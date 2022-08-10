WED: Suspect charged in Killings of muslim men, NM in battle over sewage in Rio Grande, More

Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico — Stefanie Dazio and Mariam Fam, Associated Press

The ambush killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a local Muslim man originally from Afghanistan who knew the victims, authorities said.

Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested on Monday after a traffic stop more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away from his home in Albuquerque. He was charged with killing two victims and was identified as the prime suspect in the other two slayings, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Muslim community is breathing "an incredible sigh of relief," said Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico. "Lives have been turned upside down."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Syed had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The first killing last November was followed by three more between July 26 and Aug. 5.

Police Chief Harold Medina said it was not clear yet whether the deaths should be classified as hate crimes or serial killings or both.

Syed was from Afghanistan and had lived in the United States for about five years, police said.

"The offender knew the victims to some extent, and an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings," a police statement said, although investigators were still working to identify how they had crossed paths.

When asked specifically if Syed, a Sunni Muslim, was angry that his daughter married a Shiite Muslim, Deputy Police Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock did not respond directly. He said "motives are still being explored fully to understand what they are."

Assed acknowledged that "there was a marriage," but he cautioned against coming to any conclusions about the motivation of Syed, who occasionally attended the center's mosque.

Police said Syed gave them a statement but didn't disclose details.

The slayings drew the attention of President Joe Biden, who said such attacks "have no place in America." They also sent a shudder through Muslim communities across the U.S. Some people questioned their safety and limited their movements.

"There is no justification for this evil. There is no justification to take an innocent life," Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American–Islamic Relations, said at a Tuesday news conference in Washington, D.C.

He called the killings "deranged behavior."

The earliest case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, from Afghanistan.

Naeem Hussain, a 25-year-old man from Pakistan, was killed Friday night. His death came just days after those of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were also from Pakistan and members of the same mosque.

Ehsan Chahalmi, the brother-in-law of Naeem Hussain, said he was "a generous, kind, giving, forgiving and loving soul that has been taken away from us forever."

For now, Syed is charged in the killings of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain because bullet casings found at the crime scenes were linked to a gun found at his home, authorities said.

Investigators consider Syed to be the primary suspect in the deaths of Naeem Hussain and Ahmadi but have not yet filed charges in those cases.

The announcement that the shootings appeared to be linked produced more than 200 tips, including one from the Muslim community that police credited with leading them to the Syed family.

Police said they were about to search Syed's Albuquerque home on Monday when they saw him drive away in a Volkswagen Jetta that investigators believe was used in at least one of the slayings.

Officers followed him to Santa Rosa, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Albuquerque, where they pulled him over. Multiple firearms were recovered from his home and car, police said.

Syed's sons were questioned and released, according to authorities.

Prosecutors expect to file murder charges in state court and are considering adding a federal case, authorities said.

Shiites make up the second largest branch in Islam after Sunnis.

Aneela Abad, general secretary at the Islamic center, said the two Muslim communities in New Mexico enjoy warm ties.

"Our Shiite community has always been there for us and we, Sunnis, have always been there for them," she said.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain had worked as a field organizer for Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury's campaign.

"Muhammad was kind, hopeful, optimistic," she said, describing him as a city planner "who believed in democracy and social change, and who believed that we could, in fact, build a brighter future for our communities and for our world."

Dazio reported from Los Angeles and Fam from Winter Park, Florida. Associated Press writer Robert Jablon in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande — Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process.

The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to discuss future hearings regarding the $1.2 million fine and other penalties, including cleanup demands, that N.M. issued to the El Paso Water Utilities Public Service Board.

Starting about a year ago and lasting for months, El Paso Water diverted untreated sewage to the Rio Grande in Texas because broken pipelines could’ve spewed the sewage directly into communities. Between 6 and 10 million gallons of wastewater were dumped into the river every day from August 2021 to January 2022, according to the N.M. Environment Department, and the waste drifted into the city of Sunland Park in New Mexico.

A couple of months ago, NMED issued a fine to El Paso Water, called for additional remediation and also sought assurances that it won’t happen again. In addition, the state requested a copy of the utility’s cleanup plan after El Paso Water finished cleaning the Rio Grande in May 2022 with the stipulation that N.M. can request further action still.

“El Paso Water’s flagrant disregard for the health and welfare of New Mexicans in Sunland is astonishing,” N.M. Environment Secretary James Kenney said in the June news release announcing the fine.

Officials said the utility hadn’t notified New Mexico of the discharge, which is illegal. El Paso Water’s CEO disputed the allegation, El Paso Matters reported.

But the utility is challenging New Mexico’s authority to issue penalties or require more cleanup since the discharge originated in Texas. Utility representatives said in a filing with the Water Quality Commission Board that the Texas state government or the federal government have jurisdiction over this matter.

Because of that hang-up — and other procedural rules — the attorneys don’t expect a resolution any time soon. There isn’t yet much of a timeline, either.

