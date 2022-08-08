MON: 4th muslim man killed in ABQ, police seeking vehicle in connection to cases, +More

Police: 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months — Associated Press

Police say the killing of a Muslim man on Friday night in Albuquerque may be linked to the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico's biggest city.

Police said Saturday that the victim in the latest killing was a Muslim from South Asia who is believed to be in his mid-20s. The man, whose identity hasn't yet been confirmed by investigators, was found dead after police received a call of a shooting.

Earlier this week, police confirmed that local detectives and federal law enforcement officers were looking for possible ties among the separate crimes. Two of the men — Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41 — were killed in the past week, and both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque. The third case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, a Muslim man of South Asian descent.

"There is reason to believe this death is related to those shootings," Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said during a news conference Saturday.

Police declined to say whether the killing on Friday night was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.

Authorities say they can't say yet if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and can determine a motive.

The killings came as Albuquerque is on pace for another record-setting year of homicides.

"Our community has been devastated, as you can imagine," said Ahmad Assed, the president of Islamic Center of New Mexico. "We have never gone through anything like this before. This is really a surreal time for us."

A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash — Associated Press

Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report, noting that two witnesses on a ridge about half a mile away were observing the sunset when they saw the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter go down in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas.

It could take a year or more to make a final determination on the cause of the July 16 crash. It marked the single deadliest incident for law enforcement in state history and one of the deadliest for first responders.

The preliminary report detailed the crash scene, noting that the main wreckage was found upside down about 160 feet (48 meters) beyond the area where the helicopter first crashed. One main rotor blade had minimal damage and the other blade was fractured, with the broken part found nearby.

One of the four people onboard managed to call 911 before succumbing to his injuries, according to emergency dispatch recordings. That call to San Miguel County dispatchers sparked a frantic search.

A rancher who also called 911 said she saw dust when the helicopter hit the ground but no smoke or flames.

In emergency dispatch recordings, it was reported that gas was leaking from the aircraft, which the crew fully refueled for the trip home to Albuquerque.

They had spent a few hours that afternoon dropping buckets of water on a wildfire burning on private land near Las Vegas.

The crew included Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Matthew King. During memorial services over the last two weeks, the men were remembered as heroes for always being ready to serve beyond their jurisdiction.

Koren, 55, was a veteran pilot who had been with the the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office for more than two decades. He was part of a New Year's Day mission to rescue employees and a tram operator who got stuck while descending in the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway.

Beers, 51, also helped with that winter rescue and had been with the sheriff's office for 13 years. Levison, 30, had been with the sheriff's office since 2017 and had served in the New Mexico Air National Guard.

The recordings show King, 44, a husband and father of two children, was the one who dialed 911. Mortally wounded, he stayed on the line for more than a half hour trying to direct first responders to the crash site. Efforts by the state police officers who were first on the scene to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Trial set for Española man accused of killing stepdaughter — Associated Press

A March 13 trial date has been set for a Española man accused of killing his 5-year-old stepdaughter in 2019.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that 28-year-old Malcolm Torres recently rejected a plea agreement offered by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque.

Federal prosecutors said Torres is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Renezmae Calzada.

The Santa Clara Pueblo girl's body was found in the Rio Grande several days after her mother reporter her missing in September 2019.

Authorities have released few details about the child's death, where exactly her body was found or how she may have ended up in a river that is at least a mile from the east-central Española yard where she was last seen.

Prosecutors said it's unclear why Torres rejected the proposed plea agreement.

A federal public defender appointed to represent Torres has declined comment on the case.

Police: Farmington woman has recanted her kidnapping story — Associated Press

A Farmington woman who filed a false kidnapping report will not be facing charges, according to authorities.

The woman told police on Aug. 1 that two husky men pulled her off a sidewalk into a van that had blackened windows and no license plate.

She said it occurred in front of a busy car wash and was able to fight off the alleged attackers.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe announced Saturday that the woman has recanted her story and asked the public to exercise compassion for her.

"We have decided not to press charges," Hebbe said. "That was ultimately my decision after we talked to the District Attorney's Office.

"What we have here is a family and a young lady who is in crisis and right now she is actively seeking help for that which certainly is our goal," Hebbe added. "We put bad guys in jail. We don't put people who are in crisis in jail."

Hebbe said about 200 hours went into the police department's investigation and he praised detectives for finding the truth.