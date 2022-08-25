THURS: New Mexico prison admissions increase slightly after seven-year decline, + More

New Mexico prison admissions increase slightly after seven-year decline - Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

Amid a guard staffing shortage, prison admissions increased in New Mexico for the first time in seven years.

Prisons saw 2% more admissions so far in fiscal year 2022 compared with last year, the Legislative Finance Committee reported. Of the 2,409 people who went to prison in recent months, 60% were incarcerated because of new convictions, according to an August LFC newsletter.

And though prison populations in the state shrank steadily for years, that trend may be shifting. Inmate populations in New Mexico dropped nearly every month for more than three years, the LFC found, but that decrease has been tapering off.

Overall, population numbers are still down despite the uptick in new admissions. There were 225 fewer prison inmates reported in April 2022 compared with April 2021.

The New Mexico Sentencing Commission predicted that there would be an uptick in prison populations after courts recovered from being forced to slow down sentencing during the height of the pandemic.

New Mexico has higher incarceration rates than most other states in the county and the U.S. as a whole, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, an advocacy group focused on criminal justice reform.

UNDERSTAFFED PRISONS

About 100 guard positions remained unfilled in recent months, according to the legislative report, with employment gaps at 28% in state-run prisons and 27% in prisons operated by private corporations.

Corrections Department spokesperson Carmelina Hart said this isn’t necessarily an issue. “Although we may be seeing some vacancies, we’re also seeing a lower population as well,” she said.

But reports have connected violence, medical and mental health negligence, and other unsafe conditions with the lack of workers to oversee the prisons. And over at the state’s largest jail, the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center, trash piled up in the halls while inmates sat confined for days in cells without being allowed to go outside or make phone calls, according to Searchlight New Mexico.

Wanda Bertram with Prison Policy Initiative said states have lower incarceration rates when they invest in housing and health care for people with mental illnesses or substance use disorders.

The lack of NM prison staff is a cause of concern for Barron Jones, senior policy strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico. He said understaffing in prisons can also lead to worse treatment of inmates, limited access to social activities or being locked up in cells for longer periods of time. The problem, he said, exemplifies the need to provide treatment to people rather than locking them up.

“The system-wide staffing crisis, it runs the risk of placing people in dangerous situations,” Jones said.

LOCKED UP AMID HEALTH CRISES

Over 4,000 COVID cases and 29 deaths were reported in NM prisons between the pandemic’s start and May 2022. The growing admission rate comes amid both the ongoing pandemic and a national monkeypox crisis. Hart said she’s not aware of any monkeypox cases in the prisons and that the department is following all executive orders the governor sets.

“Our role in public safety is to provide the appropriate care for the individuals, the convicted individuals, that are at our facilities,” Hart said.

New Mexico prisons had much higher rates of COVID than other states, according to the LFC. “Covid-19 has ravaged New Mexico’s prison population,” committee analysts wrote in a 2021 Corrections Department report card. Jones said this speaks to the department’s inadequate response. Imprisoning people right now puts them at risk for catching these viruses and endangers them, Jones said.

“Packing people in our prisons and jails when we’re still experiencing several federal public health crises is a recipe for disaster,” he said.

N.M. prisons still don’t allow in-person visitation. That’s a COVID safety measure, Hart said.

“It’s a nightmare to be incarcerated right now,” Bertram said.

Pecos River rises as New Mexico towns prepare for flooding - Associated Press

Authorities in eastern New Mexico on Wednesday warned residents of continued flooding along the Pecos River.

Storm runoff has led to historic flows, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the area near Lake Arthur.

State emergency managers were monitoring the situation, and forecasters said that a significant crest of the river is still expected before the end of the week.

Some roads in Dexter and other communities have been closed due to the high water levels, and images shared on social media show standing water around homes in the rural area.

Some parts of New Mexico have had a robust monsoon, with daily thunderstorms dropping significant amounts of rain that have led to flooding, particularly across burns scars left by spring wildfires. The latest forecast called for rain chances to peak Friday as a disturbance moves east across the region.

Biden extends feds’ full wildfire coverage another 90 days - By Marisa Demarco, Source New Mexico

After a presidential declaration expired earlier this month leaving the state to cover a chunk of the costs from the wildfire in northern New Mexico, the White House announced Wednesday that the feds will pay that bill and all costs into November.

President Biden came to New Mexico this summer and said the federal government would pick up the whole tab for the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire.

The U.S. Forest Service failed to put out all of the embers from one prescribed burn and lost control of another, starting the largest wildfire in the state’s history. Since a federal agency is responsible for that damage, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said, it should be the federal government that foots the bill.

Biden’s initial disaster declaration expired on Aug. 4, and the state became responsible for one-quarter of the costs. But the Governor’s Office said the president’s new order is retroactive, meaning the federal government will cover 100% of expenses for debris removal, direct federal assistance and emergency protective measures — even during that gap the last couple of weeks. The new declaration expires Nov. 4.

As of Sunday, the northern New Mexico wildfire still burned in spots, though officials announced it’s fully contained. It scorched 341,735 acres.

Earlier this month, Lujan Grisham called for the declaration’s sunset date to be pushed out, and she requested more money for housing assistance and dealing with flash floods. She also sought to include Sandoval and Los Alamos Counties in the list of impacted areas. All of those asks became part of the president’s amendment, according to the Governor’s Office.

