TUES: NMSU ending option of COVID-19 testing; vaccination required, + more

NMSU ending option of COVID-19 testing; vaccination required – Associated Press

New Mexico State University will require all students on campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 1, ending the option of submitting weekly tests as an alternative, the university announced Monday.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu also said in a memo to students, faculty and staff that NMSU no longer will require weekly testing for students and employees who decided against getting a booster or received an exemption from vaccination.

The new policy, which also applies at all branch colleges, reflects a similar change in October for staff. It requires new and/or transfer students to provide their COVID-19 vaccination records or an approved exemption by Aug. 1.

Arvizu said more than 91% of students and 99% of faculty are now vaccinated.

“Our community fought the battle against COVID-19,” he said.

“After consulting with the New Mexico Department of Health, guidance from the CDC, peers at other universities, and experts within the NMSU community, we are making some changes to our policies to align with current practices and recommendations,” he said.

Arvizu cited the time-consuming nature of the test-monitoring process and uncertainty about the future availability of free tests as reasons for dropping the weekly testing requirement, which will end May 5.

New Mexico GOP seeks to overturn congressional map – Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Attorneys for the Republican Party of New Mexico on Monday urged a state district court judge to throw out a congressional map that divvies up the conservative southeast of the state into three congressional districts.

The lawsuit by the GOP and seven allied plaintiffs holds implications for a congressional swing district in southern New Mexico where Republican Yvette Herrell ousted a first-term Democrat in the 2020 election.

GOP attorney Christopher Murray alleged that the congressional map approved in December by the Democratic-led Legislature and signed by the state's Democratic governor is blatantly partisan, dilutes the conservative vote and violates state constitutional rights to impartial government.

He urged the court to throw out the current voting map and implement one of two congressional map proposals endorsed last year by an advisory citizen redistricting committee. The committee's recommendations were not binding.

Attorneys for the Legislature and governor defended the state's new congressional map as properly vetted through the political process and warned the court against intervening and getting mired in a "thicket."

“The political branches worked; they did their job and there is no reason for this court or any court to jump in the middle of it,” Richard Olson said on behalf of the Legislature.

District Judge Fred Van Soelen oversaw the arguments by webcast from a courtroom in Clovis and vowed to rule on the case by Tuesday evening.

State election officials warned that swapping maps now could throw the state's June 7 primary into chaos as clerks this week confront a Saturday deadline to mail absentee ballots to military and overseas voters.

Holly Agajanian, representing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the Republican Party hasn't adequately explained why it would be more fair to implement a map that wasn't endorsed by the Legislature and governor.

The Republican Party is citing public comments by top Democratic legislators as evidence of partisan bias in decisions about boundaries of the 2nd District in southern New Mexico.

Democrats hold two of New Mexico's three congressional seats, command majorities in the state House and Senate and hold every statewide elected office.

Santa Fe's transparency regulations withstand final appeal – Associated Press

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to Santa Fe campaign disclosure requirements stemming from a failed city ballot initiative in 2017 to tax sugary beverages.

The 10th District Court of Appeals in Denver last year rejected the lawsuit from the Albuquerque-based Rio Grande Foundation that sought to shield future financial contributions from public disclosure in defiance of requirements enacted by the city of Santa Fe. That ruling now stands.

The failed city ballot initiative would have shored up spending on early childhood education. It was marked by millions of dollars in campaign spending.

The Rio Grande Foundation issued an online video that was critical of the soda tax proposal, prompting an investigation into possible violations of the city’s campaign finance code.

The foundation complied with a city order and disclosed two relatively minor donations of $7,700. Later it sought to invalidate the city regulations, citing a “chilling effect” on political contributions and, thus, free speech.

The appeals court said the Rio Grande Foundation failed to show that speech would be silenced by the city’s campaign finance regulations.

Foundation President Paul Gessing said Monday that the group “will more carefully consider restrictive local campaign finance rules if (and) when we choose to engage in efforts to educate voters on local ballot measures like Santa Fe’s soda and sugary drinks tax.”

The city’s defense was supported by several advocacy groups for transparency in political spending, including the Brennan Center for Justice, New Mexico Ethics Watch, the League of Women Voters and Common Cause.

“Special interests often run elections ads that are deliberately misleading, and today’s ruling means Santa Fe voters will be able to weigh the credibility of those ads and cast an informed vote,” Paul Smith, a vice president at the Campaign Legal Center that served as defense counsel, said in a statement.

