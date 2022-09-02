FRI: New assessments show New Mexico students still struggling, + More

New assessments show New Mexico students still struggling - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Most New Mexico students are not proficient when it comes to math, science or language arts, but top education officials said Thursday they have "concrete specific strategies" to get the state on a path to where it sees improvements each year.

Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus and members of his team rolled out the results of last spring's statewide assessments during a virtual roundtable with reporters.

The results showed only 25% of students tested were proficient or better in math and about one third were proficient or better when it came to science and reading and writing. For those in kindergarten to second grade, 69% fell short of the proficiency mark in early literacy.

New Mexico is using a new tool to gauge progress and officials stressed that the results can't be compared to previous years. Still, they acknowledged that the state has a history of low student achievement and that the pandemic only helped to accentuate the challenges.

Nationally, a study made public Thursday found that math and reading scores for America's 9-year-old students fell sharply during the pandemic, underscoring the impact of two years of learning disruptions.

The results released in New Mexico create a new baseline from which officials said they can set realistic goals and develop strategies and funding priorities using empirical evidence. Another goal of making the change was to provide teachers with timely data that can help inform their work in the classroom.

Matthew Goodlaw, the director of research, evaluation and accountability with the state Public Education Department, said the assessments show that substantial disparities remain between student groups.

In 2018, a state judge ruled that New Mexico had fallen short of its constitutional duty to provide an adequate education to many K-12 students, including Native Americans, English learners, and those who come from low-income families or have disabilities. The court said students had unequal access to qualified teachers, quality school buildings, and other lessons that engage them tailored to their cultural background and needs.

Officials noted Thursday that a significant percentage of the public school population still falls into one, if not more, of those categories.

The disparities are largely the result of what Goodlaw described as opportunity gaps to participate in advanced placement classes. youth leadership programs or other extracurricular activities that would help to boost learning.

"From a high performance lens, these results don't pass muster and we don't pretend that they do," he said. "We are looking at the data with clear and eager eyes."

Republican lawmakers raised concerns about the low scores, saying their legislative proposals for improving the state's beleaguered education system were ignored by the Democratic majority and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during the last session. Those measures centered on school choice and local control.

The Republican nominee for governor, Mark Ronchetti, linked the student assessment results to extended school closures during the pandemic under emergency health orders from Lujan Grisham.

Goodlaw said the department will be working with local districts to identify schools that could use specific support.

The department will encourage districts to have town halls with parents and families in the coming weeks. A portal for parents to access information also will be available on the department's website later this month.

Steinhaus said New Mexico also is working on expanding teacher recruitment and professional development. There were over 1,000 vacancies in classrooms around New Mexico last year, and he said that has been reduced by 300 this year.

The Public Education Department also is entering its third year of an effort to train teachers on the science behind learning to read. Steinhaus said a similar effort is underway in Mississippi and significant improvement has been made over the last decade.

"If it's working in Mississippi, let's make it work in New Mexico," he said.

Steinhaus said the department still has more numbers to crunch but that data from the assessments include bright spots where children who are "in really tough situations" are achieving at high levels. He said the department wants to learn from those examples where teachers are reaching students.

"Every single child in New Mexico can achieve at high levels," he said. "We've just got to figure out a way to meet them where they're at and relate the learning to their lives and we can help them achieve."

As Forest Service wraps up 90-day pause on burns, NM scientist fears what comes next - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The United States Forest Service chief is planning to release results soon of a department-wide evaluation of prescribed burning, a review that came after an escaped burn in New Mexico that eventually became the largest in the state’s recorded history.

On May 20, which was 105 days ago, United States Forest Service Chief Randy Moore announced that the service would pause all prescribed burns in the country for 90 days to allow for a review of the agency’s practices.

The review is in its “latter stages,” a Forest Service spokesperson told Source New Mexico this week. An interagency team completed its recommendations within the 90-day timeframe and sent them to Moore, who will sign off on them.

The Forest Service aims to announce any changes in early September, according to a spokesperson.

Matt Hurteau, a forest management scientist at the University of New Mexico, said he is awaiting the findings with bated breath. He fears the agency might over-correct for the relatively rare occurrence of an errant prescribed burn and, in doing so, add additional and needless regulations at the worst possible time.

