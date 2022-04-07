THURS: Rail Runner in talks with governor to reduce ticket prices, + More

Rail Runner in talks with governor to reduce ticket prices - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Even without funding from the Legislature, New Mexico’s commuter rail line may lower ticket prices to help low-income people get around without having to pay rising fuel costs.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asked lawmakers to set aside money to reduce ticket costs for the Rail Runner, to make it a more affordable commuting options as gas prices remain high and “as part of her focus on delivering economic relief to New Mexicans,” Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor’s spokesperson, said Wednesday.

The Rio Metro Regional Transit District, which operates the rail line, has been speaking with Lujan Grisham about “a potential initiative to reduce fares,” Rio Metro RTD Communications Manager Augusta Meyers said Tuesday.

“Rio Metro thinks reduction of fares would be a good thing, we’ve been working with the governor’s office to look at the potential to do that, but nothing’s been decided yet,” Meyers said. There are no solid numbers decided on how much the fares could be reduced, she said.

The initiative is meant to give more affordable transportation options to New Mexicans based on the fact that gas prices have “skyrocketed” recently, Meyers said.

The Senate Finance Committee had unanimously approved the junior bill on Tuesday morning, but not before cutting $1 million out of it which would have allowed for lower fares to ride the Rail Runner, the state’s only commuter rail line that runs between Santa Fe and Belen.

Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, moved to strike the provision in the bill that would have provided $1 million to the Rio Metro RTD “in temporarily decreasing fares, expanding schedules and improving operations” according to the bill.

“While we’re disappointed in the Senate Finance Committee’s action on the measure, the governor’s office is working with Rail Runner operators to identify a way to reduce fares and support commuters, keeping more money in New Mexicans’ pockets – as soon as those details are finalized and in place, we’ll have more information for you and the public,” Meyers Sackett said.

The Rail Runner operates 11 trains every weekday, six southbound trains and five northbound trains on Saturdays, and four southbound trains and three northbound trains on Sundays.

Sharer said he pulled the funding out of the reworked junior bill because it wasn’t in the original bill passed in the regular session earlier this year and because the Rail Runner has federal money to spend.

“We don’t need to spend another million dollars on it, as I see it,” Sharer said. “Currently, the Rail Runner has very low ridership, and would it make sense to have more riders on it? Maybe. But I don’t think that this achieves that goal.”

Rio Metro RTD has received just over $68 million in COVID relief, from the CARES Act and other federal pandemic relief, Meyers said. She said they have about $16 million of that money left, which “can go for anything that helps keep the Rail Runner sustainable.”

They used some of it to pay for rail workers’ salaries when the Rail Runner was shut down, Meyers said. But the Rail Runner only has about 50% of the riders it had before the pandemic started, Meyers said, “and we face high gas prices too, for gas for the trains.”

According to the Federal Transit Administration, if a transit system waives fares for riders, it can use money from the CARES Act or the 2021 pandemic relief bill to pay for operations that those fares would have covered.

The Rail Runner can use that money “for operations in any way they see fit,” said Sen. George Munoz, D-Gallup. He said the Rail Runner should use those federal funds before any state money.

The intent of the $1 million was to help people out by making the Rail Runner more accessible, and to get more people riding it, said Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces said.

“It seems like a good intention,” he said.

Charles Sallee, deputy budget director for the Legislative Finance Committee, told lawmakers that LFC evaluated the Rail Runner a couple years ago and “found that they needed to be more strategic about boosting ridership.”

In Fiscal Year 2018, Sallee said, fares accounted for only 6% of their $34 million in revenue. Rio Metro mostly relies on Gross Receipts Taxes revenue and federal grants, Sallee said.

“There’s a massive influx of federal funds that can be used to help support improving the use of the Rail Runner,” “Charles” said. “The money that they received from the federal government was basically to backfill that 6% plus, so it’s broad operational support for the Rail Runner. There’s nothing in state statute that restricts their ability to do the kinds of things that were contemplated with the million dollars.”

The Committee voted 9-2 in favor of Sharer’s motion.

When the bill got to the Senate Floor, Sen. Jacob Candelaria, DTS-Albuquerque, introduced a floor amendment to undo the Committee’s amendments and put the money back in the bill.

