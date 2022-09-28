WED: Proposed $2.5 billion for wildfire victims is almost triple the last time feds lit NM on fire, + More

Proposed $2.5 billion for wildfire victims is almost triple the last time feds lit NM on fire - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The $2.5 billion included in the new congressional spending plan greatly exceeds the amount Congress awarded the last time the federal government accidentally let a prescribed burn escape in New Mexico, according to a Source New Mexico review.

Despite the high number, some state lawmakers are worried about the federal government’s long-term commitment to restoring the northern New Mexico landscape — and its ability to administer the funds, given the track record so far.

In May 2000, the National Park Service lit a prescribed burn near Los Alamos, N.M. The blaze grew out of control quickly and, thanks to a delay in suppression, limited resources and merciless weather, became the notorious Cerro Grande fire — one that burned about 43,000 acres, caused $1 billion in damage and destroyed several hundred Los Alamos homes.

Twenty-two years later, on a windy April day, a Santa Fe National Forest Crew ignited a 1,200-acre swath of Las Dispensas, northeast of Las Vegas, and the blaze escaped. The Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire went on to burn more than 500 homes and destroy more than 340,000 acres, and it ushered in ongoing flood and watershed damage.

Since then, state and federal elected officials have tried to get the federal government to foot the bill for compensation for people who lost homes or suffered any number of other damages, including lost business revenue, reductions in property value, new insurance costs and more.

That’s where the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act comes in. Federal lawmakers announced its inclusion Tuesday in the continuing resolution, which funds the government for the next couple months and pays for other measures. It’s expected to pass today.

Parts of this year’s fire compensation bill are modeled after an act of Congress paying victims of the Cerro Grande Fire.

The Cerro Grande legislation established a new office within the Federal Emergency Management Agency for “special reimbursements” intended to fully compensate homeowners and others, going beyond the limited emergency funding FEMA could provide immediately after a disaster. That’s true of this year’s bill, too.

In July 2000 — just two months after the fire began — President Bill Clinton signed the Cerro Grande Fire Assistance Act into law and allocated $455 million to FEMA for victims. The agency received an additional $90 million in 2003, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office.

All told, the $545 million FEMA received for those folks amounts to $937 million in today’s dollars — about two-fifths of what Congress announced Tuesday for northern New Mexico. The money won’t be real until Congress approves it this week, and it remains to be seen just how quickly the claims will be processed.

The congressional delegation members said the money is a necessary step to compensate those in the burn scar for the federal government’s mistake.

“As we work to keep the government funded this week, we will continue fighting hard to get this legislation across the finish line,” U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) said in a news release.

Outgoing New Mexico state Rep. Roger Montoya (D-Velarde) told Source New Mexico that he appreciates the sizeable amount included in the continuing resolution. But he worries that FEMA won’t be up to the task, and he said the agency lags behind what he saw happen in Cerro Grande.

Many of the Cerro Grande victims were wealthy employees at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. Those impacted by the recent fire were more likely to be low-income and uninsured, and many have complained about FEMA’s response so far.

“The ($2.5 billion) got the interest of people but also made people a bit skeptical, given the insufficiency of FEMA,” Montoya said. “We’re just not seeing the kind of speed that we saw with the Cerro Grande Fire. It was almost a whole different paradigm.”

It’s taken nearly five months from the date of this year’s fire for Congress to act. Initially, moves by Congress were expected to be even slower when the legislation was included in the National Defense Authorization Act, which is still pending.

“There’s no clarity on if, or when they will have housing, temporary housing,” Montoya said. “How hard is it to bring in trailers, for Christ’s sakes? And it’s very frustrating, as the legislator, trying to answer questions to my people (wondering), ‘Why is it so slow?’”

Also, state Sen. Jeff Steinborn (D-Las Cruces), chair of the Senate’s Environment Committee, said he is less impressed with one-time allocations like this one than he would be for a recurring commitment to restore the environment over the next few years.