“I am concerned that it’ll become ridiculously onerous to burn,” he said in an interview Thursday.

Questions the Forest Service review hopes to answer, according to Chief Moore:



Does our prescribed fire program incorporate the most current research on climate change?

Do we use our climate models to add to the expertise of decision-makers on the ground?

What in our burn plans might need to change?

Do we have access to accurate weather forecasts?

Do we have enough personnel for the scale of prescribed fire needed to match the scale of wildfire risk across the landscape?

Do our existing policies and authorities affect our ability to make sound decisions on the ground?

That said, Hurteau hopes the Forest Service might come up with a way to better adapt to the effects of long-term drought and aridification in the Southwest and predict the ways those forces might make a prescribed burn riskier.

How a policy might be designed to better take heed of climate change is unclear, but Hurteau said it should respect the expertise of burn bosses and encourage caution in cases when a possible burn is right up against the line of certain parameters, like humidity, wind speed and temperatures.

“We may want to build a little bit more buffer in there, because we don’t have a perfect understanding of how quickly conditions are changing at this point because of ongoing climate change,” he said.

In April, a Forest Service crew ignited a swath of Santa Fe National Forest land near Hermit’s Peak, north of Las Vegas, N.M., for what was supposed to be a 1,200-acre prescribed burn. In deciding to do so, the agency reviewed temperature and humidity forecasts that were at the very edge of allowable limits.

In addition, a forest administrator, in a form authorizing the burn weeks before it was ignited, wrote that recent snowfall and fuel levels would protect against any escape.

“Although the area is in a drought, we anticipate recent snow events and moist fuel beds will moderate fire behavior,” the administrator wrote, according to a copy of the form provided to Source New Mexico in a public records request, which redacted the administrator’s name.

The fire escaped and then merged with another escaped pile burn, and the combined megafire eventually grew to more than 500 square miles, causing thousands to flee, destroying hundreds of structures and imperiling the watershed serving Las Vegas.

In a report produced to study what went wrong leading up to the botched burn, a team determined the agency discounted the effects of recent drought on the landscape, was understaffed and ill-equipped for an escape, and erroneously undervalued the potential damage from a fire, among other shortcomings.

As the fire grew, residents grew outraged about the Forest Service’s role in starting the fire, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation called for a rethinking of burns on federal land, particularly in the windy season in a drought.

On May 20, Moore announced the review and the pause.

The review comes as the Forest Service plans to greatly increase its thinning and burning regime, an effort to counteract a century of mismanagement and protect forests from high-intensity and devastating fires.

Over the next 10 years, the Forest Service is increasing its treatments by up to four times current levels “to match the actual scale of the wildfire risk,” Moore said in a recent statement about the review.

Hurteau said that he’s not only worried about the results of the review. He also laments the lost burning season in areas that don’t have the same risk as the Southwest, like the Pacific Northwest.

“They lost a burn window, which could have been a good one,” he said.

Take Nevada, for example. In June, Hurteau was there doing research when the United States Park Service, which was not subject to the ban, ignited a 750-acre prescribed burn on the other side of a ridge in Sequoia National Park. But the pause meant that a nearly identical area that happened to be on Forest Service Land did not get the necessary burn treatment, he said.

“If the conditions were such that on the next ridge over the Park Service was burning,” he said, “then the fuel conditions and everything else were the same on the Forestry land, right?”

New Mexico judiciary endorses elimination of some court fees - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

New Mexico's judiciary has endorsed the elimination of court fees for traffic violations and some misdemeanor criminal cases that can have a disproportionate effect on the poor, a top court administrator announced Thursday.

Jason Clack, a division director for the Administrative Office of the Courts, told a panel of legislators that the endorsement is contingent upon replacing fee income with taxpayer dollars from the state general fund.

The Legislature is likely to consider the budget proposal and companion statutory changes when it meets in January 2023.

"The courts here are saying that there is a problem that they are ready to fix," said Democratic state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena of Mesilla, who plans to sponsor a bill to rein in court fees.

