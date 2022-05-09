MON: Strong winds complicate wildfire fight, USFS defends prescribed burn that caused Hermit’s Peak fire, + More

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight - By Cedar Attanasio And Kathleen Ronayne Associated Press

Dangerous, gusty winds were expected to continue Monday across northeast New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities.

The region's largest city — Las Vegas, New Mexico, home to 13,000 people — was largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east. But the northern and southern flanks of the wildfire proved trickier to contain as wind gusts topped 50 mph.

"It's been a challenging day. The winds have picked up; they haven't let up," fire spokesperson Todd Abel said Sunday night.

A so-called "red flag warning" that indicates high fire danger due to heat, low humidity and fast winds will remain in place through Monday night, nearly four days after it began.

More than 1,600 firefighters were out Sunday battling the two major blazes burning northeast of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Together they covered 275 square miles, an area more than twice the size of Philadelphia. Firefighters had contained nearly half of the blazes by Sunday night.

Still, the threat was far from over with the National Interagency Fire Center saying early Sunday that more than 20,000 structures remained threatened by the fire, which has destroyed about 300 residences over the past two weeks.

Fast winds are in many ways firefighters' worst nightmare, especially in conditions as hot and dry as those the crews have been battling in the Southwest since early April.

In addition to fanning and spreading the flames, these winds keep air tankers and light planes grounded. That left them unable to drop water directly on the fire or lay down retardant ahead of its path to allow bulldozers and ground crews to dig firebreaks in places where there are no highways or roads to help stop the progression.

In extreme conditions, like the ones in New Mexico, even the helicopters that can typically get up in the air — at least during the early morning hours before winds start to pick up in the afternoon — are grounded. That prevents them from gathering intelligence about overnight developments. Aircraft were able to fly early Sunday but were grounded by the afternoon.

"It's not good, obviously; it takes away a tool in our toolbox, but we're not stopping," said fire spokesperson Ryan Berlin.

Officials were concerned about winds that had whipped up more flames on the northern edge of the fire near some very small communities of several hundred people. Gusts had driven fire down into a canyon, making it difficult to get to, said Dave Bales, the incident commander.

He and other officials strongly urged people to be ready to evacuate or to leave immediately if they've been told to do so. Should the fire overwhelm a community, heavy smoke and congested roads could make it hard for people to flee and for firefighters to access the area, he said.

"It is so thick you can't see, you can't drive, you can't see the engine ahead of you," Bales said.

Those towns sit along a state highway that runs from Las Vegas, New Mexico, up to Taos, a popular place for skiing and other outdoor recreation. Taos, however, was not threatened, but people in some parts of the larger Taos County have been told to prepare for possible evacuations.

In the small community of Las Vegas, some residents began returning on Saturday and some local businesses reopened. Containment lines established by bulldozers as well as the direction of the wind helped keep the community safe over the weekend. But some fire officials warned people to remain aware of evacuation orders because conditions could change quickly.

"Just because the winds are coming from one direction doesn't mean they can't change direction, so it's better to be prepared and have residents ready to go," said Wendy Mason with the New Mexico Forestry Division.

Nationwide, close to 2,000 square miles have burned so far this year, with 2018 being the last time this much fire had been reported at this point, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. And predictions for the rest of the spring do not bode well for the West, where long-term drought and warmer temperatures brought on by climate change have combined to worsen the threat of wildfire.

U.S. Forest Service defends prescribed burn that caused Hermit’s Peak fire – Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

A United States Forest Service spokesperson said the prescribed burn that got out of control to become the Hermit's Peak fire is a rare occurrence, and she defended prescribed burns as a necessary risk required to protect the nation’s forests.

The service is also conducting a “review” of the Las Dispensas prescribed burn April 6 south of Mora, New Mexico. Because of the “review,” the spokesperson said Friday, the service will not provide additional details about the decision to ignite the fire on a windy April day or provide Source New Mexico a copy of the “prescribed burn plan.” The plan is a document that must be prepared in advance of any prescribed burn that includes details about forecasted weather conditions, potential hazards, personnel needs and other information.

