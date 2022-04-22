FRI: Fire training and equipment lacking at US nuclear dump, Candidate fundraising reports show competitive primary races ahead, + More

Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

The U.S. government's nuclear waste repository in New Mexico has major issues in fire training and firefighting vehicles, with its fleet in disrepair after years of neglect, according to an investigation by the U.S. Energy Department's Office of Inspector General.

The investigation was spurred by allegations regarding fire protection concerns at the repository, which is the backbone of a multibillion-dollar effort to clean up Cold War-era waste from past nuclear research and bomb making at national laboratories and defense sites across the U.S.

Investigators noted that the issues with the fire department training program went back to at least 2016. They pointed to an undeveloped training curriculum for the technical rescue program and claims by firefighters that their training needs weren't being met.

According to the inspector general's report, the issues persisted because the contractor that manages the repository inadequately addressed and closed recommendations from prior internal assessments that were aimed at fixing the deficiencies. The report also blamed inadequate oversight by Energy Department officials.

"WIPP has experienced growth with the number of buildings and employees since 2006 and is anticipated to operate beyond 2050. The next management and operating contractor must be able to provide effective emergency response at WIPP to protect lives, property and the environment," the Office of Inspector General stated.

Energy Department officials in a response to the inspector general said the agency has followed through with corrective actions and will continue to "'make progress on ensuring local fire departments and first responders have all necessary training and equipment to handle any event in relation to WIPP's operations."

Still, agency officials acknowledged there was more work to do.

The safety concerns come as New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others voice opposition to expanding the types of radioactive waste that can be shipped to the repository. In a letter sent this month to U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the first-term Democratic governor noted ongoing frustration regarding the lack of meaningful public engagement from federal officials on waste cleanup, shipments and long-term plans for the repository.

Just this month, the work of processing incoming waste shipments was temporarily halted after workers discovered radioactive liquid in a container sent from the Idaho National Laboratory.

The latest report from a federal oversight board also cited three recent incidents, including one in which a container from Los Alamos National Laboratory was placed underground without adequate analysis for its flammability. The container ended up posing no risk.

Nuclear Waste Partnership, the contractor that manages the repository, expanded its fire brigade to a department with full-time emergency responders following two emergencies in 2014. One was a fire involving a salt-hauling truck that was followed days later by a radiation release from a drum that had been inappropriately packed at Los Alamos.

The incidents prompted major policy and procedure overhauls related to the national cleanup program.

According to the inspector general, a 2019 review found that nearly half of the repository's firefighters had not participated in required live training for at least one year and that some had not participated in over two years. Another review in April 2021 found that not all firefighter training records were maintained in accordance with the hazardous waste permit issued by the state Environment Department.

In interviews, several firefighters told investigators that the majority of training was web-based as opposed to hands-on fire drills, vehicle extrications or rope training. The firefighters expressed concern that without adequate training, they would lose their skills.

As for the fire department's fleet, federal officials said they were in the process of revising maintenance procedures and that about $1.2 million was spent to purchase two new fire trucks in 2021.

Candidate fundraising reports show competitive primary races ahead - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Recently released campaign finance reports show several close primaries shaping up across New Mexico later this summer, and a battle is already playing out between Democrats campaigning as either moderate or progressive, and vying for certain seats.

A review of Secretary of State records shows candidates are competing in primaries in at least 29 of the state’s 70 House seats, though some of them haven’t raised much — or any — money. Candidates were required April 11 to show how much money they’d received or spent over the last six months.

Democrats hold 45 seats in the House, and Republicans have 24, with one independent. The Secretary of State’s database shows Democrats have 17 primary races ahead of them, and Republicans have 12. Also, at least 16 incumbents are facing primary challengers.

The filings show some incumbents with major fundraising advantages. Rep. Kristina Ortez (D- Taos), for example, raised about 22 times as much cash as her opponent, Florence Miera.

But several primaries are competitive, at least in terms of fundraising, and the races are heating up. One political action committee, Working Together New Mexico, led by conservative Albuquerque City Councilor Louie Sanchez has endorsed several of Democratic candidates in their primary races.

The endorsement drew a rebuke from one such candidate, Cherise Quezada, who told a local politics blog that she rejected the endorsement because of recent anti-union remarks Sanchez made at a Council meeting. She also bristled at being lumped in with other “moderate Democrats” the PAC intended to endorse.

“I am a proud pro-choice, union-supporting Democrat,” Quezada told New Mexico Politics with Joe Monahan.

The Working Together New Mexico PAC, which says it is angling to elect “commonsense” Democrats in the June primary, also endorsed incumbent Rep. Doreen Wonda Johnson of Crownpoint, Socorro Mayor Ravi Bhasker in his bid for House District 38, former Rep. Rudy Martinez for District 39, former Rep. Joseph Sanchez for House District 40 and Henry Roybal for House District 46.

