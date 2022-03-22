TUES: Closing arguments set in Cowboys for Trump founder 1/6 trial, Political lobbyists denounce harassment by state senator, + More

Closing arguments set in Cowboys for Trump founder 1/6 trial - By Michael Kunzelman Associated Press

An elected official from New Mexico went to trial with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is scheduled to hear attorneys' closing arguments Tuesday for the case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, whose trial in Washington, D.C., is the second among the hundreds of people charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege.

The judge heard testimony Monday from three government witnesses. Griffin's lawyer said he doesn't plan to call any defense witnesses.

The case against Griffin is unlike most of the Capitol riot prosecutions. He is one of the few riot defendants who isn't accused of entering the Capitol or engaging in any violent or destructive behavior. He claims he has been selectively prosecuted for his political views.

Griffin, one of three members of the Otero County Commission in southern New Mexico, is among a handful of riot defendants who either held public office or ran for a government leadership post in the 2 1/2 years before the attack.

He is among only three riot defendants who have asked for a bench trial, which means a judge will decide his case without a jury.

Griffin, a 48-year-old former rodeo rider and former pastor, helped found a political committee called Cowboys for Trump. He had vowed to arrive at the courthouse on horseback. Instead, he showed up Monday as a passenger in a pickup truck that had a horse trailer on the back.

Griffin is charged with two misdemeanors: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

A key question in Griffin's case is whether he entered a restricted area while Pence was still present on Capitol grounds, a prerequisite for the U.S. Secret Service to invoke access restrictions.

Griffin's attorneys said in a court filing that Pence had already departed the restricted area before the earliest that Griffin could have entered it, but Secret Service inspector Lanelle Hawa testified that Pence never left the restricted area during the riot.

Hawa said agents took Pence from his office at the Capitol to a secure location at an underground loading dock on the Capitol complex. Pence remained in the loading dock location for four to five hours and never left the security perimeter before the joint session of Congress resumed on the night of Jan. 6, Hawa testified.

Defense attorney Nicholas Smith asked Hawa if it was Pence's decision to remain there for hours.

"I can't answer that," she said.

Smith said prosecutors apparently believe Griffin engaged in disorderly conduct by peacefully leading a prayer on the Capitol steps.

"That is offensive and wrong," Smith told the judge during his brief opening statements.

Prosecutors didn't give any opening statements. Their first witness was Matthew Struck, who joined Griffin at the Capitol and served as his videographer. Struck has an immunity deal with prosecutors for his testimony.

After attending then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, Griffin and Struck walked over barriers and up a staircase to enter a stage that was under construction on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace for Biden's inauguration, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors played video clips that showed Griffin moving through the mob that formed outside the Capitol, where police used pepper spray to quell rioters.

"I love the smell of napalm in the air," Griffin said in an apparent reference to a line by Robert Duvall's character in the war movie "Apocalypse Now."

After climbing over a stone wall and entering a restricted area outside the Capitol, Griffin said, "This is our house … we should all be armed," according to prosecutors. He called it "a great day for America" and added, "The people are showing that they have had enough," prosecutors said.

Struck testified that he and Griffin went to the Capitol to find a place to pray. Smith asked Struck if anybody appeared to be "riled up" by the prayer that Griffin led.

"They started chanting, 'Pray for Trump,'" Struck replied. "It looks like they've been calm and they're listening to Couy."

In a court filing, prosecutors called Griffin "an inflammatory provocateur and fabulist who engages in racist invective and propounds baseless conspiracy theories, including that Communist China stole the 2020 Presidential Election."

Griffin's attorneys say hundreds if not thousands of other people did exactly what Griffin did on Jan. 6 and haven't been charged with any crimes.

"The evidence will show that the government selected Griffin for prosecution based on the fact that he gave a speech and led a prayer at the Capitol, that is, selected him based on protected expression," they wrote.

