information? Why are they asking me questions not only about how I voted but about things like my marital status?'"

On Wednesday, she and Attorney General Hector Balderas issued a written advisory that encouraged residents to report voter harassment or intimidation.

"You are not required to participate in this so-called 'audit' or provide any information unless you choose to do so," the notice states.

The Otero County commission in January authorized a $49,750 contract for a countywide review of election records and voter registration information linked to the 2020 general election. They accepted a proposal from EchoMail — one of the contractors hired by Arizona's Republican controlled state Senate to review election results in Maricopa County.

EchoMail's "forensic audit" proposal in Otero County called for volunteer canvassers from New Mexico Audit Force to go door to door to review voter registration data.

Toulouse Oliver said complaints of misrepresentation and intrusive questions by canvassers are concerning because of the potential to undermine public confidence in the security of voter information and discourage participation in elections. She said that a TikTok video about about an encounter with canvassers led to a deluge of calls to state authorities with questions and complaints.

"You know, it has folks just very concerned about how protected their personal information is," Toulouse Oliver said.

Nearly a year and a half after the 2020 election, the U.S. continues to grapple with false claims surrounding President Joe Biden's win.

Ballot reviews have been conducted across the country, from Arizona's Maricopa County to Fulton County, Pennsylvania. A former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice examining the 2020 election in that battleground state laid out his interim findings this week and recommended that legislators should consider decertifying the state's presidential result — a move attorneys have said is illegal.

Proponents like to call the reviews a "forensic audit," but they differ markedly from audits that follow standard procedures and are conducted by experienced professionals.

Otero County Attorney R. B. Nichols cautioned commissioners against the election review because it was unlikely to provide "taxpayer value," could overburden local election officials with records requests in an election year, and could lead to costly civil rights lawsuits against the county.

EchoMail was among the contractors hired by Arizona's Republican controlled state Senate to review the 2020 election in Maricopa County and provide a report on ballot envelope images, Nichols said. The Maricopa County election department found that nearly every finding by the contractors included faulty analysis, inaccurate claims, misleading conclusions and a lack of understanding of federal and state election laws.

The Otero County election review was pitched to the commission by Las Cruces-based engineer Erin Clements and her husband, David, a former public prosecutor and conservative public speaker who bills himself as a traveling salesman for forensic election audits.

Though Trump won nearly 62% of the vote in Otero County in 2020, county commissioners say they are not satisfied with assurances of an accurate mid-term election in 2022 by their county clerk or results of the state's risk-limiting audit.

"Nationwide I think we got screwed," Commissioner Vickie Marquardt said at a discussion of the audit contract. "To me personally, I think it's worth looking into."

Supporters of the review include Commissioner Couy Griffin, the Republican cofounder of the support group Cowboys for Trump who is facing misdemeanor criminal charges stemming from the Jan. 6. insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Griffin appeared on an outdoor terrace of the Capitol and tried to lead the crowd in prayer and denies allegations that he knowingly entered barricaded areas of the Capitol grounds with the intent of disrupting government as Congress certified the 2020 Electoral College results.

Contacted Wednesday, Griffin said by text that state authorities are pushing back against an audit that "threatens the very foundation of the BIGGEST LIE of our lifetime. That is the presidency of Joe Biden."

Toulouse Oliver called the review a "vigilante" audit. She raised concerns that contractors might have access to and compromise vote tabulation machines, which would compel state election regulators to decertify and dispose of the equipment.

Toulouse Oliver said that authorities are probing whether the contractor improperly obtained bulk voter records through a third part.

Official: New Mexico to remain vigilant amid virus respite - Associated Press

New Mexico's top health official said Wednesday that the state is transitioning into a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic but that it will remain vigilant in case of another surge.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase told reporters during a virtual briefing that there has been a precipitous drop in cases and hospitalizations over recent weeks and that hospitals are seeing relief. He pointed to more available beds but noted that the state still needs to do more to build up its nursing workforce.