Police deny permit requests from Albuquerque 4/20 festival – KOB TV, Associated Press

Organizers of an Albuquerque festival for 4/20, the date known for celebrating marijuana, have had two permits denied by local police.

The 420 Fest, scheduled for Wednesday in downtown Albuquerque, had submitted permit requests for streets to be blocked off.

Melissa Thompson, New Mexico 420 Fest organizer, told KOB-TV that she and her team have been communicating with the city about this since June.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the request was rejected because the department doesn't have the manpower to block off streets in the middle of the work week. Officers already have to shut down roads in the same area at night because of traffic around the bars.

The 420 Fest has been an ongoing event for six years but was shelved during the pandemic. Thompson says thousands of people are expected to show up.

While recreational marijuana is now permitted, attendees won't be able to buy or consume any because they'll be out in public.

This month New Mexico joined 17 other states that have legalized recreation marijuana without significant legal challenges.

The change came 15 years after the state first began offering medical marijuana.

US wildlife officials aim to address illegal wolf killings – Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Prompted by a court order, federal wildlife managers have issued a new draft plan for managing Mexican gray wolves in the Southwestern U.S. in an effort to address illegal killings of the endangered predators.

The plan calls for millions of dollars to be spent over the coming decades on more education, outreach, increased law enforcement patrols and other projects to boost the wolf population across its historic range in Arizona, New Mexico and in Mexico.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently reported that Mexican wolves saw their numbers increase for another consecutive year but that overall growth of the population has been tempered in part by human-caused mortalities, which include illegal killings and being struck by vehicles.

The draft made public last week is meant to address the longstanding concerns of environmentalists who claim the agency is not doing enough to ensure the recovery of the species. While encouraged by the proposed changes to address what they call conflict hot spots, some environmentalists say pressure on the wolves will continue until the recovery area is expanded and the predators are allowed to roam.

Bryan Bird with Defenders of Wildlife said his group believes the revisions should have considered an expansion northward into the Grand Canyon and southern Rocky Mountains.

“Though the proposed revisions improve this imperiled animal’s chances at survival, Defenders remains concerned the plan still fails to prescribe what is needed for full recovery of the world’s most endangered subspecies of wolf,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, federal and state managers still struggle to curb wolf-livestock conflicts. Ranchers in Arizona and New Mexico say wolves continue to kill cattle despite efforts to scare the animals away from herds using tools that range from flagging along fence lines, riders on horseback, pasture rotations and even diversionary food caches.

Under the plan, the wolf recovery team would do more outreach in local communities “to improve hunter, trapper, rancher and public awareness and tolerance." That would include handing out materials with biological information about the animals and conflict reduction techniques.

Wildlife managers also want to increase law enforcement patrols in areas identified as mortality hot spots to help with public education, the deterrence of illegal killing and the investigation of wolf mortalities.

“We added this action because we expect the presence of increased law enforcement to have a chilling effect on the intentional illegal killing of Mexican wolves,” officials stated in documents supporting the revisions.

Michael Robinson with the Center for Biological Diversity noted that fewer than 10 people have pleaded guilty to illegally killing wolves and that many of the cases go unsolved.

According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, about three-quarters of documented Mexican wolf deaths in the recovery area between 1998 and 2020 were attributed to human causes. Illegal killing counted for 119 of the 216 documented mortalities. Vehicle strikes were a distant second, and many causes of death were listed as unknown.

Wildlife officials say modeling used for the recovery plan suggests that the Mexican gray wolf population could grow or remain stable as long the mean mortality rate is less than 25% and if mortality among pups remains low at 13%. Officials describe the current rate of human-caused wolf deaths as excessive.

The Fish and Wildlife Service expects recovery of the species to take between 25 and 35 years, with the estimated cost nearing $203 million. The agency's estimates show that the price tag for reducing human-caused mortalities of Mexican gray wolves in the U.S. is expected to top $6 million over the next 25 years, with expenses likely increasing each year.

Loren Patterson, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, said in an email Monday that the wolves are putting the livelihoods of family ranchers at risk. Although the association doesn't condone illegally killing a wolf, he said ranchers are disappointed that the Fish and Wildlife Service isn't supporting those whose herds are being "significantly and detrimentally impacted by these predators.”

“When the wolf was originally introduced as an experimental/non-essential population, the (Fish and Wildlife Service) claimed to be working with the rurally impacted communities and ranchers, but the agency has completely abandoned us,” he said.

In the recovery plan, federal officials vowed to continue to seek additional funding for programs designed to offset the wolves’ direct and indirect costs to ranchers.