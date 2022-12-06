Tues: PNM seeks rate hike, Egolf avoids ethics probe, +More

New Mexico's largest electric provider seeks rate hike — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

New Mexico's largest electric provider is seeking its first rate hike in years as it looks to recoup $2.6 billion in investments that executives say are needed to modernize the grid and meet state mandates for transitioning away from coal and natural gas.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico filed its request with state regulators Monday, telling reporters that much of the proposed 9.7% increase in base rates for average residential customers will be offset by savings from the recent closure of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station.

Other factors include the upcoming expiration of lease agreements for electricity from the Palo Verde nuclear power plant in Arizona and the refinancing of utility debt to take advantage of lower interest rates.

Utility executives say that when factoring in the savings, the increase will amount to about 75 cents more per month for average residential customers starting in 2024 if the proposal is approved by the Public Regulation Commission.

Ron Darnell, senior vice president for public policy, likened it to checking out at the grocery store and getting the total before swiping a frequent shopper card or presenting coupons.

"That final total of what you actually pay is much lower, just as the final total for the average residential customer is much lower than 9.7%," he said.

Darnell also acknowledged that rising costs have been a concern for PNM and that the utility is sensitive to the fact that customers also have been feeling the pinch amid economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, persistent supply chain issues and inflation.

Darnell said the cost of goods has risen by about 19% in recent years and yet the proposed rate increase will result in residential customers paying less than 1% more.

The filing triggers a lengthy process of public hearings that will carry through next year.

Aside from dealing with inflation and rising costs, PNM is looking to recoup $2.6 billion in investments aimed at modernizing the grid and meeting state mandates for more renewable energy. Under New Mexico's Energy Transition Act, investor-owned utilities are on the hook for being carbon-free by 2045.

Solar and battery projects that were meant to replace the lost capacity with the closure of the San Juan Power Plant have been delayed and costs have been rising.

There also was a legal battle over when the utility would pass along the savings of the San Juan closure to ratepayers. The attorney general and consumer advocates recently asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to reconsider a decision that allowed the utility to delay the credits and work them in as part of the rate request filed Monday.

PNM, which serves more than 530,000 customers in communities statewide, has argued that issuing the credits now would leave ratepayers on the hook for a bigger increase down the road.

The utility said Monday that it tried to balance many factors in proposing what the executives described as "a modest increase."

PNM's proposal also includes increases for small business customers, commercial and industrial users, universities, water and sewer utility operations and for the electricity that municipalities use to power street lights.

Consumer advocacy groups are expected to weigh in on PNM's request. In past rate cases, debates over whether the utility's investments were prudent resulted in some reductions of the rates approved by the regulatory commission.

New Mexico lawmaker avoids ethics hearing over committee job — Associated Press

Outgoing New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf, who appointed himself to the Public Regulation Commission nominating committee, has avoided an ethics hearing by resigning.

The State Ethics Commission was scheduled to hold a public hearing last Friday after a lawmaker complained about Egolf's self-appointment. The meeting was cancelled after the Democrat resigned from the nominating panel, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The move became public after Egolf and other members of the nominating committee voted Friday to send Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham a list of nine candidates to choose from as she looks to appoint members to the Public Regulation Commission.

A constitutional amendment approved in 2020 changes the PRC from a five-member elected body representing districts around the state to a three-person panel appointed by the governor and confirmed by the New Mexico Senate.

Democratic Rep. Miguel Garcia of Albuquerque filed a complaint in August, saying Egolf had violated the law and the state Constitution with his self-appointment.

Garcia in a statement issued over the weekend called Egolf's action a dereliction of his duties as speaker to appoint himself.

A letter from the ethics commission stated the allegations that Egolf violated the state Governmental Conduct Act were supported by probable cause and that a hearing would determine whether a preponderance of the evidence established such a violation.

The letter also explained that Egolf had 10 days to correct the alleged violation, with his resignation being one way to settle the matter.

Egolf wrote in his resignation letter that "it has been my plan for some time to step aside after the committee completed its first round of work and to leave the position that I currently hold on the committee open to be filled by the next speaker of the House."

Albuquerque City Council approves pilot noise camera program – KUNM News

While Albuquerque already has speed cameras monitoring its streets, the city council approved Monday a pilot project to install special noise cameras to detect loud vehicles.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Issac Benton, who co-sponsored the bill, said he thinks the city can test the new cameras with minimal expense, while giving law enforcement another tool to combat problem drivers.He also said this would free up officers to deal with more urgent issues, rather than having them spend time on noise pollution.The bill passed 8-1 with only Klarissa Pena voting against it. She gave no reason for her vote.

KRQE news reports a similar device called NoiseVu has already been tested for over a year in Albuquerque. The device can sense events like burglaries, accidents and even fights, and alert law enforcement.

Now that it has passed, the city will test different technologies before furthering the program. Warnings will be sent out to drivers during the testing period instead of fines.

New Mexico may overhaul high school graduation requirements — Associated Press

Legislation to overhaul New Mexico's high school graduation requirements and reduce the minimum number of class-unit credits was being drafted by state lawmakers Monday.

High school teacher and state Rep. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque said he hopes to support a bill that would eliminate algebra II as a graduation requirement, among other changes. That could open up space in high school curriculums for subjects such as statistics and probabilities, which are seen as increasingly relevant to college and career preparation.

New Mexico has gone about 20 years since the last comprehensive overhaul of high school graduation requirements, according to the legislature's oversight agency for public education.

Further discussion of the draft legislation was scheduled for Tuesday at a committee hearing in Santa Fe. Lawmakers are also contemplating a possible increase in the minimum number of instructional hours per academic year.

Legislators will convene in January for a 60-day session, and changes to high school graduation requirements could take effect as soon as the 2024-25 school year.

The nonpartisan advocacy group Think New Mexico is urging the state to expand high school requirements for financial literacy as well as civics and foreign-language instruction.

Romero said lessons on personal finances are already taught more widely than many people may realize under current standards for economics instruction.

The state Council of University Presidents has cautioned in recent years that a reduction in high school class requirements, including algebra, could adversely affect college readiness and increase the need for remedial studies.

New Mexico is relaxing requirements for some high school students by eliminating the need to pass standardized tests as a way to demonstrate they're ready to graduate, the state Public Education Department announced last week.

Those changes apply to students on track to graduate in 2024. While the students still must take the tests, their scores won't serve as a measure of whether they're eligible to graduate.

New Mexico's statewide graduation rate of nearly 77% in 2021 was among the lowest in the nation.