FRI: Albuquerque chief targets uptick in shootings by officers, + More

Albuquerque chief targets uptick in shootings by officers - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

The police chief in New Mexico's largest city wants to address an increase in shootings by his officers by better defining Albuquerque's policy on the use of less-lethal force.

Chief Harold Medina made the announcement Thursday. He said his department has been working with the U.S. Department of Justice and an independent monitoring team for the past year to update a policy that was first adopted as part of court-ordered reforms stemming from an agreement with federal officials.

Medina said officers will be trained on the updated policy once it is approved.

"I want to be sure that officers are empowered to use less-lethal force when it is necessary and when it can be used effectively to prevent an incident from escalating to the point where deadly force must be used," he said in a statement.

The Albuquerque Police Department presented data in November that reflected this year's record pace for shootings by officers. There have been 18 such shootings so far this year, compared with 10 or fewer for each of the four previous years.

Medina noted three common circumstances typically surround such shootings: when officers are attempting to apprehend violent suspects; when individuals are experiencing a mental health episode; and when people with little criminal history make bad decisions under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The department's data showed there have been 54 police shootings dating back to 2018. Of the cases reviewed, 85% involved people who were armed with a gun or a weapon that appeared to be a firearm.

More than half of the cases involved people under the influence of drugs or alcohol, while there were only two cases in which intoxication did not play a role. Without toxicology tests, it was unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the remainder of the cases.

While there have been fewer instances of use of force overall, Medina acknowledged again Thursday that the department has seen an increase in deadly force.

Top officials in the police department and the city attorney's office are conducting a review of this year's shootings with the aim of identifying trends that may be otherwise missed in the course of the year. The group will assign specific questions to subject matter experts and assign deadlines to address those concerns.

The department plans to conduct such reviews every six months.

Community organizations, civil rights advocates and individuals pushing for more changes have said the recent cases in Albuquerque and elsewhere around New Mexico underscore the need for a statewide use-of-force policy that includes clear and consistent protocols for deescalating interactions with the public.

Prohibition of sacred tribal items export becomes law – KUNM News, Source New Mexico

President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony – or “STOP” Act –Wednesday, prohibiting the export of sacred tribal cultural items and strengthening penalties for stealing or illegally trafficking them.

In a press release, the Governor of Acoma Pueblo Randall Vicente called the passage of the STOP Act “historic.” The pueblo has been advocating for the legislation since 2015, when it began seeking the return of a sacred ceremonial shield from a French auction house.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, who first introduced the STOP Act in 2016, called the new federal law an important step in QUOTE-“halting the illegal and immoral theft of items that Tribes have identified as essential and sacred pieces of their cultural heritage.”

Source New Mexico reports the law’s penalties include fines and over a year in jail for exporting these items, and 10 years for a second offense. The law allows some exceptions, like in cases where a tribe has relinquished possession.

The artifacts that can no longer be exported are defined in the law as funeral objects, human remains, items used in ceremonies, and items with ongoing historical, cultural or traditional uses to tribes.

Santa Feans gather to honor the city’s dead unhoused people – Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

Activists and community members gathered in a church courtyard in Santa Fe yesterday in honor of National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day — a bell tolling out above them once for every one of the 37 members of the city’s unhoused community who died this year, and once more for all those whose deaths are unknown.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, which has hosted the event for 18 years, has only counted one other year with more deaths: last year, at 39.

Nancy McDonald, executive Director for Santa Fe community services Inc. said the death toll has been climbing in recent years, and the reason why is not clear.

Some of those who were honored at the event died of old age, while others lost long fought battles with illness, or overdosed, victims of the ongoing opioid epidemic, and still others succumb to the elements.

An artic storm sweeping across the state has caused temperatures to plummet, prompting the city to activate a Code Blue protocol, making extra room in shelters and doubling up city workers efforts to get people out of the cold.

However, McDonald criticized a policy that ended the practice of handing out tents and sleeping bags, and she said she fears there will be even more deaths before the year is out.

University of New Mexico, grad workers union come to deal - Associated Press

An overwhelming majority of graduate student workers at the University of New Mexico have approved a new contract agreement, capping months of bargaining.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that the United Graduate Workers Union voted in favor of the agreement 437-17 last week.

Pay hikes, paid bereavement leave and revised procedures for filing grievances are part of the new contract for teaching assistants and research assistants. There will also be renewed discussions of compensation in fall of next year.

UNM officials declined comment to the newspaper since the agreement has not been signed yet.

Christian Rhoads, a union chief steward, says every worker will get a 7% raise. But those getting the lowest stipend will receive a 10% raise. The raises will take effect with the next semester. Under the agreement, employees will also get t two weeks of medical leave and three days of bereavement leave every semester.

