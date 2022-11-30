WED: Paid family and medical leave proposal returning to Legislature, + More

Paid family and medical leave proposal returning to Legislature - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

When New Mexicans face the life circumstances that make it impossible for them to work, there’s no guarantee that their boss will keep paying them or that they can keep their job.

A proposal to change that — which lawmakers have been talking about for decades — will return in January in the upcoming legislative session in Santa Fe.

“It’s been in the works, studied and deliberated upon in New Mexico for 20 years now,” Tracy McDaniel told a panel of state lawmakers Monday.

The federal Family Medical Leave Act already protects a worker from losing their job while they are away, but that leave is unpaid, said McDaniel, policy advocate for the Southwest Women’s Law Center

And most workers in New Mexico can’t even apply for federal leave anyway. The federal law only applies to businesses with 50 or more employees, McDaniel said, which is only 4% of all businesses in the state.

State Rep. Linda Serrato (D-Santa Fe) said the lack of protections affects new mothers, too.

“For years, we have just been expecting New Mexican parents, especially moms, to just piece together family care in those first three months of life and return to work within days of giving birth,” Serrato said at a meeting of the Legislature’s interim Economic Development and Policy Committee. “This is not sustainable, and this does not grow a healthy economy that we want to see in New Mexico that our workers and our small businesses deserve.”

HOW IT WORKS

The legislation they’re championing would allow a worker to take leave and still receive part of their income, McDaniel said. They could take up to 12 weeks of leave per year, she said.

For a worker making the state minimum wage of $11.50 per hour, they would still get 100% of the wages they would have made, McDaniel said. Anyone making more than that would receive 67% of the wages they would have made, she said.

Regardless of whether a worker has a full-time or part-time position, they would still get paid leave, said Suzan Reagan, senior program manager of the Data Bank at the University of New Mexico Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

A worker or an employer would apply to the N.M. Department of Workforce Solutions to make a claim to receive the money, Reagan said.

McDaniel added that someone would have to work for the company for 90 days before they would get job protection from the state under the proposal.

The program would complement New Mexico’s existing paid sick leave program, she said, in cases where a worker needs to take more extended periods of time away from work for health reasons — cancer, for example.

DATA FROM OTHER STATES

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have programs that allow workers to take paid leave to deal with domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, bereavement and active duty military service or deployment, McDaniel said.

If lawmakers approve this proposal for New Mexico, workers here could take leave for those reasons, too.

States that have paid family and medical leave programs saw significant health, social and economic benefits, she said.

Access to paid leave in the postpartum period immediately following childbirth, McDaniel said, is associated with fewer child hospitalizations, more vaccinations and breastfeeding, better parental mental health, and less use of public assistance and food benefits, McDaniel said.

Workers who have job-protected leave can stay on their employer’s health insurance plan, she argued, which lowers the use of Medicaid.

When people have family members taking care of them, they’re often able to leave hospitals more quickly, and the use of emergency rooms drops, McDaniel said. Fewer elderly people end up going into nursing homes, too, she added.

“When people take leave and manage health conditions earlier in a disease progression, they’re much less likely to need to take permanent disability later down the road,” McDaniel said.

States that had these programs at the beginning of the pandemic “responded better,” she said, relieving the strain on unemployment offices, so people who needed to use those systems were in less precarity and paid more quickly.

HOW IT WOULD BE COVERED

The proposal would create a trust fund to be handled by the Department of Workforce Solutions, McDaniel said. It would be separate from the state’s General Fund.

The money would come from contributions by employers and workers. For every $1,000 in wages that a New Mexican worker earns, they would pay $5 into the fund to cover leave.

For example, a worker making the state minimum wage would pay $119.60 per year, McDaniel explained, and their boss would pay $95.16 per year.

The Department of Workforce Solutions estimates that it would cost the state $36.5 million in the first year to implement the program, with most of that money going to create the user interface for workers and employers to make claims.

The department estimates it would need $45 million in the second year to hire and train permanent program staff, develop the claim forms, and to educate workers and businesses.