He said the Committee’s amendment “would make public transportation even less accessible and less affordable for low-income, hard-working New Mexicans in the central Rio Grande corridor.”

“We have a cultural problem, where it is totally acceptable to just talk down about, make jokes about, underfund, undervalue both the Rail Runner and the Spaceport,” Candelaria said. “We can all have debates about how those entities are run, but the state has made a commitment to these projects. … If we say we care about inflation, if we say we care about the rising cost of fuel, we should be doing everything possible to increase public transportation. Not defund it.”

The Senate rejected his amendment in a 34-4 vote, and passed the bill without the Rail Runner funding.

US nuclear agency sued over public records requests - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

A watchdog group is suing the National Nuclear Security Administration over its failure to release public records related to the U.S. government's plans to manufacture key components for the nation's nuclear arsenal.

The complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., covers more than a dozen records requests made since 2017 by the Los Alamos Study Group. The nonprofit is seeking more transparency about what it calls one the largest warhead-related programs since the end of the Cold War.

The lawsuit alleges that the agency has a policy and pattern of violating the Freedom of Information Act in a way that "shields its activities and multibillion-dollar plans from public scrutiny and congressional oversight."

The group believes most of the money authorized for building and operating facilities at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina to manufacture plutonium cores for use in nuclear weapons is being wasted.

"What, after all, is NNSA hiding? Why doesn't NNSA want to discuss its plans openly, legally redacted as necessary?" asked Greg Mello, director of the Los Alamos Study Group.

The National Nuclear Security Administration did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions about the complaint or the records requests seeking information on cost overruns, delays and site expansion plans.

Officials for years have pushed for plutonium core production to resume, saying the U.S. needs to ensure the stability and reliance of its nuclear arsenal. The National Nuclear Security Administration has said most of the cores in the stockpile were produced in the 1970s and 1980s.

With the modernization project comes more jobs and billions of federal dollars to upgrade buildings and construct new facilities. Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are supportive, but watchdog groups have concerns.

The NNSA is required by law to manufacture no fewer than 80 cores by 2030. While testifying before congressional committees, top officials have acknowledged over the past year that the deadline will likely get missed as construction of the factory in South Carolina is behind schedule by as many as five years and Los Alamos won't be able to make up the difference.

According to the lawsuit, the records requests involve officials' public testimony to Congress on plans to increase production, the hiring of new workers and budget estimates. The information sought also pertains to the need to have the factories running around the clock to meet the federal government's goals.

The lawsuit states that the NNSA has yet to release many of the main planning documents, official studies or reports that the Los Alamos Study Group says are needed to conduct policy analysis, participate in comment opportunities, or otherwise monitor the agency's activities.

Mello said the plutonium core plans are competing with other NNSA programs for key personnel, equipment, funding and management attention.

"We want a principled, truthful discussion about this program right now — in public and in Congress — before more billions are squandered, more workers are hurt and the environment is damaged further," Mello said. "For that to happen, NNSA has to reveal its plans as the law requires."

Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty - By Matthew Brown Associated Press

A subsidiary of one of the largest U.S. providers of renewable energy pleaded guilty to criminal charges and was ordered to pay over $8 million in fines and restitution after at least 150 eagles were killed at its wind farms in eight states, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

NextEra Energy subsidiary ESI Energy was also sentenced to five years probation after being charged with three counts of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act during a court appearance in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The charges arose from the deaths of nine eagles at three wind farms in Wyoming and New Mexico.

In addition to those deaths, the company acknowledged the deaths of golden and bald eagles at 50 wind farms affiliated with ESI and NextEra since 2012, prosecutors said. Birds were killed in eight states: Wyoming, California, New Mexico, North Dakota, Colorado, Michigan, Arizona and Illinois.

NextEra, based in Juno Beach, Florida, bills itself as the world's largest utility company by market value. It has more than 100 wind farms in the U.S. and Canada and also generates natural gas, nuclear and solar power

Almost all of the eagles killed at the NextEra subsidiary's facilities were struck by the blades of wind turbines, prosecutors said. Some turbines killed multiple eagles and because the carcasses are not always found, officials said the number killed was likely higher than the 150 birds cited in court documents.