UNM grad workers earn on average $14,500 a year. Many say they end up working at least 40 hours a week.

The state Public Employees Labor Relations Board recognized graduate employees' demand to unionize in August 2021.

Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling - By Morgan Lee And Elliot Spagat Associated Press

Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border.

Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El Paso, Texas, she's anxiously awaiting a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision on asylum restrictions expected to affect her and thousands of other migrants at crossings along some 1,900 miles (3,100 kilometers) of border from Texas to California. And she's doing so while living outside as winter temperatures plunge over much of the U.S. and across the border.

She told of fleeing economic hardship only to find more hardship, such as now having to shiver through temperatures colder than any she's ever experienced.

"Riding the train was bad. Here the situation is even worse. You just turn yourself over to God's mercy," said Garcés, who left a school-aged daughter behind, hoping to reach the U.S. with her husband.

Their savings exhausted, some days they don't eat. And on Thursday, Garcés waited and watched as hundreds of migrants formed a line to gradually pass through a gate in the border fence for processing by U.S. immigration officials. She fears immediate deportation under current asylum restrictions and doesn't dare cross the shallow waters of the Rio Grande within view.

Dozens of migrants have been spending their nights on the concrete banks of the river, awaiting word of possible changes to the asylum restrictions put in place in March 2020. In El Paso, sidewalks are serving as living quarters outside a bus station and a church for some migrants who can't find space immediately at an expanding network of shelters underwritten by the city and religious groups.

That Trump administration-era ban on asylum — Title 42 — was granted a brief extension by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday. It's not clear when the Supreme Court's definitive decision will come. The Biden administration asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas.

Under Title 42, authorities have expelled asylum-seekers inside the United States 2.5 million times, and turned away most people who requested asylum at the border, on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Title 42 applies to all nationalities but has most affected people from countries such as Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and, more recently, Venezuela.

Immigration advocates have sued to end the use of Title 42. They say the policy goes against American and international obligations to people fleeing persecution and is outdated now that coronavirus treatments have improved.

Conservative-leaning states appealed to the Supreme Court, warning an increase in migration would take a toll on public services and cause an "unprecedented calamity" with which they fear the federal government has no plan to deal.

In El Paso, Texas National Guard members have taken up positions at the behest of the state, while volunteers and law enforcement officers worried some migrants could succumb to the cold. Nighttime temperatures have been in the 30s (below 3.8 degrees Celsius) and will be even colder in coming days.

Elsewhere, hundreds of migrants fashioned a makeshift encampment — with black plastic bags for crude tents — in a park in Matamoros, Mexico, near Brownsville, Texas.

Shivering in the cold after his recent expulsion from the U.S., a former Venezuelan navy military policeman, Carlos Hernandez, spoke about how he, his wife and their 3-year-old daughter recently struggled through the cold river, only to be turned back after reaching the other side.

Hernandez said he had a falling out with superiors in Venezuela for refusing orders to take action against government opponents in the navy. He said he hoped to cross again and eventually reach Canada.

"It was very cold," he said of the river crossing.

In Tijuana, Mexico, across from San Diego, an estimated 5,000 migrants were staying in more than 30 shelters and many more renting rooms and apartments. Razor-topped walls rising 30 feet (9 meters) along the border with San Diego make illegal crossing daunting.

Francisco Palacios waited hours with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at a Tijuana-area border crossing at midweek before going to a hotel to nap. He said the family from the western Mexican city of Morelia awaits the court decision on whether and when to lift the pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum.

"We don't have a choice," Palacios said Wednesday, explaining his family arrived in Tijuana two weeks earlier to escape violence and gangs that for years extorted a chunk of their income selling fruit from a street cart.

Man linked to 5 killings in 2 states sentenced for murder - Associated Press

A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor.

Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County prosecutors have said Lannon broke into the victim's East Greenwich home and beat him to death with a hammer.

Dabkowski had served as a mentor to Lannon and his twin brother when they were children in the 1980s and involved in a youth program. Lannon told investigators Dabkowski had sexually abused him as a child and that he had gone to the home to retrieve sexually explicit photos, but no evidence was ever presented in court to support that claim.

Lannon, who was sentenced Wednesday, still faces murder charges in New Mexico stemming from the killing of his ex-wife and two of her friends whose decomposed bodies were found in a pickup truck parked at an Albuquerque airport in March 2021. Police have said the three were lured to their deaths over a period of weeks before they were dismembered and their remains stuffed into plastic bins.

Lannon is also charged in the death of another man in New Mexico who authorities say agreed to help him move the bins, unaware of what they contained.