TUES: Wind is wild card in fires burning in New Mexico, + More

Wind is wild card in fires burning in New Mexico, Arizona - By Cedar Attanasio And Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Schoolchildren in a northern New Mexico community that had been threatened by a wildfire were expected to resume in-person classes Tuesday while residents on the fire's northern edges remained under evacuation orders.

The West Las Vegas School District said exceptions would be made for students still displaced by what's the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. or those whose health has been affected by the smoke.

Meanwhile, firefighters worked in rugged terrain ahead of the massive blaze trying to clear brush and stop the flames from burning more homes in the Rocky Mountain foothills.

The wildfire — intensified by decades of drought, warmer temperatures and spring winds — has charred 308 square miles of tinder-dry ponderosa forests. Thousands of people have had to flee the flames and some 300 structures, including homes, have been destroyed.

Crews have spent days working to protect ranch homes scattered through the area and stamping out small fires that jumped ahead of the main blaze.

"So far they've had great luck in catching those," said fire information officer Joel Barnett.

Wind will continue to be a factor this week, along with low humidity, but to varying degrees depending on the day. Fire officials predicted part of the massive blaze would push north into rugged terrain that is difficult for firefighters to access.

"This isn't a surprise to us. All the models showed this probably was going to happen," said fire operations section chief Todd Abel.

The region's largest population center — Las Vegas, New Mexico, home to 13,000 people — remained largely safe from the flames. Some residents were allowed to return over the weekend.

Early Monday, West Las Vegas High School was empty but for a single instructor teaching remotely. Schools in the district pivoted to remote learning, something they had planned as a contingency in case of a rise in coronavirus cases.

"I've been preparing, not for wildfire, but for something like this," said mass media teacher Kenneth Bachicha.

Elsewhere in northern New Mexico, a wildfire near the federal government's key facilities for nuclear research prompted Los Alamos National Laboratory and others in the area to begin preparing for evacuations. Officials stressed that there was no immediate threat to the lab itself.

That fire has burned nearly 64 square miles.

Officials said some medically fragile residents and large animals already have been moved out of the area to lessen the traffic congestion should evacuations be ordered. They anticipated residents would have at least a day or two notice if they need to flee.

"If the fire gets its fifth gear, it will be here sooner than we want it to be," said incident commander Rich Harvey. "We're doing everything we can to check it."

Crews in Arizona were dealing with strong winds Monday as they battled a fire near the U.S.-Mexico border that forced several dozen people from their homes.

Court hearing: Did Biden legally suspend oil lease sales? By Janet Mcconnaughey Associated Press

A federal appeals court in New Orleans hears arguments Tuesday about whether President Joe Biden legally suspended new oil and gas lease sales shortly after taking office because of climate change worries.

The case has not been tried but a federal judge blocked the order, saying only Congress could suspend the sales.

Federal lawyers say the government has broad power to hold, cancel or defer lease sales.

Biden's order was "a straightforward articulation of the President's views as to how Interior should use the ample discretion Congress has granted the agency," Andrew M. Bernie and other attorneys wrote.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe had no authority to review Biden's order because the president is not an "agency" subject to the Administrative Procedure Act, they wrote.

Doughty found that states which challenged the order were likely to prove that the Interior Department violated that law by acting arbitrarily and without giving "any rational explanation." He also found that since laws governing the lease sales don't say the president can "pause" them, only Congress may do so.

Lawyers for Louisiana and a dozen other states say a 1987 law setting out how to sell oil and gas leases requires such sales at least four times a year in states with eligible land.

"But with the stroke of a pen just a week after he took his oath of office, President Biden put his campaign promises above federal law: By executive fiat, he halted oil and gas leasing on federal lands," said the brief by attorneys led be Louisiana Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Murrill, the top constitutional lawyer in the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.

Louisiana is joined in the suit by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia

After Doughty ruled for the states, the Interior Department held an offshore lease sale — which a federal judge in Washington canceled. Four onshore lease sales are scheduled next month — for land in Nevada on June 14; New Mexico, Oklahoma and Colorado on June 16; Wyoming on June 22 and Utah, Montana and North Dakota on June 28.