Prosecutors said the company's failure to take steps to protect eagles or to obtain permits to kill the birds gave it an advantage over competitors that did take such steps — even as ESI and other NextEra affiliates received hundreds of millions of dollars in federal tax credits from the wind power they produced.

NextEra spokesperson Steven Stengel said the company didn't seek permits because it believes the law didn't require them for unintentional bird deaths. The company said its guilty plea will resolve all allegations over past fatalities and allow it to move forward without a continued threat of prosecution.

The criminal case comes amid a push by President Joe Biden for more renewable energy from wind, solar and other sources to help reduce climate changing emissions. It also follows a renewed commitment by federal wildlife officials under Biden to enforce protections for eagles and other birds under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Criminal prosecutions had been halted under former President Donald Trump for birds killed inadvertently by industry.

It's illegal to kill or harm eagles under the migratory bird act. However, a wide range of industries — from energy firms to manufacturing companies — have lobbied for years against enforcing the law for accidental bird deaths.

The bald eagle — the U.S. national symbol since the 1700s — saw its populations widely decimated last century due to harmful pesticides such as DDT and other problems. Following a dramatic recovery, it was removed from protection under the Endangered Species Act in 2007. Biologists say more than 300,000 bald eagles now occupy the U.S., not including Alaska.

Golden eagles have not fared as well, with populations considered stable but under pressure from wind farms, collisions with vehicles, illegal shootings and poisoning from lead ammunition.

Most of the eagles killed at the ESI and NextEra wind farms were golden eagles, according to court documents.

There are an estimated 31,800 golden eagles in the Western U.S. with an estimated 2,200 killed annually due to human causes, or about 60% of all deaths, according to a study released last week by leading eagle researchers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other entities.

The study concluded that golden eagle deaths "will likely increase in the future" because of wind energy development and other human activities.

Companies historically have been able to avoid prosecution under the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty law if they take steps to avoid deaths and seek permits for those that occur.

Charging documents said company representatives, including ESI's president, were warned that eagles would be killed if the company built two wind farms in central and southeastern Wyoming, and also knew about a risk to eagles when they authorized the repowering of a New Mexico wind farm, about 170 miles from Albuquerque.

The company proceeded anyway and at times ignored further advice from federal wildlife officials about how to minimize the deaths, according to court documents.

"For more than a decade, ESI has violated (wildlife) laws, taking eagles without obtaining or even seeking the necessary permit," said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division in a statement.

ESI agreed under a plea deal to spend up to $27 million during its five-year probationary period on measures to prevent future eagle deaths. That includes shutting down turbines at times when eagles are more likely to be present.

Despite those measures, wildlife officials anticipate that some eagles still could die. When that happens, the company will pay $29,623 per dead eagle under the plea deal.

NextEra President Rebecca Kujawa said collisions of birds with wind turbines are unavoidable accidents that should not be criminalized. She said the company is committed to reducing damage to wildlife from its projects.

"We disagree with the government's underlying enforcement activity," Kujawa said in a statement. "Building any structure, driving any vehicle, or flying any airplane carries with it a possibility that accidental eagle and other bird collisions may occur."

COVID spending bill stalls in Senate as GOP, Dems stalemate - By Alan Fram Associated Press

A compromise $10 billion measure buttressing the government's COVID-19 defenses has stalled in the Senate and seemed all but certainly sidetracked for weeks, victim of a campaign-season fight over the incendiary issue of immigration.

There was abundant finger-pointing Wednesday but no signs the two parties were near resolving their stalemate over a bipartisan pandemic bill that President Joe Biden and top Democrats wanted Congress to approve this week. With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., prioritizing the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson by week's end — quite possibly Thursday — the COVID-19 bill seemed sure to slip at least until Congress returns after a two-week recess.

A day earlier, the GOP blocked the Senate from even beginning debate on the bill, which would increase funding for COVID-19 treatments, vaccines and testing. Republicans were demanding that Democrats allow a vote on an amendment preserving immigration curbs imposed by President Donald Trump that the Biden administration is slated to end on May 23.

"Why did Republicans say no? Because they wanted to cripple COVID funding legislation with poison pills that they knew would derail this bill," Schumer said Wednesday.

