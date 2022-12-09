FRI: FEMA hosting job fairs to help it run $2.5B claims office for NM fire victims, + More

FEMA hosting job fairs to help it run $2.5B claims office for NM fire victims - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday announced two job fairs next week to find locals able to help the agency administer a multi-billion-dollar program aimed to compensate victims of the biggest fire in New Mexico history.

FEMA is working to set up the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Claims Office, which was created by an act of Congress in late September.

Because the federal government accepted responsibility for starting the 340,000-acre fire in April this year, Congress appropriated $2.5 billion to fully compensate victims for losses they suffered. President Joe Biden has also asked Congress for an additional $2.9 billion.

To spend that money and investigate damage claims, FEMA needs to hire employees for what officials say is a completely separate office within the agency. They are hoping to hire as many New Mexicans as possible, according to Angela Gladwell, the FEMA official who is running the new claims office.

The agency is hiring for a range of jobs, according to a news release, including the role of “ombudsman” for the office. Salaries range from a little more than $55,000 to more than $123,000, according to FEMA.

According to the agency, the “ombudsman” will work with fire victims to help them understand the process and also resolve conflicts, along with being involved in making any necessary changes to the process. It pays up to $123,000 a year.

FEMA is also hiring “customer navigators,” a position that lawmakers have been asking for. They’ll work with fire victims and the claims office to come up with solutions for applicants, according to a job description. That job pays up to $123,000 a year, as well.

Additional positions FEMA wants to fill:



Claims representative

Public affairs specialist

Inventory management specialist

Supply management specialist

Mobile communications vehicle operator

Job descriptions can be found here.

The employees would work at sites in Santa Fe, Mora or Las Vegas, N.M.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 and have a high school diploma or GED. They also must pass a background check that includes fingerprinting and a credit check. Interviews might be conducted on-site or scheduled for later, according to a news release from FEMA.

Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found.

A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that small statured Mexican gray wolves are often mistaken for coyotes and that protecting coyotes would in turn cut down on wolf deaths.

Environmentalists say illegal killings are the leading cause of death for the endangered animals.

The petition pointed to cases in which Mexican wolves have been killed by people who said they believed they were killing a coyote. This misidentification invokes a federal policy that effectively protects a person from prosecution because it requires the government to prove that a defendant knew they were killing an endangered species when they pulled the trigger.

"It's an outrage that merely saying 'I thought it was a coyote' serves as a get-out-of-jail-free card for anyone who shoots one of these highly imperiled animals," said Michael Robinson with the Center for Biological Diversity.

Ranchers argue there are more Mexican wolves roaming the Southwest now than any time since recovery began more than two decades ago, and that rural communities continue to bear the costs of livestock losses due to wolf reintroduction.

Loren Patterson, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association, said Thursday that his group learned last week that Mexican wolves were located north of Interstate 40 as well as in the Manzano Mountains near Albuquerque.

As the wolf population expands, more human interaction and incidental wolf deaths should be expected, Patterson said.

"To hamper our recreational and agriculture communities by protecting an unregulated furbearer is unjustified," he said. "The livestock industry is still not being made whole by wolf depredations and to add the inability to control problem coyote populations would just add to a tense situation between the endangered species and the people that live within the recovery zone."

He suggested real-time location maps of collared wolves, hunter education and reimbursing the full value of livestock killed by wolves would be better options for addressing the problem.

While the petition acknowledges that it's unknown how many Mexican gray wolves are killed in cases of real or alleged mistaken identity, the environmental groups argue that publications and posters encouraging hunters to learn the difference haven't helped.

There are at least 196 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona, according to the most recent survey. It marked the sixth straight year the population has increased.

Under the Endangered Species Act, federal wildlife officials can make a determination to protect a species that is neither endangered nor threatened when it closely resembles an endangered or threatened species.

A key consideration would be the degree of difficulty wildlife agents and other enforcement personnel would have in distinguishing the species. The petition points to a case in 2013 in which a wildlife specialist shot and killed a wolf, thinking it was a coyote.

Coyotes can be hunted year-round in Arizona and New Mexico with no requirement for a hunting license.

Republican Sen. Crystal Diamond of Elephant Butte raised her daughters on a ranch in wolf territory and she said she knows firsthand about the challenges facing southwestern New Mexico. She called the coyote proposal absurd, saying environmentalists have been trying to weaponize the Endangered Species Act and that such proposals make it more difficult to find a middle ground.

"What this does is further discredit the value and the intent of what the Endangered Species Act was created to do," she said.

