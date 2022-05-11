WED: New Mexico blaze moves closer to Taos, US Interior to release report on Indigenous boarding schools, + More

New Mexico fire costs top $65M; blaze moves closer to Taos - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Many homes near America's largest wildfire survived the latest barrage of howling winds and erratic flames but New Mexico's governor said Tuesday the risk of more destruction is high and that the long-term costs of recovering from the massive blaze will soar.

Two more days of strong winds and dangerously bone-dry conditions are in the forecast before some relief is expected Friday.

Crews were most concerned Tuesday night about the potential for the massive fire east of Santa Fe to spread farther north toward rural towns and mountain resort communities closer to Taos — about 20 miles from its current northern edge.

Gusty winds that grounded aerial attacks Tuesday were pushing flames that direction along the Sangre de Cristo Range on the southern edge of the Rocky Mountains stretching out of Colorado.

The main highway north from Holman to Taos was closed and additional communities were placed on alert for potential evacuations.

"It is very active. This is a big push, a lot of energy right now," fire spokesman Todd Abel warned Tuesday night.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a briefing earlier Tuesday that she has not received any reports in recent days of widespread damage to homes amid the latest round of fierce winds that fanned the blaze and created challenges for firefighting crews.

Crews have been trying to direct flames around homes in numerous small villages on the northern and southern ends of the fire — bulldozing firebreaks, putting up sprinklers, clearing trees and raking pine needles. A force of nearly 1,800 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to the blaze, including specially trained teams.

The cost of fighting the blaze and another smaller fire burning near Los Alamos National Laboratory has topped $65 million.

The cost is expected to grow with wind predicted through Wednesday, and Lujan Grisham said the cost to reconstruct homes, prevent post-fire flooding and restore the forest charred by the larger fire after it is out will likely reach billions of dollars.

"When you think about rebuilding communities, it is not an overnight process," Lujan Grisham said. "So we should be thinking in terms of significant resources and those resources in my view should largely be borne by the federal government given the situation."

The nearly 320-square-mile wildfire has burned about 300 structures, including homes, since it started last month. Some areas remain under evacuation orders, but authorities on Monday started letting some residents on the fire's eastern flank return home.

A federal disaster already has been declared due to the blaze, which is partly the result of a preventative fire set in early April that escaped containment. The flames merged with a separate fire a couple of weeks later, and as of Tuesday the jagged perimeter stretched more than 356 miles .

Structure protection was focused Tuesday night around Mora and Holman, where Highway 518 north to Taos was closed. Authorities stressed there was no immediate threat to communities around Taos but new alerts about potential evacuations stretched as far north as the Angel Fire ski resort east of Taos.

"Coming up toward Taos, Black Lake, Angel Fire, there is the possibility with the models we are running that those areas are going to see fire," Abel, an operations chief on the fire in the Santa Fe National Forest, said at a briefing Tuesday evening.

The governor said she'd challenge anyone who didn't believe the federal government should accept significant liability.

"It's negligent to consider a prescribed burn in the windy season in a state that is under an extreme drought warning," she said.

Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation and others have called for an investigation. While forest officials have yet to release planning documents related to the prescribed fire, they have said forecasted weather conditions were within parameters for the project.

Meanwhile, the smaller blaze burning in the Jemez Mountains prompted officials at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where nuclear research is conducted, and the nearby town of Los Alamos to prepare for evacuations as a precaution.

Nearly 900 people were fighting that fire, with its price tag nearing $16 million on Tuesday.

Towering columns of smoke from both fires could be seen from miles away as the winds picked up Tuesday afternoon.

Wind and low humidity levels continue to be big wildfire threats around the West as the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for extreme fire danger in much of New Mexico and parts of Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Texas. Forecasters said New Mexico is outpacing most other recent years for the number of red flag days in April and so far this month.

Crews also were battling smaller fires elsewhere in New Mexico and Arizona.

US Interior to release report on Indigenous boarding schools - By Felicia Fonseca Associated Press

The U.S. Interior Department says it will release a report Wednesday that will begin to uncover the truth about the federal government's past oversight of Native American boarding schools.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an initiative last June to investigate the troubled legacy of boarding schools, which the government established and supported for decades. Indigenous children routinely were taken from their communities and forced into schools that sought to strip them of their language and culture.

Catholic, Protestant and other churches also led some of the schools, backed by U.S. laws and policies.

The Interior report was prompted by the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites in Canada that brought back painful memories for Indigenous communities. Haaland has said her agency's report will identify past schools, locate known and possible burial sites at or near those schools, and uncover the names and tribal affiliations of students.