Usually, a hearing must be held within 90 days after a request is made to the Water Quality Control Commission, but the commission waived that requirement after both parties requested more time. Chair Stephanie Stringer must also choose a hearing officer to oversee the process.

Two separate hearing requests — one for groundwater and one for surface water — could be condensed into one, both legal camps agree.

Commissioner Bruce Thomson said he was confused about why the matter was before the Water Quality Control Commission since it seems like a legal issue for the courts to decide, but the lawyer representing New Mexico said administrative processes must unfold before the state engages in any kind of lawsuit.

“In the first instance, we start with an administrative enforcement action,” attorney Andrew Knight said. “And depending on the outcome of that, we may or may not see the need to proceed to court action.”

But El Paso Water’s lawyer Thomas Hnasko said it’s likely that there will be simultaneous court action on the consequences of the pollution.

“We had no choice but to answer a request to hearing, so we tend to go through this process and respect this process as well,” Hnasko said. “But we do think there will be some relative issues in both the court proceeding and in this proceeding.”

Driver arrested in floodwaters death of passenger near Mora — Associated Press

A Guadalupita man has been arrested for driving a pickup truck into floodwaters in Mora, allegedly leading to the death of his passenger, authorities said Tuesday.

New Mexico State Police said 30-year-old John Vasquez has been booked into the San Miguel County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and fleeing an accident with knowledge of death or great bodily harm.

Police say officers received a call Sunday about witnesses seeing a pickup truck being swept away by floodwaters.

Rescue personnel say Vasquez exited the vehicle and received first aid for minor injuries.

The truck was later recovered with the body of 64-year-old Benjamin Torres of Guadalupita inside and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said officers questioned Vasquez at his home and he allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before driving the truck into the floodwaters.

It was unclear Tuesday if Vasquez has an attorney yet who can speak on his behalf about the case.

'El Jefe' the jaguar, famed in US, photographed in Mexico — Maria Verza, Associated Press

They call him "El Jefe," he is at least 12 years old and his crossing of the heavily guarded U.S.-Mexico border has sparked celebrations on both sides.

"El Jefe" — or "The Boss" — is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the frontier, one of few known to have crossed a border partly lined by a wall and other infrastructure to stop drug traffickers and migrants, and the one believed to have traveled the farthest, say ecologists of the Borderlands Linkages Initiative, a binational collaboration of eight conservation groups.

That assessment is based on photographs taken over the years. Jaguars can be identified by their spots, which serve as a kind of unique fingerprint.

The rare northern jaguar's ability to cross the border suggests that despite increased impediments, there are still open corridors and if they are kept open "it is feasible (to conserve) the jaguar population in the long term," said Juan Carlos Bravo of the Wildlands Network, one of those groups in the initiative.

But some fear for the jaguars' future. Although it was the government of President Donald Trump that reinforced and expanded the border wall with Mexico, the Biden administration has announced plans for closing four gaps between the U.S. state of Arizona and the Mexican state of Sonora — the two states the jaguars traverse.

Conservationists do not know how many jaguars there are in the Sierra Madre Occidental, but of the 176 that have been identified over two decades by the Northern Jaguar Project — another group in the initiative — only two others besides "El Jefe" are known to have crossed the border, Bravo said. In one case, conservationists are not sure if the jaguar crossed the border alive or dead since only its skin was found.

The first photograph of "El Jefe" was taken by a hunter southeast of Tucson, Arizona, in 2011, Bravo said. The jaguar became famous in Arizona and a local school named him "El Jefe." Motion sensor cameras installed in transit areas photographed the jaguar in Arizona again in 2012 and in 2015.

Conservationists were stunned when they confirmed that a photograph taken by another member of the coalition, Profauna, last November in the center of Sonora was "El Jefe." The discovery meant not only that jaguars could still cross the border but that other jaguars they had lost track of could also still be alive, the initiative said in a statement.

Hunted in the southwestern United States for rewards offered by the government to promote cattle ranching, they were thought to have disappeared from the U.S. by the end of the 20th century. Jaguar populations are currently concentrated on Mexico's Pacific coast, southeastern Mexico, Central America and central South America.

A sighting of jaguars in the United States in 1996 prompted studies that found a reproductive point in the center of Sonora.

The NGOs banded together to operate on both sides of the border to track the cats, create sanctuaries, understand where they moved and seek the support of landowners in the U.S. and Mexico to protect them, Bravo said.

Besides the difficulty of determining where to put cameras to record the animals and the subsequent analysis of the images, conservationists in Mexico face another problem: drug cartels.

"There is a presence of armed groups and drug traffickers" who pass through the same isolated areas as the jaguars, Bravo said by telephone from Sonora. "It is important to move carefully, work with the people in the communities that tell us where not to go. ... All of this is making it very, very complicated."

The border is the main challenge for hopes to repopulate the American Southwest with jaguars, with walls impeding movement by those animals as well as the American antelope, the black bear and the Mexican wolf, Bravo said. Light towers and the roads used by the Border Patrol also are a problem, he added.