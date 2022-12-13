TUES: State legislators approve changes to anti-harassment policy, + More

State legislators approve changes to anti-harassment policy - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

New Mexico lawmakers from both political parties had a heated debate Monday before approving changes to the Roundhouse anti-harassment policy in the wake of an investigation into allegations against a prominent state senator this year.

Outgoing Rep. Daymon Ely (D-Albuquerque) took a third swing at changing the policy to open up a secretive process, add independent members to the committee that investigates these claims, and create a way to break a tie vote on whether an inquiry should move forward.

The Legislative Council, a subcommittee composed of legislators from both parties in the House and Senate, voted 9-7 to adopt the changes. Rep. Patty Lundstrum from Gallup was the lone Democrat to vote against the policy changes, which she did without comment.

The changes to the anti-harassment policy take effect immediately. They include a requirement that the four-person committee hire an outside attorney with experience in harassment law to be a potentially tie-breaking vote. But Ely pointed out the committee can still deadlock if it doesn’t approve the independent fifth member.

The policy also requires a 45-day deadline for an investigative report to be filed and that the parties involved are notified if there is a delay.

If a case is complete and dismissed, the committee must have the independent report on the investigation released to the public within 10-days.

The call for this reform came as Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto (D-Albuquerque) was investigated after harassment complaints were filed by a lobbyist in late February.

The independent investigator found probable cause that Ivey-Soto violated the anti-harassment policy twice, according to a leaked report.

During Monday’s council meeting a lawmaker on the panel confirmed the investigation was halted on a 2-2 tie vote back in September.

Two Republicans voted to stop the investigation and two Democrats voted to keep it going, according to Sen. Mark Moores (R-Albuquerque).

“This was an internal Democratic caucus fight,” Moores said during Monday’s committee hearing. “What’s ironic is that Democrats couldn’t get a Republican to vote against a Democrat.”

Moores sat on the board, and with his statement confirmed he voted to end the investigation despite the investigator finding grounds to suspect that Ivey-Soto violated the anti-harassment policy at least twice.

After his statements Monday, Moores also voted against changing the anti-harassment policy.

No Republican voted for the policy changes and instead directed their frustration to the lack of investigation into how the report was leaked to the press.

Without the leak, the public would have no idea about the process or the investigator’s findings — or that Ivey-Soto was allowed to move on without penalty.

“We should’ve voted to hire an investigator to find the leak,” Sen. Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho) said. “There are only four on the committee. It shouldn’t be hard. Yet, we’ve decided as a group to do nothing about that and instead try to change the policy.”

The Legislative Council affirmed there is no intention to launch a leak investigation.

The next step in reforming the harassment complaint process will come in January when the Legislature meets for a 60-day session in Santa Fe.

While these policy issues could be addressed by the committee, another problem exposed by this case would require a change to state statute and so must be handled by the full Legislature.

When a harassment or misconduct complaint in the Roundhouse is being investigated, the people involved are subject to strict confidentiality requirements and barred from talking about the case. Lobbyist Marianna Anaya said she’d been silenced ever since she embarked on the formal process of bringing allegations against Ivey-Soto.

She released a letter outlining the accusations as the complaint was filed in March but hasn’t spoken about the case since.

Her lawyer filed a lawsuit in a Santa Fe District Court arguing the confidentiality requirement violates Anaya’s First Amendment rights.

The case was set for a hearing on Dec. 15, but Anaya’s lawyer asked to cancel it. The court granted the request, so arguments will not be heard in court in the near future.

Ely said lawmakers must take on the confidentiality issue.

“Today is the first step. It’s just a step, but it’s starting,” Ely said. “The Legislature in the 60-day session has to finish the job.”

Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns - By Ken Ritter Associated Press

Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River.

The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a largely academic three-day affair, comes at a time of growing concern about the river's future after more than two decades of record drought attributed to climate change.

"The Colorado River system is in a very dire condition," Dan Bunk, a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water manager, declared during internet presentations streamed Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 that invited public comment about possible actions.

"Flows during the past 23-year period … are the lowest in the past 120 years and (among) the lowest in more than 1,200 years," Bunk told the webinar audience. The deadline for public submissions is Dec. 20 for a process expected to yield a final report by summer.