However, the administration scaled back the amount of land originally on offer and raised royalty rates 50 percent from 12.5% to 18.75%. That's the amount charged for desirable deep water offshore leases, while those in less than 656 feet of water are charged the 12.5% minimum.

Biden has come under pressure to increase U.S. crude production as fuel prices spike because of the coronavirus pandemic and war in Ukraine. From within his own party, the Democrat faces calls to do more to curb emissions from fossil fuels that are driving climate change.

Oil companies have been reluctant to ramp up, saying there are not enough workers, scant money for new drilling investments and wariness that today's high prices won't last.

New Mexico releases draft plan to address education lawsuit - By Cedar Attanasio Associated Press / Report For America

New Mexico officials have released a draft plan to address an ongoing education lawsuit brought by underserved K-12 students, and education advocates and tribal leaders are expected to comb through the document in the coming days.

The New Mexico Public Education Department says it's looking for feedback on the plan, which is intended to address a 2018 state court ruling that has dominated education policy and funding discussions among state lawmakers ever since.

In 2018, the court concluded the state has fallen short of its constitutional duty to provide an "adequate" education, at least to some 70% of K-12 students, including Native Americans, English learners, and those who come from low-income families or have disabilities. The court said students had unequal access to qualified teachers, quality school buildings, and other lessons that engage them tailored to their cultural background and needs.

The 55-page "Martinez/Yazzie Discussion Draft Action Plan" is named for the mothers of students who sued the state separately, and combined in a lawsuit in 2015. The draft plan outlines targets for improving the diversity of teachers by 20%, increasing graduation rates by 15%, and increasing reading and math proficiency by 50% for groups identified in the lawsuit by 2025, compared to 2019 levels.

It also catalogs changes the administration has made so far, including major salary raises for teachers, and improved social studies standards.

"The Martinez/Yazzie Discussion Draft Action Plan is not just a plan for the future; it also reflects all the work that's taken place since the beginning of this administration, and it challenges all of us with strong performance targets to move the needle on key student outcomes," said Secretary of Education Kurt Steinhaus.

In 2020, a state judge denied a request by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to dismiss the lawsuit. The same judge ruled in 2021 that many of the vulnerable students weren't being provided computers and internet sufficient for them to participate in remote learning, despite efforts by education officials to deploy Wi-Fi hot spots and secure laptops for many students.

The education department had promised to release the draft in December, before the state Legislature's annual meeting that determines education funding, but didn't do so, to the chagrin of tribal leaders. The budgets passed earlier this year.

1 in 3 fears immigrants influence US elections: AP-NORC poll By Anita Snow Associated Press

With anti-immigrant rhetoric bubbling over in the leadup to this year's critical midterm elections, about 1 in 3 U.S. adults believes an effort is underway to replace U.S.-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains.

About 3 in 10 also worry that more immigration is causing U.S.-born Americans to lose their economic, political and cultural influence, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to fear a loss of influence because of immigration, 36% to 27%.

Those views mirror swelling anti-immigrant sentiment espoused on social media and cable TV, with conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson exploiting fears that new arrivals could undermine the native-born population.

In their most extreme manifestation, those increasingly public views in the U.S. and Europe tap into a decades-old conspiracy theory known as the "great replacement," a false claim that native-born populations are being overrun by nonwhite immigrants who are eroding, and eventually will erase, their culture and values. The once-taboo term became the mantra of one losing conservative candidate in the recent French presidential election.

"I very much believe that the Democrats — from Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, all the way down — want to get the illegal immigrants in here and give them voting rights immediately," said Sally Gansz, 80. Actually, only U.S. citizens can vote in state and federal elections, and attaining citizenship typically takes years.

A white Republican, Gansz has lived her whole life in Trinidad, Colorado, where about half of the population of 8,300 identifies as Hispanic, most with roots going back centuries to the region's Spanish settlers.

