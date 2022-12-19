MON: New Mexico student charged in connection with fatal shooting, + More

New Mexico student charged in connection with fatal shooting - Associated Press

A University of New Mexico student has been charged in connection with last month's fatal shooting on campus that involved a basketball player at a rival school.

Bernalillo County prosecutors said Eli-sha Upshaw, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

They said Upshaw allegedly helped lure New Mexico State University forward Mike Peake to UNM's Albuquerque campus Nov. 19 hours before a scheduled basketball game between the two schools and allegedly attacked him with a baseball bat.

That led to a shootout between Peake and 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis, who died at the scene.

Prosecutors said Upshaw tried to hide and destroy evidence and he's jailed without bond pending a court hearing Monday.

It was unclear Sunday if Upshaw has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

New Mexico State Police believe Upshaw conspired with Travis and at least two other UNM students — including a 17-year-old girl — to lure Peake to campus and assault him.

They said Travis was seeking revenge after being beaten up in a fight involving Peake and other men at the Oct. 15 football game in Las Cruces between the two schools.

State Police said the gun Peake possessed was legal, but the gun used by Travis was stolen in June out of a man's truck in Clovis.

Peake, 21, suffered a leg wound in the shootout that has required several surgeries.

He has not been charged in Travis' death, but has been suspended indefinitely from the Aggies' basketball team.

County prosecutors and independent investigators hired by NMSU are now looking into the actions and involvement of the players, coaches and other university staff members in connection with the incident.

Anxiety added as condition for medical weed in New Mexico - Associated Press

Officials in New Mexico have approved anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition under the state's medical marijuana program.

When approving the move last month, the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board cited that up to 25 percent of New Mexico's adult population — roughly 465,000 people — could be experiencing the effects of such disorders. The ruling takes effect Jan. 1.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the change, which could expand the medical cannabis program to thousands of new patients, came about after two advisory board members, physician assistant Stephanie Richmond and Dr. Jean-Paul Dedam, petitioned the board to add anxiety as a qualifying condition.

Richmond said she and Dedam asked if they could submit their own petition when public petitions to add conditions to the program abruptly ceased in 2021 after recreational cannabis was legalized for adults 21 and over. Richmond and Dedam excused themselves from voting on the petition, but four remaining board members voted unanimously to approve it.

Richmond said she hopes the measure will reduce the need for benzodiazepines, common pharmaceutical drugs prescribed for anxiety disorders with the potential for dependency and negative side effects. She also hopes it will encourage more discussions between patients and doctors about the plant's use, especially because strong stigmas and misinformation still exist.

Dispensary managers view the measure as a positive step forward, but they say dosage and treatment protocols will ultimately remain the responsibility of cannabis shop employees until more medical doctors are versed in products and their effects.

Officials: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses - Associated Press

State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the warning Saturday. The agency said it's working with state agriculture departments in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas to investigate the horse deaths.

Manzanola Feeds of Manzanola, Colorado, recalled the cubes Friday. The company warns that certain batches may contain bacteria that cause botulism, a fatal paralytic disease. The FDA said more testing is ongoing to confirm the causes of reported illnesses.

The company directly distributed products to stores in 10 states including Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. The FDA warns the cubes may have been sold in other states as well.

Symptoms include dizziness, trouble with vocalizing or swallowing, difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, abdominal distension and constipation. Anyone who fed the cubes to horses or observes symptoms should immediately contact a veterinarian.

Some cubes have been reported to contain what appears to be fur and animal tissues, which may have been ground up during alfalfa harvesting. Botulism-causing bacteria is found in decaying animal carcasses.

Top of the Rockies alfalfa cubes are sold in white and tan plastic 50-pound bags with green labeling. The date codes are on the front of the package. Potentially contaminated lots include those with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and 111622.

The FDA advises anyone with the cubes to throw them away in a secure container. People should wear gloves and a face mask when emptying containers with the cubes, then apply bleach solution to any feed bins or containers. More specific tips on disposal can be found here.

The Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine said its lab has conducted necropsies on 12 horses. Testing of some alfalfa cubes and tissues from those horses is being done at the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

LSU says an equine medicine professor is treating other horses with symptoms.

Judge rules Alamogordo lab cannot keep research chimps - Associated Press

A federal judge has ruled that chimpanzees previously used for research in a New Mexico laboratory can be transferred to an animal sanctuary.

A U.S. District Court judge in Maryland found this week the National Institutes of Health legally cannot refuse to send chimpanzees in the Alamogordo Primate Facility to a sanctuary.

It would violate the Chimpanzee Health, Improvement, Maintenance and Protection Act. The law was established in 2000 to fund a federal chimpanzee sanctuary system.

The order is in response to a lawsuit brought by the Humane Society of the United States, Animal Protection of New Mexico and other animal rights groups last year.

According to the federal agency, 30 chimps remain in Alamogordo because of medical conditions and social attachments.

The NIH has previously said all federally owned chimps are eligible to live out the rest of their lives at Chimp Haven, a sanctuary in Louisiana.

Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby also wants both sides to file a joint report by Jan. 13 on next steps to resolve the situation.