Bunk said the two largest reservoirs on the river — Lake Mead behind Hoover Dam on the Nevada-Arizona state line and Lake Powell formed by the Glen Canyon Dam on the Arizona-Utah line — are at unprecedented low levels. Lake Mead was at 100% capacity in mid-1999. Today it is 28% full. Lake Powell, last full in June 1980, is at 25%.

Scientists attribute extended drought to warmer and drier weather in the West to long-term, human-caused climate change. The effect has been dramatic on a vast river basin where the math never added up: The amount of water it receives doesn't meet the amount that is promised.

Lake Powell's drop last March to historically low water levels raised worries about losing the ability — perhaps within the next few months — to produce hydropower that today serves about 5 million customers in seven states. If power production ceases at Glen Canyon Dam, rural electric cooperatives, cities and tribal utilities would be forced to seek more expensive options.

Reclamation water managers responded with plans to hold back more water in Lake Powell but warned that Lake Mead water levels would drop.

Meanwhile, bodies have surfaced as Lake Mead's shoreline recedes, including the corpse of a man who authorities say was shot, maybe in the 1970s, and stuffed in a barrel. He remains unidentified. The gruesome discoveries renewed interest in the lore of organized crime and the early days of the Las Vegas Strip, just a 30-minute drive from the lake.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in June told the seven states that are part of the Colorado River Basin — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — to determine how to use at least 15% less water next year, or have restrictions imposed on them. Despite deadlines, discussions have not resulted in agreements.

Bureau officials use the image of pouring tea from one cup to another to describe how water from Rocky Mountain snowmelt is captured in Lake Powell, then released downriver through the Grand Canyon to Lake Mead. About 70% is allocated for irrigation, sustaining a $15 billion-a-year agricultural industry that supplies 90% of U.S. winter vegetables.

The two lakes, combined, were at 92% capacity in 1999, Bunk noted. Today, they are at 26%.

"Due to critically low current reservoir conditions, and the potential for worsening drought which threatens critical infrastructure and public health and safety … operational strategies must be revisited," Bunk said.

This year's meeting of water recipients begins Wednesday at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. The event theme, "A New Century for the Colorado River Compact," marks 100 years since a 1922 interstate agreement divvied water shares among interests in the seven states now home to 40 million people and millions of farmed acres.

Agricultural interests got the biggest share. Native American tribes weren't included and were referenced in one sentence: "Nothing in this compact shall be construed as affecting the obligations of the United States of America to Indian tribes."

It wasn't until 1944 that a separate agreement promised a share of water to Mexico.

Today, tribes are at the table and a Mexico delegation is due to attend the conference. U.S. cities that receive river water include Denver, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Many call conservation crucial. Among conference topic titles are "Messaging in a More Water-Challenged world" and "The Next 100 Years Begins Now."

"The ongoing drought is a stark reminder that water conservation is not just smart planning but an absolute necessity to save the life of the Colorado River," Amelia Flores, chairwoman of Colorado River Indian Tribes, said ahead of the event. The tribal reservation in western Arizona includes more than 110 miles of Colorado River shoreline.

"Whether it's fallowing fields, upgrading irrigation canals, or modernizing farming methods," Flores said, "decisions made now will have lasting consequences."

Throughout the river basin, warnings have increased and measures have tightened markedly in 2022.

In April, water administrators in Southern California imposed a one-day-a-week outdoor watering limit on more than 6 million people.

Last month, 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the region joined the Las Vegas area in restricting the planting of decorative lawns that no one walks on.

Adel Hagekhalil, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California general manager, warned this month in a statement that another dry winter could force officials to make voluntary measures mandatory.

The four states at the headwaters of the river — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — also recently announced they plan to ask Congress to let them use federal money through 2026 for a program dubbed "strategic conservation." It would resurrect a 2015 to 2018 pilot program that paid farmers to fallow land to cut water use.

Camille Touton, bureau commissioner, tempered a warning during the water webinars about federal intervention — she called it "moving forward on the initiation of administrative actions" — with a vow to "find a collective solution to the challenges that we face today."

Touton and two top Interior Department officials are scheduled to address the conference on Friday.

New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia, economists told a panel of leading legislators on Monday.

Economists from four state agencies revised upward estimates of government income that are the basis for budget negotiations by lawmakers when the legislature convenes in January 2023.