“Given the size of this particular fire and the amount of structures, it’s also work that takes years to keep re-seeding it in times you’re not successful,” he said. “It’s not a one-year proposition.”

NM joins 20 states and DC in supporting the right to travel out of Texas for an abortion - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

New Mexico’s Attorney General is now part of a 20-state coalition seeking to protect people living in Texas who must travel out of state for abortion services.

Last week, the state joined 20 others and the District of Columbia in an amicus brief in support of the class-action lawsuit Fund Texas Choice v. Paxton that is seeking a federal injunction to stop anti-abortion laws in Texas.

The case was originally filed in federal court in August by a coalition of Texas reproductive rights groups, arguing that the state’s trigger law banning abortion targets the services those groups provide. They fundraise for travel costs and hotels, and link up patients in Texas to abortion providers where the practice is legal, such as New Mexico.

The groups say their fundraising operations to pay for those services are under threat, as well. They argue that the Texas laws could be interpreted in a way that leads to legal penalties, violating Texas residents’ rights to freely move across state lines for abortion care.

The brief was filed in support of people from those 21 locations where abortion services are legal but who live in Texas for school or work. They argue that Texas law violates “federal constitutional right to interstate travel by impeding the movement of individuals across Texas state lines.”

Texas was one of several places that had a state in law in place banning abortion outright or after a certain period during a person’s pregnancy. Those laws went into effect shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned constitutionally protected access to abortions.

Yesterday, The Texas Tribune reported that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the defendant in the case, fled his home to avoid getting served subpoena papers related to the case.

In the amicus brief, the states argue that Texas laws “are likely to cause unwanted pregnancies, imposing grave socioeconomic and health consequences, including complications resulting in death.”

They say that the anti-abortion laws will mostly impact low-income residents and those from rural communities.

The 20 states and the District of Columbia say that thousands of their residents live in Texas for college, graduate school or temporary work, and that millions more visit Texas annually.

“The coalition has a significant interest in ensuring that those residents may leave Texas and return to their home state to access time-sensitive, lawful, and safe medical care, including abortions,” they write.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said his office signed onto the amicus brief to protect New Mexicans “and our health care providers from legal threats that infringe on constitutional rights, including the right to travel across state lines.”

The states also argue that abortion providers who live in Texas but are licensed to work in places where the practice is legal won’t be able to travel and provide services in those states “without imperiling their liberty.”

Other states signed onto the amicus brief include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington and Washington, D.C..

“The number of individuals choosing to cross state lines for abortion care will likely substantially increase as more severe and punitive abortion restrictions take effect,” the states write the court.

New Mexico reproductive providers are not only seeing that increase but also worry they don’t have the capacity to meet new demand.

In September, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will use $10 million in state money to build a clinic in Las Cruces, N.M., just hours away from the Texas border. Lujan Grisham and state lawmakers have consistently spoken in support of ensuring New Mexico upholds reproductive rights in the state.

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) told Source NM in September that staffing and rural clinics have to be a priority within that promise.

“We have a shortage of providers. There’s major barriers, irrespective of what’s happening in policy and in the budget, just for individuals who need access to care,” she said. “New Mexico has a health care provider shortage overall. And one of the big challenges, especially in our rural areas, is that we don’t have access to a lot of health care clinics of any kind.”

New Mexico's repeat child abuse rate among nation's worst - Associated Press

New state data shows New Mexico's repeat rate for child abuse is among the worst in the country, a newspaper reported Tuesday.

The Albuquerque Journal said more than 40% of children in New Mexico who had a substantiated serious injury from physical abuse or neglect in fiscal year 2022 came from families who had a prior involvement with the state's Children, Youth and Families Department in the preceding 12 months.

A report by the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee said the Families Department "continues to underperform on targets for repeat maltreatment, maltreatment of foster care children, and serious injuries after protective services involvement" and added that the state's rates for repeat maltreatment "are among the worst in the nation."