More than 770 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 230 riot defendants have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors, and at least 127 of them have been sentenced. Approximately 100 others have trial dates.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted a Texas man, Guy Wesley Reffitt, of storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun in the first trial for a Capitol riot defendant. Jurors also convicted him of obstructing Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, of interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement.

Reffitt's conviction on all charges could give prosecutors more leverage in negotiating plea deals in many other cases or discourage other defendants from going to trial. The outcome of Griffin's trial also could have a ripple effect, helping others to decide whether to let a judge or a jury decide their case.

Political lobbyists denounce harassment by state senator - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic state senator is coming under new pressure to resign or be removed based on new allegations of groping, sexist comments, and yelling and cursing at women, in an open letter Monday signed by 10 political lobbyists and advocates.

The letter urges leading state senators to move forward with an investigation against Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto related to earlier allegations of sexual harassment by political lobbyist Marianna Anaya, and summarizes eight additional episodes involving alleged mistreatment of women by Ivey-Soto in varying levels of detail.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people alleging sexual assault, but Anaya has been openly public about her allegations and prior advocacy against harassment. Anaya has accused Ivey-Soto of groping her at a hotel reception in 2015 and of recent aggressive and disrespectful behavior while discussing proposed legislation over drinks.

A preliminary investigation into probable cause is underway, Anaya's attorney has indicated. Legislative officials say rules prohibit disclosures about complaints without a probably cause finding.

The new letter from political advocates says women contacted their groups to voice additional complaints.

Reached by telephone Monday, Ivey-Soto declined to comment on the newly summarized allegations. He has said he has no recollection of touching Anaya and that their encounters were never sexual.

"The Legislature has a process to resolve allegations of harassment and bullying. I am and I will participate in any such process," said Ivey-Soto, chairman of a Senate committee that vets major legislative initiatives and political appointments.

One source of the new accusations is identified by name — a woman who says she was physically assaulted by Ivey-Soto when he was in graduate school at the University of New Mexico and she worked at a support association for students.

The letter says the woman, who could not immediately be reached by phone, says Ivey-Soto pressed and held her against a wall and screamed at her for disregarding a task.

The letter also says that Ivey-Soto while drinking at restaurants rubbed his hand up the inner thigh of a female lobbyist and asked another lobbyist inappropriate personal questions before inviting her to meet privately in his office. The letter also alleges that Ivey-Soto groped a female advocate at the Statehouse and yelled and cursed at female election regulators.

Heather Ferguson, a co-signor of the letter and executive director of Common Cause New Mexico, said that Ivey-Soto referred to her and a female colleague by the nickname "Lips and Hips" in 2016.

"We walked into a meeting with him," Ferguson said. "He said, 'Here comes Lips and Hips.'"

Ferguson said she told Ivey-Soto the nickname was sexist and degrading, and that he repeated it later.

She described a "toxic culture" at the Legislature, praised Anaya's courage for filing a formal complaint and said greater whistleblower protections are needed.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe declined to comment through a spokesman.

"Allegations of misconduct are taken very seriously and are dealt with under the governing policies, procedures and statutes," said Chris Nordstrom, spokesman for Senate Democratic leaders.

Energy grants for US tribes aimed at aiding vast power needs - By Felicia Fonseca Associated Press

More than a dozen tribal communities around the U.S. will share $9 million in federal grant funding for renewable energy projects, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Monday.

Nearly $1.2 million will support a solar and battery storage project in the Navajo Nation community of Kayenta in northeastern Arizona. Tribal officials said the project will provide electricity to 24 homes on the vast reservation where an estimated one-third of all residents are not connected to the power grid.

The 14 projects among tribes based in Arizona, Idaho, California, Alaska, Washington, New Mexico and Minnesota are expected to produce 3.3 megawatts of renewable energy and 3.6 megawatt-hours of battery storage. The amount of energy isn't huge, but will chip away at the need across Indian Country.

"Clean energy is an enormous opportunity for tribal communities because it creates great jobs, local jobs, makes people healthier and safer," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters. "It helps, obviously, keep the lights on and the heat on for so many Native families that don't have reliable access to power."