"Isn't it obvious that I watch Fox?" quipped Gansz, who said she watches the conservative channel almost daily, including the top-rated Fox News Channel program "Tucker Carlson Tonight," a major proponent of those ideas.

"Demographic change is the key to the Democratic Party's political ambitions," Carlson said on the show last year. "In order to win and maintain power, Democrats plan to change the population of the country."

Those views aren't held by a majority of Americans — in fact, two-thirds feel the country's diverse population makes the U.S. stronger, and far more favor than oppose a path to legal status for immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally as children. But the deep anxieties expressed by some Americans help explain how the issue energizes those opposed to immigration.

"I don't feel like immigration really affects me or that it undermines American values," said Daniel Valdes, 43, a registered Democrat who works in finance for an aeronautical firm on Florida's Space Coast. "I'm pretty indifferent about it all."

Valdes' maternal grandparents came to the U.S. from Mexico, and he said he has "tons" of relatives in the border city of El Paso, Texas. He has Puerto Rican roots on his father's side.

While Republicans worry more than Democrats about immigration, the most intense anxiety was among people with the greatest tendency for conspiratorial thinking. That's defined as those most likely to agree with a series of statements, like much of people's lives is "being controlled by plots hatched in secret places" and "big events like wars, recessions, and the outcomes of elections are controlled by small groups of people who are working in secret against the rest of us."

In all, 17% in the poll believe both that native-born Americans are losing influence because of the growing population of immigrants and that a group of people in the country is trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants who agree with their political views. That number rises to 42% among the quarter of Americans most likely to embrace other conspiracy theories.

Alex Hoxeng, 37, a white Republican from Midland, Texas, said he found those most extreme versions of the immigration conspiracies "a bit far-fetched" but does believe immigration could lessen the influence of U.S.-born Americans.

"I feel like if we are flooded with immigrants coming illegally, it can dilute our culture," Hoxeng said.

Teresa Covarrubias, 62, rejects the idea that immigrants are undermining the values or culture of U.S.-born Americans or that they are being brought in to shore up the Democratic voter base. She is registered to vote but is not aligned with any party.

"Most of the immigrants I have seen have a good work ethic, they pay taxes and have a strong sense of family," said Covarrubias, a second grade teacher in Los Angeles whose four grandparents came to the U.S. from Mexico. "They help our country."

Republican leaders, including border governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas — who is running for reelection this year — have increasingly decried what they call an "invasion," with conservative politicians traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border to pose for photos alongside former President Donald Trump's border wall.

Vulnerable Democratic senators up for election this year in Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire and Nevada have joined many Republicans in calling on the Biden administration to wait on lifting the coronavirus-era public health rule known as Title 42 that denies migrants a chance to seek asylum. They fear it could draw more immigrants to the border than officials can handle.

U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 221,000 times at the Mexican border in March, a 22-year high, creating a fraught political landscape for Democrats as the Biden administration prepares to lift Title 42 authority May 23. The pandemic powers have been used to expel migrants more than 1.8 million times since it was invoked in March 2020 on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Newly arrived immigrants are barred from voting in federal elections because they aren't citizens, and gaining citizenship is an arduous process that can take a decade or more — if they are successful. In most cases, they must first obtain permanent residency, then wait five more years before they can apply for citizenship.

Investigations have failed to turn up evidence of widespread voting by people who aren't eligible, including by non-citizens. For example, a Georgia audit of its voter rolls completed this year found fewer than 2,000 instances of non-citizens attempting to register and vote over the last 25 years, none of which succeeded.

Blake Masters, a candidate for Senate in Arizona, is among the Republicans running for office this year who have played into anxieties about a changing population.

"What the left really wants to do is change the demographics of this country," he said in a video recorded in October. "They want to do that so they can consolidate power so they can never lose another election."