Barbara Vigil, a retired New Mexico Supreme Court judge who became the Families Department's secretary nearly a year ago, told the Journal that the agency is "incredibly proud of the ongoing improvements that are being made in our child welfare system … but we acknowledge that improvements must continue to be made."

Vigil said a key to reducing child maltreatment rates is strengthening the Families Department's workforce including hiring and retaining employees.

The state's legislative finance committee reported that 14% of children substantiated by the Families Department as having been maltreated were victims of another substantiated maltreatment allegation within a year.

Repeat maltreatment in New Mexico decreased from 17% in fiscal year 2019, but still remains higher than the U.S. average of about 8%, according to the Journal.

The newspaper said the rate of maltreatment victimizations per 1,000 days in foster care was 10.1, better than the 14.7 the prior year but higher than the target of 8.

The turnover rate for protective services workers was 37% in the fiscal year that ended June 30, the highest rate since 39.7% in fiscal 2019.

Vigil said the Families Department is increasing training of child protective workers and is examining their compensation.

She also said the agency is looking at ways to recognize earlier in its intervention with families those cases that might escalate into serious injuries for children such as burns, human bites, starvation, wounds, internal injuries or malnutrition.

Shelter-in-place order is lifted at Albuquerque High, parents criticize lack of information - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

Albuquerque Public Schools announced yesterday afternoon that students and staff at Albuquerque High School and the nearby Early College Academy / Career Enrichment Center were ordered to shelter in place due to a “possible threat.” The order has since been lifted.

The district made the announcement shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Twitter and its website. About 35 minutes later, they announced that dismissal for the day would be delayed, as no one is allowed in or out of the campus during a shelter-in-place order.

Just before 3:30 p.m. APS announced the order had been lifted after police completed their investigation, finding no evidence of the threat in question.

No details about the nature of the threat or the investigation were immediately released nor as of this morning––garnering criticism from parents and others on social media as to why APS is withholding information while their kids are locked down.

However, bus service was suspended for the day. Entrance and exits to the school were restricted for those picking students up, including those who usually ride the bus.

Feds want psychological tests for parents of separated kids -By Lindsay Whitehurst And Colleen Long Associated Press

The Biden administration is asking that parents of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border undergo another round of psychological evaluations to measure how traumatized they were by the Trump-era policy, court documents show.

The request comes in a lawsuit filed by migrants seeking compensation from the government after thousands of children were taken from parents in a policy maligned as inhumane by political and religious leaders around the world. Settlement talks with attorneys and the government broke down late last year.

Justice Department attorneys are also reserving the right to have a psychologist examine the children who were separated, if necessary. The evaluations are routine in emotional-damages claims, but these cases are unusual because the government's role in traumatizing parents and children by the separations has been well documented.

"President Biden called the Trump family separations criminal and a moral stain on the nation, but now his administration is hiring doctors to try and claim the families didn't suffer all that much," said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project and a lawyer for plaintiffs in the effort to compensate migrants.

Government attorneys argued that the migrants "allege that their mental and emotional injuries are ongoing and permanent in nature" and that their injuries are directly related to the government's policy. They say it is necessary for the government to have its own opportunity to examine them.

The requests came in two cases filed by 11 families. There are nearly two dozen similar cases pending in other courts, and some have already submitted to government-requested psychiatric evaluations.

But the parents have already sat for hourslong depositions in which they recounted what happened in detail. Government investigators have said children separated from their parents showed more fear, feelings of abandonment and post-traumatic stress symptoms than children who were not separated.

Some children believed their parents had abandoned them or had been killed. For some, the mental trauma caused physical symptoms, like chest or heart pain, according to a 2019 report from the inspector general's office in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Parents studied by Physicians for Human Rights, a nonprofit collective of doctors that works to document human rights violations, exhibited suicidal thoughts and suffered a raft of problems including nightmares, depression, anxiety, panic, worry and difficulty sleeping.