Kayenta has become a hub of renewable energy projects on the Navajo Nation. The tribal utility recently partnered with an Arizona utility, the Salt River Project, on two solar facilities that together produce 55 megawatts of electricity and serve 28,000 reservation homes and businesses.

The Navajo Nation project announced Monday emerged from a proposal developed by the community of Kayenta. The goal is to create a solar-based microgrid to provide power and internet services to multigenerational homes, said Nathaniel Brown, who represents Kayenta on the Navajo Nation Council.

"We are going to bring service to these individuals who have been waiting a long time," he said.

The Navajo Nation will contribute about $1.6 million for the project, bringing its total cost to $2.8 million, Brown said.

Other grant recipients include:

— The Karuk Tribe in California, which will use nearly $1.4 million to install solar power at its casino and wellness center.

— The Metlakatla Indian Community in Alaska, which will use nearly $1 million to revamp hydropower turbines for increased energy production.

— Kawerak, Inc., a regional Alaska Native corporation, which will use $1.5 million to use geothermal energy to power and heat tribal buildings, a water well, a pump house and two bathing pools.

—The Coeur d'Alene Tribe in Idaho, which will install solar panels on a new youth recreation center with its $68,000 grant.

Tribes also will chip in on those projects because the federal funding won't cover the entire cost of them.

The Energy Department has scheduled a virtual consultation session with tribes and Alaska Native corporations next week to talk about other opportunities for funding through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved last year.

3 inmates who stole transport van in New Mexico are captured - Associated Press

Three inmates who stole a McKinley County Sheriff's Office transport van on Monday have been captured, authorities said.

New Mexico State Police officials said the inmates were being transported by a sheriff's deputy who apparently had a medical episode and had to stop the van.

They said the three prisoners — two men and a woman — were able to gain control of the van and fled the area.

Police located the van near Tohajiilee on Interstate 40.

After a lengthy pursuit, police successfully deployed tire deflation devices on the van east of Grants and the three inmates were taken into custody without further incident.

Police officials didn't immediately say if the inmates would be facing additional charges after the brief escape.

Man accused of stabbing on Albuquerque train also had gun - Associated Press

Authorities say a man accused of stabbing two people and injuring a third on a commuter rail train in Albuquerque also had a gun at the time.

New Mexico State Police found the handgun in 33-year-old Luis Sanchez's backpack when he was arrested Saturday, according to a criminal complaint.

Sanchez was due in court Monday for his first appearance on charges of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. A message was left for his public defender.

Rail Runner officials said Sanchez got into an argument with another male passenger as the train traveled between stations. He allegedly stabbed that passenger in the back and lower abdomen.

As security attempted to step in, police said Sanchez stabbed a female security guard in the neck. He then slashed an elderly woman on her shoulder, according to the complaint.

Authorities said Sanchez then fled down the tracks before he was arrested. He dropped the backpack with the gun while running.

The three victims were taken to the hospital. Two of them underwent surgery. Their conditions were not immediately known Monday. Sanchez was also treated at a hospital for lacerations on his hands.

The complaint states Sanchez tried twice to grab an officer's weapon during a police interview.

Court records show Sanchez's criminal history also includes other instances of resisting arrest as well as drug possession, driving while intoxicated and residential burglary.

2 dead, 7 injured in Interstate 40 rollover in Albuquerque - Associated Press

Two people were killed and seven others injured when a speeding vehicle rolled and struck a concrete pillar on an Interstate 40 underpass in Albuquerque, authorities said Sunday.

They said it appears alcohol, speed and the amount of people inside of the vehicle were all factors in the rollover.

City fire and rescue crews were dispatched around 3 a.m. and said a male and a female were pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the seven injured who were rushed to hospitals, authorities said five were in critical condition and two others had minor injuries.

The names of the dead and injured weren't immediately released.

Fire crews said some of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle.

According to authorities, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control.