They estimate state government income of nearly $12 billion for the fiscal year running from July 2023 to June 2024. That revenue would exceed current annual general fund spending obligations by $3.6 billion — or 43%.

The forecast enhances the potential spending authority of newly reelected Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of the Democratic-led Legislature.

Democratic state Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup said the state has a unique opportunity to make investments that expand economic opportunity and rein in dependence on petroleum production in the future.

"No one in this state's history has ever had this opportunity," said Muñoz, vice chairman of the legislature's lead budget writing committee. "We can really set this state up to not be dependent on oil and gas."

He also highlighted efforts to improve public education in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and aggressive health restrictions that shut down classroom teaching for roughly a year.

Lujan Grisham last week outlined new goals for combatting childhood poverty by expanding daycare subsidies and providing meals at schools free of charge. Her administration also is proposing an expansion of minimum instructional time at schools and increases in school salaries and benefits.

Public schools in New Mexico operate primarily on money from the state general fund and investment income from New Mexico's $26 billion land grant permanent fund.

Voters in November approved an increase in annual withdrawals from the land grant trust to boost spending on K-12 schools and early childhood education, though congressional approval is still required and pending.

If Monday's state income forecast comes to fruition, billions of dollars will automatically flow to a new investment fund designed to underwrite early childhood education initiatives. The balance could reach $8 billion as soon at 2024.

Money is pouring into government accounts from a variety taxes and fees. Much of it can be traced to oil and natural gas development in New Mexico's portion of the Permian Basin that stretches across the southeast corner of the state and western Texas.

New Mexico in 2021 became the No. 2 oil producer in the nation behind Texas and continued to set local production records as recently as September.

The Legislature's budget and accountability office said state government is relying increasingly on income from the fossil fuel industry that could falter suddenly with an economic downturn. Oil production has expanded far beyond pre-pandemic levels and shifted toward public lands overseen by the U.S. government, providing New Mexico with a boost in royalty payments to its state general fund.

"It's really staggering," said Ismael Torres, chief economist at the budget and accountability office. "You can see that New Mexico is really powering the U.S. oil production growth."

Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Deborah Romero, who retires later this month without a named replacement, encouraged legislators to consider one-time investments in infrastructure for water and communications and cautioned against expanding permanent programs too much.

New Mexicans voted for more public education money. But Congress has to allow it first. - By Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

New Mexico voters overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment in November that would allocate more funding for public schools.

But that money is waiting for federal lawmakers to pass a bill that will guarantee voters’ demands for greater school funding are met, prompting state lawmakers to wonder if they’ll have this money to budget during the 60-day legislative session beginning Jan. 17.

With 70% in support, New Mexicans overwhelmingly voted yes on Constitutional Amendment 1 during the General Election in November. This means the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund, made up of revenue from state land usage, will raise its annual contribution to public education by 1.25%. That could amount to about $250 million in the next fiscal year for early childhood and K-12 education — but only if Congress acts.

Since the federal government created the Land Grant Permanent Fund, meeting the will of New Mexico’s voters and moving more money out of it requires federal approval. Although many state and federal officials have said the bill is likely to pass, there’s a sense of urgency to get it done before 2023.

Sen. Martin Heinrich and Rep. Melanie Stansbury are trying to meet that requirement by driving the N.M. Education Enhancement Act in the House and Senate. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández are also original cosponsors of the legislation.

Staffers from both Heinrich and Stansbury’s offices said the lawmakers’ top priorities are getting this federal bill passed before the end of the year. It got through the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee unanimously in July and is currently waiting for consideration in the Senate.

“There’s no greater investment that we can make in the future of our state than in our children,” Heinrich said in a written statement. “When we improve our education and childcare system, we also make our state a better place to raise a family, to start or expand a business, to find a good-paying job, and to hire the best and brightest employees.”

CAN IT PASS BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR?

One of the reasons to get this done quickly is that a government shutdown is looming, although there’s work to prevent that from happening before Dec. 17. If the bill doesn’t pass this year, it’ll have to be reintroduced to a new Congress in 2023, this time with Republicans in control of the House.

Stansbury’s spokesperson Julia Friedmanm said the New Mexico’s federal delegation would reintroduce it in Congress if it doesn’t pass before adjournment. Friedmann said they are “exploring every avenue to pass this legislation before the end of the year.”