The new proposal, endorsed by the state Supreme Court in August, would not affect court fines applied by judges as punishment, and municipal courts could continue to collect fees on enforcement of local ordinances.

State courts collect roughly $16 million each year in fees on traffic and misdemeanor cases to sustain an array of programs include juries, magistrate pensions, an Albuquerque crime lab and support services for people with brain injuries.

The judiciary's proposal would sustain those programs by diverting money from the state general fund amid a multibillion-dollar annual state budget surplus.

Critics of the current fee system say it's an inefficient way to fund government programs and has a disproportionate impact on impoverished residents that can deprive them of crucial income and prompt or prolong incarceration.

In New Mexico, unpaid fees are met with some leniency, triggering an assessment of defendants' ability to pay. That can lead to debt forgiveness, community service requirements, or jail time that provides a roughly $100 credit per day against court debts.

But ignored court hearings and debts lead to bench warrants more than 25,000 times a year statewide, coupled with additional fees.

"Fees are not supposed to be punitive," Cynthia Pacheco, a program manager for the Administrative Office of the Courts, told legislators. "Under the current system, we've started to think of the fees as the punishment."

Since 2019, a variety of court fees have been eliminated in states including Michigan, Mississippi, Wisconsin and California, along with cities from New York to Portland.

The trend can be traced to intense scrutiny of courts and policing in Ferguson, Missouri, in the aftermath of the August 2014 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, an unarmed Black man, by a white city police officer.

The U.S. Department of Justice found that Ferguson was using its municipal police and court system to generate revenue, largely on the backs of poor and Black people.

In 2021, New Mexico lawmakers eliminated the assessment of court fines and fees against juvenile defendants.

New Mexico Supreme Court details ruling on stream access - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday detailed its legal reasoning for a decision earlier this year that answered a long simmering question over whether the public had a right to access rivers and streams that flow through private property.

The court's written opinion follows a decision announced from the bench in March that invalidated regulations by the state Game Commission permitting property owners to close access to waters on their land.

Steam access has been an issue across the West for years. While several states have recognized public ownership and use of water is distinct from ownership of the river or stream bed, neighboring Colorado is among those where the debate is ongoing and a court case over access to the Arkansas River is pending.

Under the New Mexico Constitution, water within the state belongs to the public but the banks next to that water and the land beneath the water may be owned privately.

It was a 1945 ruling by the New Mexico Supreme Court that determined a landowner with property on both sides of a lake could not prohibit someone from fishing in boats on the lake. In that case, the court said the constitution and pre-statehood law established a right for the public to fish, boat and engage in other forms of recreation in public water.

The court in the latest opinion addressed whether the right to recreate and fish in public water also allows the public the right to touch privately owned land below those waters.

"Walking and wading on the privately owned beds beneath public water is reasonably necessary for the enjoyment of many forms of fishing and recreation," the opinion reads. "Having said that, we stress that the public may neither trespass on privately owned land to access public water, nor trespass on privately owned land from public water."

The court said public easement covers what would be reasonably necessary to use the water itself and that any use of the beds and banks must have minimal impact.

The justices also noted that the Game Commission lacked the authority to promulgate the regulations that spurred the fight.

Under the process established by the commission, landowners could apply for certification deeming that water flowing through their property was "non-navigable public water." That would authorized them to close access, and unless they provided someone with written permission people could be cited for trespass if they touched a stream or lake bed on waters closed to access.

The regulations went into effect in 2018, prompting a coalition of anglers, rafters and conservationists to file a petition. The groups argued that the public has the constitutional right to fish, boat or use any stream for recreation so long as they do not trespass across private land to get there.

In court filings, the groups pointed to similar conclusions reached over the years by courts in Montana, Oregon and Utah.

The New Mexico Supreme Court in its opinion also noted Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wyoming and South Dakota have all recognized public use of water is distinct from river or stream bed ownership.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and former U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, both Democrats, had filed a brief with the court in 2020 in support of the right to access public surface waters. Heinrich on Thursday applauded the court for reaffirming that right.

"This is a an enormous victory for people who care about our history, our culture, and our natural resources," Heinrich said. "Public waters will remain public."