“As with most cases, the prescribed fire is currently under review,” Forest Service spokesperson Michelle Burnett told Source New Mexico. “So it would be premature to comment on the details or release any documents, including the prescribed burn plan, until after that is complete.”

The service has said that forecasted weather conditions were “within parameters of the prescribed burn,” but the agency has declined to specify what those parameters were.

A Santa Fe National Forest crew ignited what was supposed to be the 1,200-acre Las Dispensas prescribed burn April 6, and officials have since said “unexpected erratic winds” fanned embers beyond the perimeter of the burn site.

What became the Hermits Peak fire burned about 7,500 acres before joining forces with the Calf Canyon fire a couple weeks later. At the time it merged, the Hermits Peak fire was about 91% contained, according to the Southwest Coordination Center.

The combined Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire has now burned more than 175,000 acres in northern New Mexico, quickly becoming the second-biggest fire in state history. The megafire caused thousands to flee their homes and torched hundreds of structures. Unprecedented wind surges in the coming days could mean the fire spreads even further out of control. It was 21% contained on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called on the federal forest agency to rework its rules around prescribed burns in the Southwest, specifically when it comes to starting fires in the spring windy season. U.S. Rep. Theresa Leger Fernandez also wrote a letter last week to the USFS secretary demanding answers about how the prescribed burn was approved.

A New Mexico fire expert told Source New Mexico last week that it was “extremely risky” to have ignited the burn in early April.

The Las Dispensas burn was previously scheduled for mid-March, but officials called it off due to snow on the ground, according to a statement at the time.

Burnett said the Forest Service does about 100 prescribed fires each year, and just two others have escaped and become wildfires since 2011.

“Prescribed fire is one of the most efficient and low-cost ways of reducing wildfire risk,” Burnett told Source New Mexico in a statement. “Regularly conducting low-grade prescribed fires, which mimic nature, reduces and maintains the buildup of flammable vegetation and overgrowth. When wildfires come through an area after a prescribed burn, they are more likely to be smaller, easier to control and much less dangerous.”

In May 2000, the Forest Service ignited a prescribed burn near Los Alamos. Winds also spun that fire out of control, eventually destroying hundreds of Los Alamos homes and causing $1 billion in damage.

CALF CANYON CAUSE UNKNOWN

The cause of the Calf Canyon fire is still being determined, though some residents and an elected official from the area have wondered whether the Hermits Peak fire actually provided the spark.

For that to have happened, high winds April 19 would have had to have carried a live ember at least three miles from the western edge of the Hermits Peak fire west to the ignition site in Calf Canyon.

Dave Bales, incident commander in charge of the fighting the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire, told Source New Mexico on Friday that he did not think it’s possible for the Hermits Peak fire to have caused the Calf Canyon fire.

While it’s plausible lit embers could have traveled that far, he said, the winds were going in the wrong direction that day.

“It was just the way the winds were blowing and where the Calf Canyon fire started. It wasn’t possible to spot that way, from what I’ve seen,” he said.

The Forest Service has not provided an estimate about when a cause will officially be determined.

Meanwhile, more than 1,300 personnel have gathered in New Mexico in recent weeks to fight the nation’s biggest wildfire. Fire managers are warning of “unprecedented” winds that will surge up to 60 mph and not die down at night.

The winds, which Lujan Grisham said create the “worst possible” conditions, could mean the fire rapidly grows its footprint over the next several days. Bales also said containment — which has remained around 20% over the last week or so — could actually decrease during the wind surge.

He urged residents to stay safe and do their best not to spark a fire, one that could quickly become unmanageable and further tax resources in conditions like this.

“Any spark in these types of winds could create another start for us that we would have to focus on as well, on top of the main fire itself,” Bales said at a news briefing Friday in Las Vegas. “So we’re asking for a lot of support, please help us.”

Tribes credited with elevating vaccinations in rural Arizona - By Terry Tang Associated Press

Mary Francis had no qualms about being a poster child for COVID-19 vaccinations on the Navajo Nation, once a virus hot spot. The Navajo woman's face and words grace a digital flyer asking people on the Native American reservation to get vaccinated "to protect the shidine'e (my people)."