Biden’s initial 90-day presidential declaration was meant to serve as a stopgap measure until Congress could pass a bill to help people who lost homes and livelihoods, and who remain in peril in the area because of flash floods and debris. But that hasn’t happened yet, and Congress has been in recess throughout August.

Over two decades ago, a bill to fully compensate fire victims in Los Alamos County was passed quickly during the Cerro Grande fire — also lit by the Forest Service.

Lawmakers to propose making pandemic rental assistance program permanent – By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

A slate of housing reforms that would make it harder for landlords to evict people and make permanent the emergency rental assistance program necessitated by the COVID pandemic will be introduced in the 2023 legislative session, according to a presentation to lawmakers on Monday.

In 2021 and 2022, Reps. Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) and Angelica Rubio (D-Las Cruces) introduced a bill designed to balance the rights of tenants and landlords by amending the state Uniform Owner-Resident Relations Act.

The legislation would have allowed tenants 11 days to get current on rent, instead of three days currently allowed in the law.

It also would have allowed tenants three weeks to prepare for court and find legal help, instead of 10 days, and 15 to 20 days to get new housing and move if those people were evicted, instead of one week.

It also would have given tenants the opportunity to avoid eviction if they can pay what they owe at any point prior to eviction, require court summons to explain tenants’ rights and their option to get rental assistance, and prevent landlords from refusing to renew a lease during a declared state of emergency.

Both versions of the bill were widely supported by advocates, the Apartment Association of New Mexico and the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts, said Maria Griego, director of economic equity at the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, in a hearing with the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee on Monday.

In each of those years, the House of Representatives and the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee approved the legislation, “but it never made it to the finish line,” Griego said.

Karen Myers, a consumer lawyer in Albuquerque and former head of the Consumer Protection Division at the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, told lawmakers in early 2022 that the unprecedented financial assistance during the pandemic helped families throughout New Mexico preserve their housing and utilities.

Griego said on Monday there has been discussion at the federal level of making rental assistance a long-term federal program for states to administer, Griego said, and so there is a need for New Mexico to reform its laws to be prepared to effectively deliver that money.

So next year, Rubio and Romero will introduce the third iteration of the housing reforms which will codify into state law the rental assistance program currently administered by emergency rental assistance director Donnie Quintana through the Department of Finance and Administration.

Rep. Gail Chasey (D-Albuquerque) said given that the House has passed the bill twice, it might have a better chance of passing if it goes to the Senate first. She suggested that Sen. Katy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque) figure out who would be a good senator to sponsor the legislation.

Duhigg asked what lawmakers need to make the program workable in New Mexico.

Griego said the absolute need is extending the court hearing schedule timeframe longer than the current 7 to 10 day deadline.

Navigators in the program told Griego that often those hearings happen before seven days. Clerks get the filing and schedule the hearing on the same day, perhaps because they aren’t properly trained.

“We need more time before the judges must conduct the hearing,” Griego said.

That gives time for navigators to reach out to the parties and ask if they’ve applied for rental assistance, Griego said. If they haven’t, they can get them connected to the application and if they have, figure out what’s missing to get it approved. If it is approved, they can tell the landlord payment is on its way, which usually results in the landlord dismissing the eviction case, Griego said.

Program officials had compromised with the apartment association to allow 21 days instead of the maximum of 10 to schedule a hearing, Griego said, which would build in time for the parties to work with the navigators.

She said New Mexico was already in a housing crisis before the COVID pandemic, which compounded economic hardship for many New Mexicans.

Between 2018 and 2019, the rate of homelessness in New Mexico increased by 27%, the highest increase in the country. It also had the highest increase in chronic homelessness at 56% and some of the shortest eviction timelines for nonpayment of rent, Griego said.

“Courts have expressed existing timelines of 10 days to schedule hearings once filed make it impossible to implement programs known to be effective to prevent evictions,” Griego said.

The state’s Eviction Prevention and Diversion Program has been hugely successful. Ninety percent of cases that go to mediation end in a mutually beneficial agreement or settlement for landlords and tenants, Griego said.

According to the Princeton Eviction Lab, eviction rates in New Mexico are down from pre-pandemic levels. Griego said the decrease is entirely due to the Emergency Rental Assistance programs that have emerged and the newly implemented Eviction and Diversion Program.

New Mexico received $352 million from two federal spending bills for rental and utility assistance, Griego said, and delivered more than $152 million to 45,000 households for rent, utilities, and costs related to emergency housing and moving.

New Mexico has until September 2025 to use the federal money.

New Mexico Chief Supreme Court Justice Shannon Bacon spearheaded a program in New Mexico aimed to replace the state’s court-issued eviction ban. The program empowers judges to pause eviction proceedings if landlords and tenants agree to mediation and enlists a group of court navigators to help parties with emergency rental funds and court processes.

During a virtual White House event on Aug. 2, Bacon said eviction filings have stayed below average rates even though the state and federal eviction bans were lifted.

“In no way is the mission accomplished,” Griego said. “It would be a shame for our state not to capitalize on the great progress that has been made, and to not make this a lasting and sustainable program.”