Scrase said part of the state's focus has been on ensuring that residents have the tools they need — from testing options to access to early treatments — so they can weather future outbreaks and avoid hospitalization.

"I'm hoping that we can find a way to empower every New Mexican to do this so that mandates won't be necessary," he said.

While New Mexico recently ended its mask mandate for most indoor spaces, public health requirements imposed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham early on in the pandemic spurred much criticism from the parents of schoolchildren, business owners and others. The mandates also prompted numerous legal challenges, but state officials have defended their handling of the pandemic.

Scrase said New Mexico supports the latest guidance from the federal government that outlines community risk levels based on factors such as how many people have been admitted to local hospitals in the last week and how many new COVID-19 cases a county has had in the last week.

The latest map shows 10 of New Mexico's counties at the high level, with the remaining 23 classified as either low or medium risk.

Bill would prohibit US funds for spent nuclear fuel storage - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

U.S. senators from New Mexico and Texas are proposing legislation that could affect efforts by private companies to build temporary storage facilities for spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants around the U.S. as the federal government has yet identify a permanent solution for the radioactive material.

Democrat Martin Heinrich and Republican Ted Cruz on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit federal funds from being used to carry out any activities at private interim storage sites.

Federal regulators already granted a license for one facility in West Texas, and New Jersey-based Holtec International is seeking approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to build a separate multibillion-dollar facility near the state line in southeastern New Mexico.

Heinrich, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and others have been vocal about their opposition to interim storage, saying their states stand to become a permanent dumping ground.

"That is not something my state is signed up for," Heinrich said in a statement.

Cruz said that while nuclear power is a reliable way to help meet growing energy demands, communities in Texas have concerns.

Until a permanent repository is built, the federal government will continue to be responsible for the costs incurred by the owners of commercial reactors for storing the spent fuel at sites around the country. That liability has been estimated by independent federal auditors at more than $30 billion.

The Government Accountability Office in its report issued last fall stated that congressional action was needed to break an impasse and develop a permanent solution for spent nuclear fuel.

The auditors reported that about 86,000 metric tons of spent fuel is stored at 75 operating or shutdown nuclear power plants in 33 states and that the amount grows by about 2,000 metric tons each year.

The legislation would require the U.S. Energy Department to submit a report on possible locations or a description of a possible siting process for future federal interim storage facilities and repositories.

A companion bill also was being introduced in the U.S. House by Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico and August Pfluger of Texas.

Some nuclear watchdogs have argued that it would be safer to keep the material at the reactor sites rather than shipping it cross-country for temporary storage and then transporting it again if and when a permanent disposal site is created.

Officials with Holtec have argued that the operation would be safe, noting that multilayered transportation casks made of steel and lead would hold the spent fuel and they would be guarded.

The company did not immediately respond to questions about the proposed legislation.

New Mexico lowers cap in interest rates for storefront loans - Associated Press

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation aimed at underwriting loans to local start-up companies with taxpayer dollars and a consumer protection bill that lowers the maximum interest rate on storefront installment loans of $10,000 or less.

The governor on Tuesday signed legislation that allows the state to dedicate $50 million to future investments in New Mexico-based venture capital projects that can be risky for investors but have the potential for above-average returns.

The bill from Democratic legislators including Reps. Javier Martínez of Albuquerque and Linda Serrato of Santa Fe responds to concerns about the New Mexico's ability to retain and attract businesses in early stages of development.

The governor also signed legislation that lowers the maximum interest rate on storefront loans from to 36%, down from 175%, with some exceptions for loans of $500 or less.

The bill from legislators including Democratic Rep. Susan Herrera of Embudo also doubles the maximum size of storefront installment loans to $10,000.

Supporters say new restrictions are needed to ensure borrowers don't fall into vicious cycles of debt that contribute to poverty in New Mexico. The new loan restrictions take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat seeking reelection in November, has until March 9 to sign legislation including a proposed $8.5 billion state general fund spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1. Leftover bills are automatically vetoed.