"I was happy to put the information out there and just building that awareness and in having folks feel comfortable enough, or curious enough, to read the material," said Francis, who lives in Page, near the Utah border, and manages care packages and vaccine drives for a Navajo and Hopi relief fund.

In a pandemic that has seen sharp divides between urban and rural vaccination rates nationwide, Arizona is the only state where rural vaccine rates outpaced more populated counties, according to a recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public health experts believe the trend was mainly fueled by a group that lost a disproportionate number of lives to COVID-19: Native Americans.

Tribal communities were left more vulnerable to the virus because of underlying health issues like diabetes and heart disease, as well as multiple generations sharing a home. Cases and deaths piled on despite curfews, weekend lockdowns, mask mandates and business shutdowns. By April 2020, the Navajo Nation — which encompasses parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah — declared it had been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other tribe.

The devastating loss, particularly of elders, drove a push for vaccinations as an act of selflessness. Holly Van Lew, co-leader of a federal Indian Health Service taskforce rolling out vaccines nationwide, credits Navajo Nation officials with constantly emphasizing that message.

"It really comes from a different perspective. Instead of 'You should get your COVID-19 vaccines too,' (it's) 'We should all as community members protect each other,'" said Lew, a clinical pharmacist at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center.

Native Americans make up significant portions of five of the seven counties designated as rural in the CDC report. A 2020 Census survey shows they account for nearly three-fourths of the 71,000 people in Apache County and almost half of the 110,000 residents in Navajo County. They are an estimated 10% to 15% in three smaller counties, Gila, Graham and La Paz.

Arizona has 15 counties total. The CDC determined counties were rural if they either had no substantial "urban cluster" or one with a population between 10,000 and 50,000.

The overall percentage of people in those counties who were vaccine-eligible and got at least partly vaccinated between December 2020 and January this year was 86.1%. It was 69.3% in urban counties, the report said.

Nationally, urban counties outshone rural ones 75.4% to to 58.5%.

A different picture emerges from the state's data. Dr. Bob England, former Maricopa County Department of Public Health director, said state dashboard numbers lead to a calculation of an estimated 70% rate in urban counties and a 66% rate in rural counties.

However, Arizona's Department of Health Services doesn't receive vaccine data from the Indian Health Service, which provides health care to more than 2.5 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives on and off tribal land.

"If I adjust data that's included in the CDC report but not on the state dashboard, then you could 100% say with certainty that the only reason why those rural counties were ranked higher than urban is because of tribal participation in vaccination campaigns," said Will Humble, former department director. "There's no way it could be anything else."

The two rural counties in the CDC report where Native Americans have little presence were Santa Cruz, near the U.S.-Mexico border, and Greenlee, which touches the New Mexico state line.

Santa Cruz had an extremely high vaccination rate of 146% among a population of roughly 46,000. Officials say that figure is because of laborers from Mexico as well as visitors. Seasonal workers in produce warehouses, a major industry there, got the jab through the county and University of Arizona Health Sciences-run mobile health units in border communities, said Jeff Terrell, the county's health director.

"You look at the numbers that we've put out there," Terrell said. "If you think about the vaccination sites at the border as well. If you add that into the county — yes, I think that was a contributing factor."

For the counties with high Native populations, outreach included some unique strategies. The IHS taskforce collaborated with federal, state and local partners on vaccine clinics and radio and print ads in Native languages. They also met people where they lived. Public health nurses went door-to-door in tribal communities and vaccinated entire families, Van Lew said.

Organizations like the Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund have hosted vaccine drives with T-shirts and gift cards. They created TikTok videos, newspaper ads and even "influencer" posters for social media. The influencers are trusted tribal members like professional golfer Notah Begay III, who is Navajo, said Wendy Atcitty, the fund's program manager for public health education.

"One of the most important steps of regaining the health of our communities is getting a COVID-19 vaccine!" reads a quote on a poster of a smiling Begay. "I received mine and I feel great!"