“New Mexicans have spoken, and they have decided to invest in our kids,” Stansbury said in a written statement. “I am working hard to ensure that every single member of Congress hears the voices of New Mexicans so we can invest in our children, our education system, and our future.”

At a state Public School Capital Outlay Oversight Task Force meeting on Friday, Dec. 9, Rep. Tara Lujan (D-Santa Fe) said passage in the new makeup of Congress could be a challenge.

“It looks like it could be really difficult if it doesn’t get through by the end of the year, and we’re already having difficulties meeting what Congress needs to get done by this fiscal year,” she said.

Democrats have already asked outgoing Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell to talk to her party’s colleagues about pushing the bill through, but there hasn’t been confirmation on whether she’ll do it or not.

Herrell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. We’ll update this article if she responds.

Even if it does pass, the president would need to sign it before any new money is taken from the permanent fund.

The bill doesn’t have to stand alone, and could potentially be part of a broader legislative package for an easier route to the president’s desk. Friedmann said the New Mexico delegation members are trying to get this legislation included in a “must-pass end-of-year spending bill.”

The state legislature begins Jan. 17, and state lawmakers have questioned during multiple legislative education meetings if public education will get the Land Grant money during the 60-day session. They can’t plan details of where it could go until it’s approved at a federal level.

“We think that’s going to happen before the end of the year, according to Sen. Heinrich, but that could delay it if it gets bound up at the federal level as to when we actually see it,” Sen. William Soules (D-Las Cruces) said.

Some lawmakers disagreed about having to get federal approval at all in the first place, according to the Albuquerque Journal, but that’s the phrasing that made it into the final version of the amendment approved by voters.

Environmentalists want jaguars reintroduced to US Southwest - By Anita Snow Associated Press

An environmental group on Monday petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help reintroduce the jaguar to the Southwest, where it roamed for hundreds of thousands of years before being whittled down to just one of the big cats known to survive in the region.

The male jaguar, named Sombra — shadow in Spanish — has been seen in southern Arizona several times since first captured on a wildlife camera in the Dos Cabezas Mountains in 2016, including a 2017 video by the Center for Biological Diversity. There are a handful of jaguars known to be living across the border in the Mexican state of Sonora.

The center wants the federal agency to help expand critical habitat for jaguars in remote areas and launch an experimental population in New Mexico's Gila National Forest along the border with Arizona.

"Over 50 years since the jaguar was placed on the endangered species list, we should not be facing the realistic prospect that this sole jaguar in Arizona will be the last," Michael J. Robinson, senior conservation advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote to Martha Williams, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

"This could be an amazing opportunity for us to restore a native species that was here for hundreds of thousands of years and deserves to come back," Robinson said in an interview.

Jaguars ranged throughout North America before they were killed to the point of extinction for their stunning spotted pelts and to protect livestock.

Robinson said failure to do something could also affect efforts to save the dwindling jaguar population in Mexico that needs the kind of genetic diversity possible through mating with a new group of big cats to the north.

Jaguar populations in many places from Mexico to South America are shrinking as well. They are being reintroduced to their historic range in Argentina through a program in which they are bred in captivity and released.

The center was among environmental groups involved in successful efforts to launch the recovery of the gray wolf population that dropped to near extinction a half century ago.

Like jaguars, gray wolves once ranged most of the U.S. but were wiped out in most places by the 1930s under government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns.

A remnant population in the western Great Lakes region has since expanded to some 4,400 wolves in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. And more than 2,000 wolves occupy six states in the Northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.

The rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America, the Mexican wolf, was listed as endangered in the 1970s and a U.S.-Mexico captive breeding program was started with the seven wolves then in existence.

The results of the latest annual survey of the Mexican gray wolves released in March showed at least 196 in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona — the sixth straight year that the wolf population has increased.

Robinson said efforts to protect the jaguar never enjoyed the momentum of the gray wolf campaign.

"People forget or don't know that the jaguar actually evolved in North America, ranging from the Pacific to the Atlantic, and then spread to the south," he said.

Concerns about the jaguar's future were mentioned in a letter the center sent Oct. 19 to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, giving his administration a 60-day notice of its intent to file a lawsuit to halt the ongoing placement of shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The letter says the San Rafael Valley in southeastern Arizona is among the last established corridors for jaguars and ocelots between the two countries.