Schumer and a team of GOP negotiators led by Utah Sen. Mitt Romney struck a deal Monday on the pandemic bill. Democrats say Republicans are walking away from that agreement.

"The question we have is whether Republicans are acting in good faith to provide the resources we need to save American lives, or if they're just playing politics," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. "The virus is not waiting for Republicans in Congress to get their act together."

While there would likely be at least the 10 GOP votes needed to push the pandemic bill through the 50-50 Senate, overall Republican support for it is tepid. And the GOP's effort to refocus the fight to immigration — an issue that polls show hurts Biden — has clearly put Democrats on the defensive.

A vote on extending the immigration restrictions would expose Democratic senators, especially those facing tight reelections in November, to dangerous fissures. Liberal immigration advocates want Biden to erase the curbs, but doing that is expected to prompt an explosion of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico that could trigger a voter backlash.

"We can win it," No. 2 Senate GOP leader John Thune of South Dakota said about a potential immigration vote. "They've got a number of Democrats who are for it. But their leadership is adamantly opposed, I would say hostile to the idea" of a vote.

When the pandemic was full-blown in 2020, Trump began letting authorities immediately expel asylum seekers and other migrants, citing the threat to public health. COVID-19's intensity has since waned in the U.S., though BA.2, a new omicron variant, is beginning to spread widely here.

Even GOP supporters of the pandemic bill say Democrats must resolve the legislative roadblock.

"They're in the majority. And the administration says they need this money. And I actually agree with the administration," said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who helped negotiate the package. "And the majority has to figure out how to get this done."

Among Democrats who favor retaining the immigration restrictions for now is Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who is facing reelection. He and several others cite a need for federal officials to gear up staffing and facilities to handle the expected influx of migrants.

"I have not seen a plan for how the administration will deal with what I think is a pretty predictable surge on the border," he said Wednesday in a brief interview.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., declined to discuss what she would do if the Senate sent her chamber a pandemic measure that also extended Trump's immigration strictures.

"Is that even something that the Senate would do?" she told a reporter. "When they send something, I'll let you know what we would do with it."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., bristled when asked why Democrats wouldn't simply accept the immigration restrictions as the price for winning the pandemic spending Biden says is needed.

"Your premise is whatever they put in there, take," Hoyer said. "Uh uh, we're not going to play that game."

That reflects a Democratic view that the Republican effort to force an immigration vote is all about setting a political trap.

"Trust me, this is one of the pillars of their reelection campaign, immigration," said No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin of Illinois. "The numbers appearing at our border are a real challenge, and I'm sure they're going to make an issue of it."

First pope, now US churches face boarding-school reckoning - By Peter Smith Associated Press

As Native Americans cautiously welcome Pope Francis' historic apology for abuses at Catholic-run boarding schools for Indigenous children in Canada, U.S. churches are bracing for an unprecedented reckoning with their own legacies of operating such schools.

Church schools are likely to feature prominently in a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior, led by the first-ever Native American cabinet secretary, Deb Haaland, due to be released later this month. The report, prompted by last year's discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites in Canada, will focus on the loss of life and the enduring traumas the U.S. system inflicted on Indigenous children from the 19th to mid-20th centuries.

From Episcopalians to Quakers to Catholic dioceses in Oklahoma, faith groups have either started or intensified efforts in the past year to research and atone for their prior roles in the boarding school system, which Native children were forced to attend — cutting them off from their families, tribes and traditions.

While the pontiff's April 1 apology was addressed to Indigenous groups from Canada, people were listening south of the border.

"An apology is the best way to start any conversation," said Roy Callison, a Catholic deacon and Cherokee Nation member helping coordinate the Oklahoma Catholic Native Schools Project, which includes listening sessions for those affected by the boarding school legacy. "That's the first step to trying to get healing."

In his meeting with Canada's Indigenous delegations, Francis asked forgiveness "for the role that a number of Catholics ... had in all these things that wounded you, in the abuses you suffered and in the lack of respect shown for your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values."

Francis "did something really important, which is name the importance of being indignant at this history," said Maka Black Elk, executive director of truth and healing for Red Cloud Indian School on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

That history "is shameful, and it is not something we should accept," said Black Elk, who is Oglala Lakota.