The first volume of the report will be released Wednesday. The Interior Department hasn't said how many volumes were produced.

At least 367 boarding schools for Native Americans operated in the U.S., many of them in Oklahoma where tribes were relocated, Arizona, Alaska, New Mexico and South Dakota, according to research by the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.

Children at the schools often were subjected to military-style discipline and had their long hair cut. Early curricula focused heavily on vocational skills, including homemaking for girls. Some children never returned home.

Accounting for the number of children who died at the schools has been difficult because records weren't always kept. Ground penetrating radar has been used in some places to search for remains.

The boarding school coalition has said Interior's work will be an important step for the U.S. in reckoning with its role in the schools, but noted the agency's authority is limited.

Later this week, a U.S. House subcommittee will hear testimony on a bill to create a truth and healing commission modeled after one in Canada. Several church groups are backing the legislation.

Governor promises a temporary halt to prescribed burns while wildfires rage in New Mexico – By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said yesterdat that it was QUOTE-“negligent” for the United States Forest Service to ignite a prescribed burn in early April, and that she has received assurances that there will be no more prescribed burns in New Mexico in the short-term — at least not while fires continue to rage here.

Source New Mexico’s Patrick Lohmann reports a Santa Fe National Forest crew on April 6th ignited what was supposed to be a 12-hundred-acre prescribed burn south of Mora.

It quickly jumped out of the burn area and caused the Hermits Peak wildfire, which has since merged with the Calf Canyon fire and burned more than 200-thousand acres.

At a news briefing, Lujan Grisham said she shares the anger felt by many New Mexicans about the prescribed burn gone awry. But she called it a QUOTE-“earnest mistake,” and one she expects the federal government to pay for in addition to federal disaster relief, saying she thinks it’s likely that Congress will accept that there is QUOTE “significant federal liability”

The federal Forest Service has said it is doing a review to determine what went wrong, but have refused to provide documents or additional details about the decision to ignite the fire.

New Mexico voting starts to pick GOP challenger for governor - Associated Press

Early voting started Tuesday across New Mexico ahead of the June 7 primary Election Day to determine the Republican nominee for governor and Democratic nominees for attorney general and other statewide offices.

Election officials began mailing absentee ballots to local voters and county clerk's offices opened their doors to in-person voting. Expanded early voting begins May 21 at more polling locations.

Five Republicans are vying for the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as she seeks a second term. They include former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences and Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block.

Democratic voters will select a nominee for the state's top law enforcement post as Attorney General Hector Balderas completes his second term and term limits prevent him from serving longer. Albuquerque-based District Attorney Raúl Torrez is competing against lawyer and State Auditor Brian Colón, who is also from Albuquerque. The winner will compete against Republican attorney and U.S. Marine veteran Jeremy Michael Gay of Gallup.

New Mexico requires affiliation with a major party in order to vote in a primary.

But recent changes in state election law make it easier for unaffiliated voters to participate in the primary if they chose to affiliate with a major party, even briefly.

Under same-day voter registration procedures, people who belong to minor parties or decline affiliation can still participate in the statewide primary by picking a major party affiliation on site at election-day polling places, county clerks' offices and some early voting locations.

State election regulators have said that the registration-update process can take as little as five minutes and is reversible after people vote in primaries.

People already registered to vote for major parties — Republican, Democratic or Libertarian — are prohibited from switching parties during the election period that lasts from Tuesday through June 7.

People who decline to state party preferences or belong to minor political parties account for nearly one-fourth of registered voters in New Mexico.

How to vote in the NM primary in a county affected by wildfire – By Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

Early voting for New Mexico’s primary elections started yesterday with a message of urgency for the thousands displaced by forest fires burning in their communities: Vote now.

Source New Mexico’s Shaun Griswold reports the Secretary of State’s Office is urging anyone who left their home due to fires and who wants to vote in the primary election to vote in-person at a county clerk’s office, or request an absentee ballot that can be mailed to their current location.

For the thousands displaced, that location could be a shelter or a relative’s house, even if it’s out of state.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, as long as the absentee ballot application is submitted before June 2nd, a ballot will be delivered within two to three business days.

People do not have to change their voter registration information if they are requesting a ballot to be delivered to a place that is not their home address.

The Secretary of State’s Office is working with USPS to coordinate the delivery of ballots that were already mailed to people who have fled their homes, that’s according to spokesperson Alex Curtas.

He says more information will be released in the coming days on how to safely get ballots in the hands of voters who submitted requests before they evacuated.

Since the Mora County Clerk’s Office is located in the middle of an evacuation zone, it has temporarily moved 60 miles northwest to the Wagon Mound City Hall.