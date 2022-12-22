THURS: Southern NM counties unclear on how to access millions of state dollars to fix disaster damage, + More

Southern NM counties unclear on how to access millions of state dollars to fix disaster damage - Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

The state set aside about $3 million months ago for small, rural counties damaged by the Black Fire, New Mexico’s second-largest wildfire in history. But after miscommunication and confusion, not one county has gotten a single dollar.

After the Black Fire and flooding that followed, counties repaired infrastructure that had to be fixed immediately, like washed out roads. But in some areas, work that should’ve already started — like cleaning up acequias before irrigation season comes in spring — has been left out of the mix until officials can clear up confusion surrounding the state disaster relief dollars.

Over summer and fall, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed fire and flooding disaster declarations for Sierra, Grant and Hidalgo Counties so they can get reimbursed 75% of the money spent on repair work on public lands.

Sierra County is eligible for up to $1.5 million, and Grant and Hidalgo can each get up to $750,000. Any excess funds that aren’t used for the disaster go back to the state’s general fund.

The problem is that officials from Sierra and Grant Counties don’t entirely understand how to get and use that funding.

LOCAL OFFICIALS REPORT DELAYS AND MISCOMMUNICATION FROM STATE ABOUT FUNDING PROCEDURES

David Lienemann is a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM). He said in September, after the natural disasters had largely subsided, the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency looked over damage in Sierra, Catron, Grant, Hidalgo, Luna and Cibola Counties.

Only Sierra, Grant and Hidalgo Counties had damage excessive enough to qualify for the emergency state funding, he said. The governor also originally signed flooding funds for Catron back in September, but Lienemann said that money isn’t an option anymore since damage wasn’t bad enough in the county.

“Catron County did not meet the county threshold to qualify for state funding,” Lienemann said. “If they identify additional eligible damages to meet that threshold, they would be eligible to receive funding.”

Another option to consider for those affected by the Black Fire is federal emergency funding. To get that, the total Black Fire damage would have to add up to about $3.4 million, but Lienemann said it only reached about $650,000 — which is $2.75 million short of a federal disaster declaration.

The Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire reached that financial cap because the burn hit much more populated areas whereas the Black Fire damaged a lot of wilderness and rural areas.

Plus, northern New Mexico fire victims are getting money straight from Congress because the federal government is taking responsibility for starting the fire.

The Black Fire was also human-caused, but it’s unclear who started the blaze.

For the southern counties to access the state money, Lienemann said counties and DHSEM have to come to agreements first on work that needs to be done to repair specific damage as well as costs. Then projects can begin.

Flooding continued until September, delaying repair work in these counties. Confusion about state funding is creating even more delays to start more extensive repairs and reimburse the county expenses.

“I was told at the beginning that the process would be slow due to the amount of disasters in that state that were occurring or had occurred in the prior months,” Justin Gojkovich, Grant County emergency manager, said, “but now it does seem that the funding confusion has taken a large role in the timeline.”

Lienemann said DHSEM is in regular contact with counties all around the state recovering from disasters and is always looking for ways to provide better service.

“This has been an extremely difficult fire and flood season that has challenged our agency – which has a significant vacancy rate – and local governments in unparalleled ways,” Lienemann said.

Gojkovich said Grant County has already filed for reimbursement for repairs done to county roads. It wasn’t easy, he said. The county had to turn in its paperwork three different times and waited at least 45 days for a response from the state.

Lienemann said DHSEM is looking over those reimbursement requests now.

Jim Paxon is a county commissioner in Sierra County. He said he’s asked the state repeatedly about the status of the damage assessments but has only been told they’re in review.

He said Sierra County has been fixing up public roads damaged or destroyed by flooding and keeping track of expenses. But more extensive work will be done only once the state confirms the relief money will actually be coming through, he said.

“The county is not willing to make any commitment to contracts for flood repair without that funding being allocated by the state,” Paxon said.

Lienemann said DHSEM is currently helping Sierra County get construction equipment needed to get more repair work done.

Hidalgo County Manager Tisha Green said she expects to submit reimbursement forms to the state as early as next week. There’s no set timeline on when Hidalgo might get its money, either.

OTHER CONCERNS

Gojkovich said the counties need to be very careful about fixing up damage.

“We can’t do any upgrades. We can’t change anything,” he said. “We have to repair exactly how it was.”

This concerns the Grant County manager because he’s not sure exactly how or who at the state will monitor that aspect. If repairs are not done correctly, he’s afraid reimbursements won’t come through at all.

Stanley Brown is Catron County’s interim manager. He said Catron County hasn’t been offered any assistance since the state and federal officials did the fall damage assessment, despite some areas in the county being “overwhelmed with flooding damage” that he said will take years to recover from.