MOST BUSINESSES WOULD NOT PAY, BUT ALL WORKERS WOULD BENEFIT

A task force created by the Legislature met between June and September creating recommendations for how the state could offer family and medical leave.

Among the recommendations: Businesses with five or fewer employees should not have to contribute to the trust fund, even though they could still use it.

“That exempts nearly seven out of 10 New Mexico businesses from contributing into the trust fund,” Serrato said.

The rest would be chipping in $4 for every $1,000 in wages they pay, McDaniel said.

Serrato said the trust fund “would actually pay for itself within the decade, and pay back what it took from our extra funds at this moment.”

If the Legislature passes a bill that adheres to this proposal and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs it into law, the Department of Workforce Solutions would begin hiring the staff to oversee the program and write rules for it between July 2023 and July 2024.

Businesses and workers would start contributing to the fund in January 2025, and then workers would start receiving the paid leave one year later.

That year of contributions before any payouts would ensure that the fund would have enough money to break even, McDaniel said.

New Mexico officials certify statewide election results - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

New Mexico's state Canvassing Board certified results from the midterm election on Tuesday in a 3-0 vote amid praise for election administrators and poll workers.

The board meeting at the state Capitol building was the culmination a once-routine election certification process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems.

Election results have largely been certified without issue in jurisdictions across the country, though Republican officials in a rural Arizona county have so far refused to do so despite a lack of evidence of any problems with the count.

Canvassing boards in each of New Mexico's 33 counties certified results of the Nov. 8 election, in which Democrats maintained control of every statewide elected office and flipped a congressional seat.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver both won reelection to four-year terms. They serve on the state Canvassing Board along with state Supreme Court Chief Justice Shannon Bacon.

"I'm really proud of the safety, engagement and professionalism at every polling location," Lujan Grisham said Tuesday.

In New Mexico, doubts about the 2020 election were fueled by a lawsuit from Donald Trump's campaign and a fake set of electors willing to certify him. This year, an assortment of local and out-of-state Trump allies held forums throughout the state promoting conspiracy theories about elections, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and the Republican nominee for secretary of state, Audrey Trujillo.

In the state's June primary, the Otero County commission initially refused to certify results citing distrust of vote tallying systems — even though the county's top elections regulator said there were no problems. The commission reversed course on a 2-1 vote to certify the primary after Toulouse Oliver successfully petitioned the state Supreme Court to issue an order directing the local board to certify.

In Torrance County, commissioners took unusual steps to provide assurances, including an unofficial hand recount of primary election ballots.

In other midterm results, Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez won election to Congress in New Mexico's 2nd District, defeating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell in a majority-Hispanic district along the border with Mexico.

Republicans are challenging the new outline of the 2nd District under a redistricting plan from Democratic lawmakers that divvied up a politically conservative oilfield region among three congressional districts.

Statewide certification of the vote also initiated automatic recounts for two state House seats. Democrats won at least 44 seats out of 70, not including the contests subject to a recount.

Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Candie Sweetser is vying against Republican Jenifer Marie Jones in a district that extends across the "bootheel" of southwestern New Mexico, including the cities of Deming, Lordsburg and Columbus.

In the northwest reaches of Albuquerque, Republican Robert Henry Moss is competing for an open state House seat against Democrat Charlotte Little.

New Mexico sues tobacco companies over settlement payments - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

New Mexico is suing more than a dozen tobacco companies, accusing them of conspiracy and breach of contract.

Attorney General Hector Balderas announced the legal challenge Tuesday, claiming that the companies have been withholding portions of annual payments that are due under a multi-state tobacco settlement that ended dozens of lawsuits that sought reimbursement for health care costs associated with smoking-related illnesses.

New Mexico's complaint centers on a specific provision of the 1998 settlement, saying abuse of that clause by the companies has resulted in the state losing out on more than $84 million over the last 14 years.

"There is no end to these baseless delay tactics, and it is time to force the tobacco companies to pay New Mexico what they owe for damages — funding much-needed health initiatives," Balderas said in a statement.

The companies did not immediately return messages seeking comment on New Mexico's lawsuit.