Tribal vaccine drives faced plenty of resistors. No one knows that more than Hector Begaye, who was hesitant to get vaccinated but had to so he could work for the Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Even with all the incentives, he can't convince everyone.

"All we can do is share our personal stories and encouragement and acceptance," Begaye said. "In this line of work, as much as we want people to be boosted, we can't force it down their throat."

Arizona nuclear plant seeking alternative source of water - By Ryan Randazzo, Associated Press, Arizona Republic

The largest nuclear power plant in the U.S. is still looking for an alternative water source after scuttling plans to pump brackish groundwater west of Phoenix, which it first pursued in 2019.

The Palo Verde Generating Station is the only nuclear plant in the world not adjacent to a large body of water to cool the plant. Instead, it uses reclaimed water piped more than 35 miles across the desert.

That water is getting more expensive, and to keep the plant economical, Arizona Public Service Co. is exploring ways to use it wiser, including a test project with Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, this summer, the Arizona Republic reported.

The plant uses about 65 million gallons of treated wastewater every day — more than 23 billion gallons a year — to generate electricity.

The contract with cities to sell the plant the treated wastewater runs through 2050 and gets more expensive after 2025.

"That's just a fact of what is in our water contracts and it is important to us to look for ways to operate more cost-effectively," said Brad Berles, general manager of Palo Verde water resources.

The water from the 91st Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant cost $53 an acre-foot in 2010. It will cost $300 an acre-foot in 2025. Starting in 2026, water rates will be set using a tiered formula, rising with water use.

One acre-foot is approximately 326000 gallons, or enough water to supply three single-family households in Phoenix for a year.

APS is working with Sandia on a dry-cooling pilot project to be built at the New Mexico laboratory.

Nuclear fuel is used to heat water in the plant and make steam. After steam from the plant spins a turbine and makes electricity, it is sent to large cooling towers outside the plant where much of it evaporates away.

The Sandia project will study cooling the water before it goes to those towers.

"If we send cooler water to the towers ... we can reduce what we evaporate off," Berles said.

Cooling the water with fans or other mechanisms would of course use energy. The point of the research is to determine whether the cost of the equipment and energy to run it would save money by reducing water use.

"It's a balance just like everything we look at," Berles said. "You've got to evaluate the pros and cons of it."

Testing should begin in May or June, and gather data for four to six months.

"We are probably multiple years out from when we would do anything at the plant," he said.

Another option APS is reviewing is adding another water-treatment facility to the nuclear plant.

The wastewater that Palo Verde receives is treated before it's used at the plant. Water is usually cycled through the plant and cooling towers about 25 times before it becomes too saline for another use.

Once the chemistry of the water makes it unusable in the plant, it is pumped to massive evaporation ponds on the property where it simply dries up.

APS is evaluating whether it would be cost-effective to treat the water again, after it's used in the plant, to extend its useful life.

"There are different technologies that exist currently and new technologies being pursued by vendors in the water industry," Berles said. "There's a lot of ideas that people have out there."

In 2019 APS applied to pump low-quality groundwater from the Buckeye area and study whether that water would be cost-effective to treat and use at the plant in place of some of the treated wastewater it purchases.

But APS no longer is pursuing that plan, Berles said.

The utility was initially planning to pump as much as 10,000 acre-feet of water a year, and blend it with the treated effluent that is piped to the nuclear plant.

Buckeye Water Conservation and Drainage District and Buckeye Irrigation Co. opposed the APS plan.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources also rejected the idea, saying opponents of the plan showed the water APS planned to pump already was in use by others. The permit APS was seeking was for water that has no other beneficial use.

ADWR said that "despite generally poor water quality in the area, the water at issue in this application is and has been used for multiple purposes for a substantial period of time."

APS appealed the decision, but then withdrew the application.

"Just looking at overall societal benefits or impacts, and the financial impacts and benefits, we just took a big picture look at the whole thing, engaged with those stakeholders, and determined it wasn't worth going forward at this time for us," Berles said. "At Palo Verde, engaging with the community is a big deal for us."