He also said the county is still trying to get state funding approved back last year for flooding. “We’re still trying to get them to turn the money loose from 2021,” he said via email.

He said he thinks DHSEM is just overwhelmed, too.

DO ACEQUIAS QUALIFY FOR FUNDING OR NOT?

Gojkovich isn’t sure how to get acequias funding. He said he’s been getting different answers from the state and the New Mexico Acequia Association on if the irrigation channels are eligible for the $750,000 pot.

In Grant County, it would cost around $50,000 to $60,000 to clean up the silt-filled ditches and fix the broken headgate infrastructure. Gojkovich said the acequias don’t have that kind of money, but the county can’t afford to pay for it unless officials know they’ll get the money back.

Repairs on acequias in Grant County have not started, despite a tight deadline to get work done by spring. An acequia steward in Mimbres, N.M. said repairs should’ve started last month and need to be done by February at the earliest when it’s time to irrigate fields.

There’s some confusion about which acequias exactly can get the money. Only public acequias can get state or federal disaster funding, Lienemann said.

How do private acequias get help?

Paxon said private irrigation district associations in Sierra County are looking for financial help through non-state agencies, like the Sierra County Flood Commission, Sierra County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“Those requests are by the individual landowners and require applications to the appropriate agency,” he said.

But Gojkovich said the New Mexico Acequia Association told county officials they’ll need documented collaboration agreements to move forward in allocating the recovery funding to irrigation systems. This means more documents to file. After he gets memorandums of understanding, he said he’s going to potentially move forward with work on acequias.

Meanwhile, Hidalgo County Manager Green isn’t worried about it. She said she’s already met with people who use acequias and doesn’t have a fear that the state won’t help out with repairs to the irrigation channels. “There’s no reason that any of that should not be reimbursed,” she said.

Gojkovich said a lot of aspects of the disaster recovery process are confusing. The fight to get financial help isn’t new, he added. After prior disasters, he said the county had to fight tooth and nail trying to get aid, too.

“We do want to help people. It’s not like we’re just going to leave them to fend for themselves,” Gojkovich said. “It’s just the red tape that we’ve got to go through is just inflexible right now. And it’s insane how many hoops we’ve been having to jump through.”

New Mexico education funding tied to the fate of the omnibus bill in Congress - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

New Mexico is one step closer to expanding funding for public schools and meeting the demand of voters in the state.

Congress is doing its year-end negotiations to draft a spending bill to keep the federal government operable and pay for projects nationwide. Earlier this week, lawmakers unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes a very important sentence for public education in New Mexico.

Passage of the bill would give congressional approval to pulling more money from New Mexico’s Land Grant Permanent Fund each year for “enhanced instruction for at-risk students, extending the school year, teacher compensation and early childhood education” in the state.

Seventy percent of N.M. voters approved a change to the state constitution in November to boost education spending, but pulling more from that fund still needs a rubber stamp from D.C.

Once approved by Congress, New Mexico will add an additional 1.25% from revenues on state land — estimated to be more than $200 million for the first year the money becomes available — to help fund public school initiatives

Congressional leaders are expected to vote on the spending package by the end of this week.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) advised his colleagues that they will meet on Thursday and won’t end their session until the omnibus spending bill “is completed.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico’s Democratic federal delegation is beaming at the accomplishment of rolling the Land Grant Permanent Fund approval into the spending bill before the end of the year.

The funding could be vital to keeping educators in classrooms with a salary that can support them working with children, according to Vanessa Rogers. She runs a day care in the South Valley and said most employees make minimum wage and often find better pay outside the school.

“We have good teachers that are staying because we don’t want to leave,” she said. “We shouldn’t have to. We’re not asking for much. We’re asking for living wages, we’re not asking for much.”

The effort, known as the New Mexico Enhancement Act, was passed through a Senate committee by Sen. Martin Heinrich in July. It was introduced in the House by Rep. Melanie Stansbury in December following the overwhelming victory in the general election.

“Investing in our children at the level they have long deserved will help change the trajectory of our state. New Mexico families will soon benefit from universal early childhood education and care, programs to help students most in need, and invest in our invaluable teachers and students in our K-12 schools,” the New Mexico delegation said in a joint statement.

Rep. Yvette Herrell, a Republican, is the only member of the delegation who didn’t publicly support congressional approval of investing more money in public schools in the state. Still, she could still vote for the spending bill in one of her final acts before leaving Washington D.C. after losing her seat to Democrat Gabe Vasquez last month.

In New Mexico, education officials and parents are preparing projects that will spend this new investment in areas that can boost education outcomes for a state at the bottom in math and reading scores, entwined in several lawsuits directing school spending and tasked with reforming a historically bad public school system.

Last week, early childhood education leaders asked for a “bridge loan” to help fund projects until the federal government approved changes to the Land Grant Permanent Fund.