In addition to the endorsements, prominent Rep. Patti Lundsrom (D-Gallup), also drew some criticism by cutting $1,000 checks to seemingly moderate primary opponents of some of her colleagues in the Legislature.

Below are three races where primary candidates have raised similar amounts.

Rep. Art De La Cruz (D- Albuquerque) was a longtime Bernalillo County commissioner from the South Valley. He is fighting to keep the District 12 seat he was appointed to during the middle of this year’s legislative session after the resignation of Rep. Brittney Barreras, who stepped down citing mental health concerns. So far, De La Cruz has raised about $22,200. But he has two primary opponents: Nicole Michelle Olonovich with about $7,000 and Melissa D. Armijo with about $13,200.

Former state Rep. Eleanor Chavez and Quezada are fighting to take the seat of Rep. Georgene Louis. Louis, a Democrat, resigned from her Westside Albuquerque seat during the session after she was arrested and charged with intoxicated driving. Chavez and Quezada are very close in fundraising, with Chavez raising about $22,300 and Quezada with $21,800.

The Republican primary with the most competitive fundraising appears to be in Otero County, where incumbent Rachel A. Black and John Block are competing for District 51. Black has so far raised about $29,000 and Block has raised about $21,000, according to the Secretary of State. Block runs the Piñon Post, a conservative news website.

* See a breakdown of fundraising among Republican and Democrat primary candidates.

Southwest fire crews brace for return of dangerous winds - By Felicia Fonseca Associated Press

Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious winds in the Southwest after a brief reprieve allowed them to attack flames from the air for the first time in days as a half-dozen large wildfires continue to grow in Arizona and New Mexico.

More than 500 firefighters were manning fire lines in the two states and more help was on the way Friday when the largest type of management team is scheduled to take command of resources at one of the biggest, most dangerous fires near Flagstaff, Arizona.

Spirits were lifted Thursday as helicopters were able to start dropping water on that blaze for the first time. It has burned more than 32-square miles (83-square kilometer), forced evacuations of 765 homes and destroyed at least two dozen structures since it broke out on Sunday.

Aerial attacks also resumed in northern New Mexico, where at least one airtanker was able to join the effort northeast of Santa Fe — something that's likely to be impossible on Friday.

Sheriff's deputies called for additional evacuations Thursday of scattered homes and closed some roads at a big fire burning in a rural area southeast of Taos, New Mexico, where no structure damage has been reported.

But fire officials and weather forecasters across the region warn the worst may be yet to come.

"There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday," Santa Fe National Forest officials said late Thursday.

"We are urging the public to stay vigilant, to continue to watch for expected changes in evacuation status and be prepared to leave in a rapid manner," officials said.

Sustained winds of 30-50 mph are forecast there Friday morning, with gusts from 60-80 mph in the afternoon from the Gila Mountains up through the Rio Grande Valley to neighboring highlands.

The combination of the high winds, warmer temperatures and extremely dry conditions will make for an atmosphere that's "pretty much on steroids," said Scott Overpeck with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

"This is not typical," he said, looking ahead to what he said could be potentially explosive fire growth on Friday. "This is really one of those days we need to be on our toes and we need to be ready."

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Flagstaff's Coconino County. The declaration clears the way for state funding for evacuations, shelter, repairs and other expenses. However, the money can't be used to reimburse home and business owners for losses.

About 30 structures have been destroyed, but it's still unclear how many were homes, the county sheriff's office said.

On Thursday, firefighters fanned out across blackened landscape in Arizona's high country, digging into the ground to put out smoldering tree stumps and roots as helicopters buzzed overhead with buckets of water to drop on a massive blaze.

Wildfire has become a year-round threat in the West given changing conditions that include earlier snowmelt and rain coming later in the fall, scientist have said. The problems are exacerbated by decades of fire suppression and poor forest management along with a more than 20-year megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

At a fire that consumed about 3 square miles of timber and brush and forced evacuations near Prescott, Arizona, Forest Service officials reported the blaze continues to burn "in continuous thick, dry, dead and down fuels in very rugged terrain."

"Erratic winds and fire behavior is making conditions hazardous for firefighters," who are "being directed to not put themselves in situations where the risks are high and probability of success is low," Prescott National Forest officials said in an update Thursday.

Popular lakes and national monuments closed in Arizona — including Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument outside Flagstaff because the wildfire moved directly over it, blackening trees, and burning tools and vehicles in a maintenance yard, said monument spokesman Richard Ullmann.

The Coconino National Forest has closed where the wildfire is burning but has not enacted broader fire restrictions or closures. A sign at a gate warns of potential loose debris, falling trees and branches, and flash floods.

Fire restrictions go into effect Friday at National Park Service sites in New Mexico, including Valles Caldera National Preserve and Bandelier National Monument.

In Colorado, firefighters got a handle on two small wildfires in the southern and northern part of the state on Thursday while contending with strong winds.