The Fish and Wildlife Service must decide whether to consider the petition.

New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program.

As a hedge against becoming the nation's only permanent dumping ground, New Mexico wants to raise the bar with its proposal by demanding federal officials produce a full accounting of materials still needing to be cleaned up and shipped to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, or WIPP.

The state also is putting Congress on notice that the permit would be revoked if lawmakers expand the type of waste accepted at WIPP. Currently, the repository is licensed to take what is known as transuranic waste, or waste generated by the nation's nuclear weapons program that is contaminated with radioactive elements heavier than uranium.

There are a few other commercial facilities in the U.S. that accept low-level waste, but none involves hoisting it into an ancient salt formation about a half-mile deep.

The idea is that the salt from which the subterranean landfill is carved will shift and eventually entomb the barrels and special boxes that are stacked within disposal rooms. The containers are packed with lab coats, rubber gloves, tools and other contaminated debris.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of the state's congressional delegation have relayed to top federal officials the concerns of New Mexicans about any plans that would call for opening WIPP to high-level waste such as diluted plutonium.

Top state officials also have criticized the federal government for prioritizing cleanup in other states rather than getting more waste from Los Alamos National Laboratory — the once top-secret birthplace of the atomic bomb — shipped to WIPP.

Prioritizing waste from New Mexico would be another condition in the permit, and state officials also want the federal government to submit annual reports on steps being taken to site another underground repository elsewhere in the U.S.

State Environment Secretary James Kenney told The Associated Press in an interview that the proposed conditions represent more than just a wish list, but rather a framework for holding the government accountable.

"One thing the federal government has taught me greatly in this job is that unless they're told to do something, they may not do it," Kenney said, adding that the proposed permit conditions would enable the state to leverage outcomes that are in New Mexico's best interest.

The Environment Department plans to release the full draft permit Dec. 20, opening a 60-day public comment period that will be followed by a public hearing and negotiations with the U.S. Department of Energy.

The DOE is expected to push back on several conditions, and it could take a year before a final permit is hashed out and approved.

The agency did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Nuclear watchdogs were pleased with the details shared by the state Thursday, saying those steps, if adopted, would help prevent the state from being steamrolled by the federal government.

Kenney recalled being at a gas station in eastern New Mexico when he learned the DOE reached an agreement with Idaho to prioritize cleanup there and ship most of the waste to WIPP. New Mexico was never consulted, he said.

The proposed permit is aimed at reclaiming the state's authority and prioritizing public health and environmental protections in ways that haven't been seen in years, Kenney said.

"When you're talking about various things coming to WIPP, your first call, before any other state, needs to be to New Mexico," he said. "All roads lead from WIPP. They don't lead to WIPP and we will not be put in the position — and I think this permit shows that — that we will be the last one consulted."

New Mexico State Police release fatal campus shooting video - Associated Press

State Police have released surveillance footage of last month's fatal shooting on the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque that involved a basketball player from a rival school.

Rooftop parking lot video released Tuesday by police showed that three people approached New Mexico State University junior forward Mike Peake, 21, from behind and he was struck and shot before he started firing. The shooting killed Brandon Travis, 19.

New Mexico State University suspended Peake indefinitely from the team in connection with the Nov. 19 shooting, though he has not been charged. He was hospitalized after the shooting with a leg wound that has required several surgeries.

Travis died outside a University of New Mexico dormitory hours before the host Lobos were to play the Aggies. That game was canceled along with the Dec. 3 rematch in Las Cruces.

State Police investigators said Travis conspired with two other UNM students and a 17-year-old girl to lure Peake onto campus.

The video showed the three people coming up to Peake while his back was turned before one of them hit Peake in the legs with a baseball bat.

Peake also was shot in the left leg before the video showed him pulling out a gun and firing several shots at one of the men, according to police who said Travis was struck by four bullets.

The surveillance video also showed Peake hopping on his right leg and meeting up with three teammates in a car. Police said the men placed objects in the trunk of the vehicle before driving off and Peake's gun appeared to be one of the items.

NMSU officials identified the players as junior forward Issa Muhammad, sophomore forward Marchelus Avery and sophomore guard Anthony Roy. None of them have faced charges tied to the case, but all three were suspended for one game and missed Wednesday night's 66-65 road loss to Santa Clara.

A Las Cruces brawl at an Oct. 15 football game between the two universities was a precursor to the shooting, police said.

NMSU is hiring an outside investigator to compile a detailed report about the shooting, officials said. The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office is working with State Police on the case.