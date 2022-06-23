THURS: Report shows more people stuck in NM prisons beyond their release dates, + More

More people stuck in NM prisons beyond their release dates in recent months, LFC report shows - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

A growing number of New Mexicans incarcerated in state prisons are being held beyond their official release date because there are not enough resources outside the walls to meet their mental health needs.

The problem is nothing new, but the number of incarcerated New Mexicans still sitting in cells under so-called “in-house parole” has increased by more than one-third over the past few months, according to analysts with the Program Evaluation Unit, part of the Legislative Finance Committee.

“There are instances in which an inmate in our custody has an approved parole plan that includes moving toward a treatment bed on the outside,” a New Mexico Corrections Department official told KUNM in 2015. “If there is no bed available at that time, then that person in our custody will be waiting for a bed in our prison facilities.”

In some cases, people’s parole hearings got scratched off the docket of the state parole board because prison officials don’t always send the paperwork to the board, Prison Legal News found in 2018.

And according to Searchlight New Mexico, some people locked up beyond their parole dates have paid to jump to the front of the waiting list for a halfway house, while people without the ability to come up with the money remained behind bars.

The number of people in this situation appears to have increased from an estimated average of 61 between September and November to an average of 70 between December and January, according to a quarterly performance report published by the LFC on June 6.

The number increased further — from 75 in mid-April, to 95 on May 16, and to 101 on May 26, the LFC wrote. That would bring the quarterly average to 90 people held in prisons and jails beyond their release dates.

This increase is particularly notable, the LFC wrote, because the state’s Corrections Department previously cut the number of in-house parolees by almost half between 2020 and 2021.

Even though the yearly average is likely to be lower than last year, the LFC wrote, “this upward trend is concerning.”

What’s more, the Corrections Department has not been reporting results the way it is required to by the LFC and the state Department of Finance and Administration, the LFC wrote in the latest quarterly report.

In fact, the new method of calculation makes the number seem lower.

“NMCD’s reporting on release-eligible inmates imprisoned past their release dates (those serving ‘in-house parole’) continues to not comply with guidance from DFA and LFC,” the LFC wrote.

Previously, the Corrections Department was taking the number of people serving in-house parole and dividing that number by the total number of people who were eligible for release.

But the Corrections Department changed the way they calculated the measure in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. They started reporting the number of people on in-house parole divided by the total prison population. This had the effect of making the measure appear much smaller than it actually is.

The LFC wrote that the Corrections Department’s new way of calculating the measure was wrong. Prison officials fixed the problem, LFC wrote, “but did not provide corrected historical reports.”

“In its first report for FY21, NMCD clarified that several of its most significant measures had been calculated incorrectly for years and revised these calculations,” the LFC wrote. “Unfortunately, failure to provide historic data for the department’s overall three-year recidivism rate and measures related to release-eligible inmates and inmate education render these long-term measures effectively useless, as there is nothing to compare them to.”

The LFC wrote that its own analysts and those from DFA believe the Corrections Department’s original way of calculating the measure is correct, “but NMCD has not revised its reports for FY21 or FY22 despite explicit guidance to do so.”

Legislative analysts have flagged the issue in every quarterly report since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021, but it remains a problem to this day.

This is not the only area where legislative analysts have found problems in reports they receive from the state’s prison administrators. Recidivism looks like its improving, but that can’t really be determined fully, the LFC wrote.

According to the committee, errors in reporting past and present “create difficulties in analyzing some areas of NMCD’s performance.”

Native American leaders push for boarding school commission - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

The federal government has a responsibility to Native American tribes, Alaska Native villages and Native Hawaiian communities to fully support and revitalize education, language and cultural practices that prior boarding school policies sought to destroy, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Wednesday.

Haaland testified before a U.S. Senate committee that is considering legislation to establish a national commission on truth and healing to address intergenerational trauma stemming from the legacy of Native American boarding schools in the United States.

As the first and only Native American Cabinet secretary, Haaland's voice cracked with emotion and her eyes welled as she addressed the committee.

Haaland, who is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, said the forced assimilation that happened over a century and half through the boarding school initiative was both traumatic and violent. She noted she herself was a product of those policies as her grandparents were removed from their families and sent to boarding schools.

"Federal Indian boarding school policy is a part of America's story that we must tell," Haaland said. "While we cannot change that history, I believe that our nation will benefit from a full understanding of the truth of what took place and a focus on healing the wounds of the past."

Tribal leaders and advocates from Maine to Alaska and Hawaii joined Haaland in voicing their support for a national commission, saying it would offer a path for many to have their personal stories validated.

The dark history of Native American boarding schools — where children were prohibited from speaking their languages and often abused — has been felt deeply across Indian Country and through generations.

Starting with the Indian Civilization Act of 1819, the U.S. enacted laws and policies to establish and support the boarding schools. The goal was to civilize Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians. Religious and private institutions often received federal funding and were willing partners.