Red Cloud, affiliated with the Catholic Jesuit order, was for generations a boarding school for Lakota children. It's now a day school incorporating Lakota leadership, language and traditions. Black Elk is guiding a reckoning process that includes archival research and hearing the stories of former students.

Canada underwent a much-publicized Truth and Reconciliation process in recent years. The issue gained unprecedented attention last year after a researcher using ground-penetrating radar reported finding about 200 unmarked probable burial sites at a former school in British Columbia.

That discovery, followed by others across Canada, prompted Haaland to commission her department's report.

"This history in the United States has not been addressed in the same way it has been addressed in Canada," Black Elk said. The Interior report "will be an important first step about the work that needs to happen in this country."

Church leaders are getting ready. The report "will likely bring to light some very troubling information," said a letter circulated last fall to members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops from two colleagues who chaired committees related to the issue. The letter urged bishops to build relationships with local Indigenous communities and engage "in a real and honest dialogue about reactions to the report and what steps are needed to go forward together."

Conditions varied at boarding schools in the United States, with some described as unsafe, unsanitary and scenes of physical or sexual abuse. Other former students recall their school years as positive times of learning, friendship and extracurricular activities.

Indigenous groups note that even the better schools were part of a project to assimilate children into a predominately white, Christian society and break down their tribal identities, customs and languages — what many Indigenous groups call a cultural genocide.

"The very process of boarding schools is violent and damaging," said Bryan Rindfleisch, an expert in Native American history at Marquette University who is helping Catholics in Oklahoma research their school legacy.

There were at least 367 boarding schools across the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries, according to the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, a Minneapolis-based advocacy group.

Most were government-run; many others were run by Catholic and Protestant churches.

The national healing coalition called Pope Francis' comments a historic first step, but urged the Vatican to repatriate Indigenous artifacts in its museum collections and called on religious organizations to open their school archives.

In listening sessions held through the Oklahoma Catholic Native Schools Project, many participants told positive stories of school experiences, Callison said, though the church is committed to documenting the traumatic ones too. "You're going to hear things you don't want to hear," he said.

The project will also include archival research and individual interviews with those affected. At least 11 Catholic boarding schools operated in Oklahoma.

"We need to get to the truth before we can deal with whatever hurt or celebrate whatever success" the schools achieved, Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul Coakley said.

Several church groups — including Quakers, Methodists and some Catholic religious orders — are backing pending legislation in Congress that would go beyond the Interior report. It would create a truth and healing commission, modeled on Canada's, to investigate the boarding school legacy.

The New England Yearly Meeting of Friends — a regional group of congregations — issued an apology last year for Quakers' historic sponsorship of such schools, acknowledging they were undertaken with "spiritual and cultural arrogance."

"We are deeply sorry for our part in the vast suffering caused by this system and the continuing effects," the New England group said.

It's important for Quakers to accept such responsibility, said Paula Palmer, a Quaker from Colorado whose research has identified about 30 Native American boarding and day schools that were run by Quakers.

"The yearly meetings voted to support, operate and finance" the schools, she said. "So it's really the yearly meetings who have the responsibility to respond. They were the ones who also participated in the whole project of forced assimilation of Indigenous children."

The Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States has hired an archival researcher to document its own boarding school history.

The order is "committed to examining and sharing the truth of our history, even where that is difficult," said the Rev. Ted Penton, secretary of the Jesuit conference's Office of Justice and Ecology.

The Episcopal Church's General Convention in July is expected to vote on a statement that would "acknowledge the intergenerational trauma caused by genocide, colonialism" and the operation of boarding schools and "other systems based on white supremacy."

The convention will also consider authorizing a "comprehensive and complete investigation" of the church's operation of such schools. The proposals came from a group appointed by denominational leaders.

Such measures are strong, but local dioceses also need to research their own histories and advocate for Indigenous peoples, said the Rev. Rachel Taber-Hamilton, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Everett, Washington. Taber-Hamilton, whose heritage includes the Shackan First Nation of Canada, is an Episcopal Church representative to the worldwide Anglican Indigenous Network.

"It's not enough to say, 'I'm sorry, and here's some money,'" she said. "We first have to do some very hard work of listening to the pain."