Under the settlement, each company is obligated to make a payment to New Mexico each year. Instead, the attorney general's office says the companies file disputes every year that result in a percentage of the payment being withheld, triggering an arbitration process that can span years.

For example, the arbitration over 2004 payments wrapped up last month and arbitration concerning 2005-2007 payments has just begun.

With average annual payments ranging between $30 million and $40 million, state officials said that covers less than 5% of the New Mexico health care costs that are directly attributable to smoking. They estimated the price tag of smoking-related health care costs in 2021 at more than $980 million.

Montana mounted a similar legal challenge in 2020. It was successful in recovering more than $49 million in payments and interest wrongly withheld by tobacco companies and reached an agreement with the companies to not challenge that state's annual payments for another decade.

In New Mexico, officials say the amount of settlement payments withheld grows each year.

According to the complaint, the defendants — which include tobacco giants Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds — do not disclose to New Mexico exactly how much they are withholding or where the withheld funds are held. Withholding practices also can change from year to year.

State prosecutors say with this lack of transparency, New Mexico's best estimate is that defendants withhold between $6 million and $9 million each year.

"This conspiracy is a calculated strategy to permanently and fraudulently decrease defendants' contractual payments under the (settlement agreement) and to frustrate the purposes of the (settlement agreement)," the complaint reads.

The attorney general's office said many states have renegotiated with the tobacco companies over the years to avoid continued arbitration over annual payments, giving way to more favorable terms for the companies.

Only eight states continue to pursue full payment of what they are due under the settlement, New Mexico officials said.

Biden making new commitments at Tribal Nations Summit - By Fatima Hussein And Felicia Fonseca Associated Press

President Joe Biden plans to make new commitments to Native American nations during the government's first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years.

The changes include uniform standards for federal agencies to consult with tribes, a plan to revitalize Native languages and new efforts to strengthen the tribal rights that are outlined in existing treaties with the U.S. government. Biden, a Democrat, is scheduled to address the White House Tribal Nations Summit on Wednesday, the opening day of the two-day summit.

The gathering coincides with National Native American Heritage Month, which is celebrated in November. Leaders and representatives from hundreds of Native American tribes are expected to attend.

The Biden administration said its goal is to build on previous progress and create opportunities for lasting change in Indian Country. However, the lasting nature of Biden's commitments isn't guaranteed without codified laws and regulations.

"It changes with each president," said Jonathan Nez, the leader of the Navajo Nation in the U.S. Southwest. "And even if it's legislated, it takes a significant effort especially when, at times, tribal issues take the back seat to larger, national issues."

Federal agencies recently have been creating tribal advisory councils and reimagining consultation policies that go beyond a "check the box" exercise. Some of the more significant changes involve incorporating Indigenous knowledge and practices into decision-making and federal research.

Nez has been advocating for a speedier process to get infrastructure projects, including internet access, on the Navajo Nation, which stretches 27,000 square miles into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. He said it requires constant advocacy.

"You've got some new congressional officials who just got elected also, so there's going to be more educating that has to be done," he said.

The Biden administration also planned to announce Wednesday that the Commerce Department will work with tribes to co-manage public resources like water and fisheries. The Agriculture Department and the Interior Department have signed 20 co-stewardship agreements with tribes, and another 60 are under review, the administration said.

A new report being released in conjunction with the summit will outline best practices on integrating tribal treaty rights, like hunting and fishing on ancestral lands, into the decision-making process for federal agencies.

The tribal nations summit wasn't held during then-President Donald Trump's administration. The Biden administration held one virtually last year as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the U.S. and highlighted deepening and long-standing inequities in tribal communities.

Both administrations signed off on legislation that infused much-needed funding into Indian Country to help address health care, lost revenue, housing, internet access and other needs. The 574 federally recognized tribes in the U.S. received a combined $20 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding under the Biden administration.

Trump, a Republican, signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which provided $8 billion to tribes and Alaska Native corporations but had more rigid guidelines on how it could be spent. The Treasury Department was sued over how that funding was allocated and faced harsh criticism for the time it took to get the money to tribes.