The Boulder County blaze was sparked by the battery of a crashed drone that researchers were using to study severe weather, the sheriff's office said Thursday. Researchers used a fire extinguisher, but the fire spread quickly in high winds, authorities said. The other fire damaged or destroyed an estimated 15 structures, including homes, in Monte Vista, a community of about 4,150 people surrounded by farm fields, police said.

Sen. Luján '90%' recovered from stroke, visits high school - By Cedar Attanasio Associated Press / Report For America

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján has mostly recovered from his January stroke, and said voters, not his health scare, will decide who represents New Mexico.

"I'm feeling strong. I'm still not 100% but I think I'm over 90%," said Luján, 49, on a Thursday tour of Santa Fe High School.

He toured the campus in red Converse sneakers and, along with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, talked with students in a closed meeting at the campus library and listened as they shared their struggles with mental health.

New Mexico children lost caretakers at a higher rate during the pandemic than most other states, according to a December report from the Covid Collaborative. An estimated 1,600 children in the state lost a caregiver, and the rate was 10 times higher for Native American children.

"They suffered loss — family members, friends — and we need to make sure we reimagine our schools to be schools that provide a social-emotional support," Cardona said.

Cardona said it was his 32nd state visit as Education Secretary for the Biden administration. He urged the states to prioritize mental health support with the $1 billion in funding directed at schools in New Mexico from federal pandemic relief.

"I know our rural communities are often dealing with different challenges. And I want to make sure that the funds through the American Rescue Plan meet them where they are," Cardona said.

Luján's recovery from the stroke is a relief for Democrats who barely hold power in the evenly divided Senate, thanks only to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. The White House agenda was thrown into peril when Luján's stroke was first revealed.

Luján credited hospital staff, prayer and a positive attitude for his quick recovery. After returning to Congress in March, he held his first public events in New Mexico this week, starting in Albuquerque on Tuesday. He said he's also been doing work at his family farm and walked to a church as part of an Easter pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó, a historic church in the northern part of the state.

Sen. Luján doesn't face reelection until 2026. He said his health scare won't cause him to retire before his term is up.

"I'm here as long as I have and earn the support of the people of New Mexico," Luján said. "They will decide who's going to serve them in the U.S. Senate."

2 plead guilty in 'We Build The Wall' fraudulent fundraiser - By Larry Neumeister Associated Press

The co-founder of the "We Build The Wall" project aimed at raising money for a border wall pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in a case that once included former President Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon.

Brian Kolfage admitted to pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars while promising all donations would pay for the wall. His plea came a month before a trial in a case that began in dramatic fashion in August 2020, when Bannon was pulled from a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut and arrested on allegations that he and three others ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall.

Bannon was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Bannon had pleaded not guilty to charges he pocketed over $1 million, using some of the money to secretly pay Kolfage, a 39-year-old Air Force veteran who lost both legs in a mortar attack in Iraq.

A guilty plea Thursday by codefendant financier Andrew Badolato, 57, in the case during the same remotely conducted electronic hearing before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan meant that only one of the four defendants originally charged might go to trial in mid-May.

Plea agreements between the government and Kolfage and Badolato specified the defendants will not challenge sentences within an agreed-to guidelines range. For Kolfage, that range was four to five years. For Badolato, it was roughly 3 1/2 years to four years. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 6.

Kolfage, of Miramar Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and tax charges brought originally in Florida. Badolato, of Sarasota, Florida, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy. Without the plea deal, Kolfage could have faced up to 46 years in prison while Badolato faced a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

The organizers of the "We Build The Wall" group raised more than $25 million from thousands of donors as they repeatedly pledged that every dollar would be used for the project.

Asked to describe his crimes by the judge, Kolfage said the group had originally intended for all the raised money to be used to build a wall, but it "soon became apparent" that the plan to donate the money to the U.S. government for the wall's construction was not possible.

At that point, he said, they "induced donors to opt in to the new project" to build a border wall on private land by falsely representing that none of the donations would be spent on salaries or compensation to the fundraisers.

"I knew what I was doing was wrong and a crime," he said.

After he spoke, Torres asked questions, including whether he had promised the public that "100 percent" of the money would go toward building the wall.

"That is correct," he answered.

"Despite your promise, you made an agreement with others to keep a large sum of money for yourself," the judge said.

"That is correct," Kolfage answered.

Badolato said he engaged in the conspiracy from 2018 to 2020, agreeing to assure donors that all the money would go toward building the wall when he knew the statements were false.

"I knew this was wrong and I'm terribly, terribly sorry for what I did and I humbly beg the court for mercy," he said.

When the judge asked Badolato if he was aware that Kolfage was going to get money from donations, he said: "Yes I did and I helped facilitate it."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said evidence against the men at trial would have included testimony from donors, along with transaction records following donations into the defendants' bank accounts, emails and text records, along with public statements made by the coconspirators that were false.