Haaland's agency in May released a first-of-its-kind report that named more than 400 schools the federal government supported to strip Native Americans of their identities. The study has so far identified at least 500 children who died at some of the schools, but that number is expected to reach into the thousands or tens of thousands as research continues.

The department also is planning a yearlong tour to gather stories of boarding school survivors for an oral history collection. Haaland said one of the first stops will be in Oklahoma.

As for the legislation to create a truth and healing commission, it had its first congressional hearing last month. It's sponsored by two Native American U.S. representatives — Democrat Sharice Davids of Kansas, who is Ho-Chunk, and Republican Tom Cole of Oklahoma, who is Chickasaw.

Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren is leading the effort in the Senate.

The proposed commission would have a broader scope than the Interior's investigation to seek records with subpoena power. It would make recommendations to the federal government within five years of its passage, possible in the U.S. House but more difficult in the Senate.

Work to uncover the truth and create a path for healing would require financial resources in Indian Country, which the federal government has chronically underfunded.

Kirk Francis, chief of the Penobscot Indian Nation in Maine, said it would be difficult to quantify the cost of the cultural damages from the boarding school era. But he said congressional leaders should be having conversations each year as they set funding priorities, to ensure tribal programs are adequately supported.

He said any work by a national commission would inevitably open old wounds.

"It will be a difficult time, and the communities are going to have to be able to support that historical trauma through treatment. Resources are going to be a huge part of that success," he said.

Norma Ryūkō Kawelokū Wong Roshi, a policy official for former Hawaii Gov. John Waiheʻe, said the work by the Interior Department and any future commission should be looked at as steps in a process that will span generations.

"This is not one and done," Wong said. "What took hundreds of years to tear to the point of breaking cannot be repaired, let alone propel us toward a more thriving future over the course of a few studies, reports and hearings. There is work to be done, and it can be fruitful."

ABQ city councilor pulls back support for safe outdoor spaces — KUNM News, Jessica Dyer, Albuquerque Journal

An Albuquerque city councilor is apologizing to her constituents, and rolling back her support for safe outdoor spaces, saying she is now working to fix her mistake.

The project sought to designate certain outdoor areas for unhoused people to set up tents and vehicles legally, and offer basic services like showers and toilets, according to a report from the Albuquerque Journal.

Councilor Brook Bassan initially supported the program when the city council met to update the zoning code, going as far as writing an op-ed in favor of the plan.

After meeting with residents near North Domingo Baca Park, she announced yesterday she plans to introduce legislation to repeal the program, which passed by a narrow 5-4 vote, according to the journal.

Bassan said she has growing worries over the plan’s implementation, and after hearing an outcry of concern from her constituents, she felt she needed to reverse her decision.

Brad Day, a local businessman, and outspoken supporter of and champion for the program, says residents' concerns are unwarranted, that safe outdoor spaces would have rules, security programs, occupancy limits, storage spaces and standards for who can live there.

Albuquerque woman gets long prison term for fatal DWI crash - Associated Press

An Albuquerque woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection with a fatal car crash in June 2020.

A New Mexico district judge on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Bernadette Etsitty, who pleaded guilty in April on a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutors said Etsitty had consumed a 12-pack of beer and was driving 66 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the head-on crash that killed 18-year-old Roxana Saenz.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, court records show Etsitty has been charged three times for driving while intoxicated including two offenses in 2006.

The newspaper also reported that a third-offense DWI in 2018 for Etsitty was dismissed by a McKinley County magistrate judge in 2019.

Officials announce new plan to address Downtown crime - KUNM News, Elise Kaplan, Albuquerque Journal

The city of Albuquerque is asking downtown businesses to contribute to a fund to help provide more and better law enforcement for the area.

Mayor Tim Keller announced the program at a news conference downtown yesterday afternoon, according to a report from the Albuquerque Journal.

As per the newspaper, the plan would have local businesses contribute to a fund that will finance things like more streetlights and more officers, that will focus on DWIs, illegal firearms, and monitoring parking lots and other areas where after parties, and violence occur when the bars let out.

Keller also said Albuquerque Police will be opening a new substation on central between 3rd and 4th by the end of the summer.

Los Alamos County again named Healthiest Community in U.S.— KUNM news, Albuquerque Journal

Los Alamos county has been named the healthiest community in the United States for the third year running.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the northern New Mexico County beat out about 3,000 other communities, which were evaluated based on 89 different health related metrics across 10 categories—including things like overall population health, public safety, mental health, life expectancy, infrastructure and more.

According to the Journal, CVS and U.S. News and World report collaborated on the study, which serves as a tool for elected officials, community members, and health leaders to examine and assess best practices and policies in order to offer their citizens the chance to live long, happy lives.