___

The AP-NORC poll of 4,173 adults was conducted Dec. 1-23, 2021, using a combined sample of interviews from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population, and interviews from opt-in online panels. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 1.96 percentage points. The AmeriSpeak panel is recruited randomly using address-based sampling methods, and respondents later were interviewed online or by phone.

Joshua Cohen and the late Winfred Rembert win arts Pulitzers - By Hillel Italie AP National Writer

Raven Chacon has won the Pulitzer Prize in music for his composition for organ and ensemble, "Voiceless Mass."

Chacon is a Diné composer, performer and installation artist from the Navajo Nation. He’s a graduate of the University of New Mexico and the California Institute of the Arts, and is scheduled to start a residency at the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage in Philadelphia later this year.

His solo artworks have been displayed at the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Smithsonian Institute's American Art Museum and National Museum of the American Indian, and many more.

3 found dead in Albuquerque parking lot in murder-suicide - Associated Press

Police say a man shot and killed two teenage cousins before turning the gun on himself in Albuquerque yesterday, in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to reports of a person shooting themself in the parking lot of a Party City store at around 12:30 yesterday afternoon.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 53-year-old man and two 16 year-olds had been shot. Despite administering CPR and other efforts, all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the teens as Alexia Rael and her cousin, Mario Salgado-Rosales. The adult was identified as Bradley Wallin.

Homicide detectives say they learned during the preliminary investigation that Wallin had previously been in a relationship with the mother of Alexia Rael.

They say she had filed a temporary restraining order against Wallin last month and a hearing for a permanent restraining order had been scheduled for later this month.

They say the woman filed a temporarily restraining order against Wallin last month and a hearing for a permanent restraining order had been scheduled for later this month.

Appeals court sides with Carlsbad police in YouTuber lawsuit - Associated Press

A federal appeals court has rejected a YouTuber's claims that a Carlsbad police officer falsely arrested him and violated his civil rights.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a lower court ruling dismissing a lawsuit filed in 2020 by Albert Bustillos against the city of Carlsbad.

Bustillos records police encounters for his Stray Dog The Exposer YouTube channel. In October 2019, he filmed Carlsbad police officers handcuffing a woman experiencing an "altered mental status" and running into traffic.

Officer Daniel Vasquez ordered Bustillos to leave because his presence was agitating the woman, according to court documents. When Bustillos refused to leave or show his I.D., Vasquez handcuffed him. He was released a few minutes later when he displayed an I.D.

Vasquez, now a sergeant, was named in the lawsuit.

The appellate court ruled that Vasquez had probable cause to request Bustillos' I.D. and to arrest him. Bustillos' "desire to film from a particular location does not authorize him to break the law," the court wrote.

Bustillos also filed a similar lawsuit in 2020 against the Artesia Police Department.

Shooting death of Santa Fe officer's son under AG review - Santa Fe New Mexican, Associated Press

Almost six months after a Santa Fe police officer's 2-year-old son was accidentally shot and killed in his home, state prosecutors are conducting an investigation into possible charges.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Sunday the New Mexico Attorney General's Office confirmed they're in the process of an independent review.

Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said they are following the process when asked if the involvement of a police officer was impacting the pace.

The Dec. 8 shooting in officer Jonathan Harmon's Rio Rancho home occurred while Harmon was still in bed and his wife was tending to their newborn in another bedroom.

Harmon's 4-year-old son climbed onto a kitchen counter to get to a cabinet, according to an incident report. He found Harmon's off-duty gun and accidentally discharged it, striking 2-year-old Lincoln.

Harmon has not faced any charges and remains on administrative duty with Santa Fe police. Deputy Chief Ben Valdez says the department will conduct its own investigation after Rio Rancho police finish theirs.

Sandoval County District Attorney Barbara Romo requested the Attorney General's Office's assistance in March. She cited a conflict of interest because of Harmon's previous job with Bernalillo police. He often worked in her office.

The Attorney General's Office released records tied to the case that the city of Rio Rancho previously withheld. The New Mexican and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government had sued in March to obtain police reports, 911 audio and other materials under public records law.