Biden's Treasury Department said it prioritized tribal engagement and feedback in distributing funding from the latest aid package. A report being released Wednesday by the administration outlines how tribes spent the money on more than 3,000 projects and services.

The Karuk Tribe in northwestern California, for example, used some of the aid for permanent and temporary housing after a wildfire that burned 200 homes in the Klamath Mountains displaced tribal members.

The Native Village of Deering and other tribal governments in Alaska pooled funds to ensure access to preschool and free meals, along with extra servings in an area where food has been scarce.

Other tribal communities across the U.S. have spent the money on housing for tribal members, transportation to veterans hospitals, after-school facilities, language and culture programs, emergency services and health care facilities.

US rule would limit methane leaks from public lands drilling - By Matthew Daly Associated Press

The Interior Department on Monday proposed rules to limit methane leaks from oil and gas drilling on public lands, the latest action by the Biden administration to crack down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming.

The proposal by Interior's Bureau of Land Management would tighten limits on gas flaring on federal land and require energy companies to better detect methane leaks that add to planet-warming greenhouse gas pollution.

The actions follow a more comprehensive methane-reduction plan announced by President Joe Biden earlier this month. The Nov. 11 proposal, announced as Biden attended a global climate conference in Egypt, targets the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as the president has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump.

Oil and gas production is the nation's largest industrial source of methane, the primary component of natural gas, and is a key target for the Biden administration as it seeks to combat climate change.

The proposal announced Monday would prevent billions of cubic feet of natural gas from being wasted through venting, flaring and leaks, boosting efficiency while at the same time reducing pollution, administration officials said.

"This proposed rule will bring our regulations in line with technological advances that industry has made in the decades since the BLM's rules were first put in place, while providing a fair return to taxpayers," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

Venting and flaring activity from oil and gas production on public lands has significantly increased in recent decades. Between 2010 and 2020, total volumes of natural gas lost to venting and flaring on federal and tribal lands averaged about 44.2 billion cubic feet per year — enough to serve roughly 675,000 homes, Interior said. The figure represents a sharp increase from an annual average of 11 billion cubic feet lost to venting and flaring in the 1990s.

"No one likes to waste natural resources from our public lands,'' said BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning. She called the draft rule a common-sense, environmentally responsible solution to address the damage that wasted natural gas causes. The rule "puts the American taxpayer first and ensures producers pay appropriate royalties'' for natural gas flaring, she said.

Interior had previously announced a rule to restrict methane emissions under former President Barack Obama. The plan was challenged in court and later weakened under former President Donald Trump. Competing court rulings blocked enforcement of the Trump and Obama-era rules, leading the agency to revert to rules developed more than 40 years ago.

Jon Goldstein, an oil and gas expert at the Environmental Defense Fund, said new standards are needed to "end the waste of taxpayer-owned energy resources that has become far too routine on federal and tribal lands across the U.S."

He called BLM's proposal "an important first step, consistent with its long-standing authority to minimize waste."

The rule would impose monthly limits on flaring and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.

Some conservation groups faulted the rule, saying it does not do enough to eliminate gas flaring. "BLM must go further to implement strong action to reduce methane waste and avoid creating what amounts to little more than a pay-to-pollute system,'' said Anne Hedges of the Montana Environmental Information Center.

"The climate crisis requires immediate and strong action to reduce emissions, especially when there are technologies available today to minimize methane emissions at the well,'' she said.

The Environmental Protection Agency rule announced in Egypt targets emissions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, including smaller drilling sites that now will be required to find and plug methane leaks.

The rule comes as Biden has accused oil companies of "war profiteering" and raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production.

Besides the EPA rule, a sprawling climate and health law approved by Congress in August would impose a fee on energy producers that exceed a certain level of methane emissions. The fee, set to rise to $1,500 per metric ton of methane, marks the first time the federal government has directly imposed a fee, or tax, on greenhouse gas emissions.

The law includes $1.5 billon in grants and other spending to improve monitoring and data collection of methane emissions, with the goal of finding and repairing natural gas leaks.

The BLM will accept comments on the proposed rule through early February, with a final rule expected next year.