If Congress passes the omnibus bill, New Mexico lawmakers are expecting to include any new money for schools into the next fiscal year forecast, meaning they could potentially start negotiating how the money is spent during the 60-day legislative session that begins on Jan. 17.

Santa Fe conflicted over gun ban in some city buildings - Associated Press

Officials in Santa Fe are divided over the mayor's proposal to ban guns in some city buildings.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that at least two councilors at a meeting earlier this month questioned whether Mayor Alan Webber's resolution is even enforceable.

Webber is calling for signs prohibiting firearms at locations like City Hall, the Santa Fe Community Convention Center and other sites used for school-related or sanctioned events. Anyone caught with a gun on these properties would be charged with a fourth-degree felony.

Councilor Michael Garcia says the New Mexico Attorney General's Office recently determined a similar ban in a Bernalillo County building was not legal. The office pointed to an amendment in the state constitution that states no municipality can regulate the right to bear arms.

Councilor Lee Garcia says the ban could unintentionally penalize hunters who unknowingly have their weapons in the car.

Amanda Chavez, a co-sponsor of the resolution, says it follows a state law that allows enforcement of deadly weapons on a school campus or any property used for public school-related activities.

The Santa Fe Police Department is in discussions with the city on how to enforce the proposal, which is up for a vote Jan. 11.

New Mexico city ends bid to retrofit coal-fired power plant - Associated Press

City leaders have ended their bid to retrofit a shuttered coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico as a way to preserve jobs and tax revenue for Farmington and surrounding communities.

The city of Farmington announced Tuesday it had ended the effort began years ago to acquire the San Juan Generating Station and run it with partner Enchant Energy as part of a carbon capture project.

The announcement came hours after a closed meeting with city councilors, the city's legal team and the head of Enchant Energy, the Daily Times reported.

City officials said a recent decision by an arbitration panel to allow Public Service Co. of New Mexico and other plant owners to dismantle and auction key parts of the plant was a "catastrophic blow" to the partnership with Enchant. The city had hoped the panel would instead put on hold the auction.

"For a region already facing economic challenges, we have worked diligently to keep SJGS open with carbon capture," Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett said in a statement. "Unfortunately, profit and the (Energy Transition Act) have taken precedence over the livelihoods of real people and families."

PNM, the state's largest electric utility, demanded the matter go to arbitration after the city sued in September to stop the auctions and get talks underway with other plant owners.

The case was moved to federal court and arbitration followed. The three-member arbitration panel on Dec. 14 rejected the city's second try to halt auctions of electrical components.

PNM on Monday threatened legal action against the city if it continued to delay the plant's decommissioning.

Enchant Energy CEO Cindy Crane said Tuesday the company is still part of the Farmington community and will remain so. Enchant and the city joined forces in 2019 in an effort to keep open the San Juan plant, which produced its last bit of electricity in September before going offline.

Crane said work done to reopen the power station included a successful engineering and design study related to plans for large-scale decarbonization.

"It was a tough decision by the city," Crane said. "Unfortunately, it's the outcome that occurred."

Crane said Enchant has other projects in the works but declined to provide details due to non-disclosure agreements.

Duckett said work will continue to strengthen the local economy.

"I deeply regret that the arbitrators' decision means we are not able to help our dislocated workers support their families and can only offer as consolation that we will continue our efforts to help mitigate these devastating impacts," Duckett said.

PNM did not comment on the city's announcement.

The utility, which is overseeing the decommissioning, argued in a filing made as part of the arbitration process that everything to be sold was replaceable and that the city would have enough time to do so since the carbon-capture project would not be operational until September 2027.

PNM also argued that much of the equipment is over 30 years old and would need to be replaced as part of any proposal to operate the plant in the future.

The arbitrators noted the potential for PNM and the other owners working to decommission the plant to face increased costs if the process was stopped.

Son of former Taos mayor dead in truck rollover crash - Associated Press

The grown son of former Taos Mayor Daniel Barrone has died in a car crash.

Media outlets report authorities identified 36-year-old Daniel Barrone Jr. as a truck driver who was killed Monday in a rollover crash.

Taos County deputies responded around 2 p.m. to U.S. Highway 64 and found the logging truck on its side.

Investigators say the younger Barrone was the only one in the truck and the crash happened on a curve.

Sheriff Jerry L. Hogrefe says neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors. An investigation into the cause remains ongoing.

Mayor Barrone was the mayor from 2018 up until this year. He also served in the state Legislature between 2020 and 2021.

In a message on the Town of Taos' Facebook page, current Mayor Pascualito Maestas said the entire town was sending prayers and condolences to his predecessor and his family.

Maestas said Barrone Jr. was known for his his big heart and helping hand.