Biden administration officials have decried the Trump-era policies. Biden, a Democrat, said during his presidential campaign the policies were "an outrage, a moral failing and a stain on our national character."

Justice Department attorneys acknowledge in court documents that parents have already undergone multiple mental health evaluations but say an adult-psychology expert found it was necessary to get another opinion, according to court documents.

"It is standard practice for plaintiffs alleging severe emotional injury to be examined by the opposing party's expert," federal attorneys wrote. They point to a similar southern Florida case in which a father and child agreed to the same examination and say it's "well within" what's considered appropriate.

An examination would take about eight hours, four hours for clinical interviews and four hours of emotional and trauma testing, federal attorneys wrote. It would not be invasive and would happen at an agreed-upon place and time. The previous evaluations were done by experts chosen by the parents' lawyers.

The two sides had been negotiating a settlement, but then Biden said that families of separated children deserve some form of compensation. An early proposal of $450,000 per person was reported and was heavily criticized by Republicans. When asked about the proposed figure, Biden said: "That's not going to happen."

Talks ended shortly after. The settlement talks had also included discussion of granting the families legal U.S. residency and providing counseling services.

There is a separate legal effort to reunite other families, and there are still hundreds who have not been brought back together. The Biden administration has formed a reunification task force that has reunited roughly 600 families.

Trump's "zero tolerance" policy meant that any adult caught crossing the border illegally would be prosecuted for illegal entry. Because children cannot be jailed with their family members, families were separated and children were taken into custody by Health and Human Services, which manages unaccompanied children at the border. No system was created to reunite children with their families.

According to the government watchdogs, Trump administration leaders underestimated how difficult it would be to carry out the policy in the field and did not inform local prosecutors and others that children would be separated. They also failed to understand that children would be separated for longer than a few hours, and when that was discovered, they pressed on, the watchdogs said.

Jill Biden hosts White House reading for student poets - By Darlene Superville Associated Press

Jill Biden on Tuesday hosted a reading by this year's group of National Student Poets, allowing each one to read their winning work in a White House room set up to mimic a coffee house.

The first lady said she herself has turned to poetry to find joy in other people's words at times, including when she'd lie awake consumed by worry or when she felt lost.

"In the words of others, I found the contours of my own joy," she said. "I found a place to lay down my fears. I found a compass that would lead me through the darkest of woods. And on the page, tangled in hurried lines, in smudges of ink, I found myself."

"So it's truly special to be able to welcome the 2022 National Student Poets," she said as the five high school poets sat behind her on high stools.

In the State Dining Room, books and knickknacks were stacked on the fireplace mantle beneath a portrait of Abraham Lincoln. A sandwich board advertised a poetry reading at 4:30 p.m. Votive candles flickered on round tables where some 60 guests had taken seats.

Ada Limón, the 24th poet laureate of the United States, called each student up to read their winning work. Biden congratulated the students after the reading and hugged each one.

"We're not just celebrating poetry," Limón said. "We're celebrating the future of poetry."

The 2022 National Student Poets, and their schools, are:

—Vidhatrie Keetha, Horace Mann School, Bronx, New York.

—Emily Igwike, University School of Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

—Winslow Hastie Jr., Charleston County School of the Arts, North Charleston, South Carolina.

—Jesse Begay, New Mexico School for the Arts, Santa Fe, New Mexico.

—Diane Sun, Interlake High School Bellevue, Washington.

Biden also recognized this year's 10th anniversary of the National Student Poets Program, which was created in 2012 to highlight the role of writing and the arts in academic and personal success for communities across the country, the White House said.

It is the nation's highest honor for youth poets presenting original work. Alumni from the past decade attended Tuesday's event.

The program selects and provides scholarships annually to five student poets — one from each of the five U.S. geographical regions — to serve as literary ambassadors in their communities.