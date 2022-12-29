THURS: Cameraman hurt on New Mexico film set gets $66M in lawsuit, + More

Cameraman hurt on New Mexico film set gets $66M in lawsuit - Santa Fe New Mexican, Associated Press

A Los Angeles cameraman who suffered a spinal cord injury while on a New Mexico movie set has been awarded more than $66 million in a lawsuit, among the largest settlements in the state's history, a news outlet reported.

The Santa Fe New Mexican quoted Jame Razo as saying that the jury's decision Friday was "a huge emotional relief."

"I can finally begin my healing journey," he said in a phone interview Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

The 55-year-old was a cameraman on the set of "Only the Brave," a film about elite firefighters starring Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges, in June 2016. He was driving a mobile camera crane unit, which weighs over 3,000 pounds when fully loaded, up a steep road on Pajarito Mountain in the Pajarito Ski Area near Los Alamos, when the unit tipped over and fell on him, the newspaper reported.

Razo suffered crush injuries that left several areas of his body severely damaged. Since then, he has had over 1,000 medical appointments and nearly a dozen surgeries, according to the report.

In the suit, Razo says producers were negligent by denying him time to scout the terrain first or install tank treads on the vehicle.

It took a jury four hours to decide that Razo should receive $24.6 million in damages and his wife $6 million. In addition, production companies Black Label Media and No Exit Film are liable for $27 million and $9 million in punitive damages, respectively.

Attorneys for the California-based production companies did not respond to messages from the newspaper seeking comment.

Thriving network of fixers preys on migrants crossing Mexico - By Edgar H. Clemente And María Verza Associated Press

When migrants arrive to the main crossing point into southern Mexico — a steamy city with no job opportunities, a place packed with foreigners eager to keep moving north — they soon learn the only way to cut through the red tape and expedite what can be a monthslong process is to pay someone.

With soaring numbers of people entering Mexico, a sprawling network of lawyers, fixers and middlemen has exploded in the country. Opportunists are ready to provide documents to migrants who can afford to speed up the system — and who don't want to risk their lives packed in a truck for a dangerous border crossing.

In nearly two dozen interviews with The Associated Press, migrants, officials and those in the business described a network operating at the limit of legality, cooperating with — and sometimes bribing — bureaucrats in Mexico's immigration sector, where corruption is deeply ingrained, and at times working directly with smugglers.

The result is a booming business that often preys on a population of migrants who are largely poor and desperate.

Freedom from detention, permits, visas: All are available for a price via the network. Although the documents are legal and the cost can be several hundred dollars or more, migrants are at risk of arrest or return to entry points, thanks to inconsistent enforcement and corruption at checkpoints.

This story is part of the Associated Press series "Migration Inc," which investigates individuals and companies that profit from the movement of people who flee violence and civil strife in their homelands.

Crossing through Mexico has long been a risk. Free government channels that can mitigate danger are available, but the record number of migrant arrivals has wreaked havoc on the system.

In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, U.S. authorities apprehended people crossing the southwest border 2.38 million times. That's up 37 percent from the year prior.

In response, the Mexican government loosened criteria for some temporary and transit permits, especially for migrants from countries where it would be difficult for Mexico to return them.

Now, it takes months just to get an appointment to begin the process. Amid waits and tension, it's tempting to pay fixers and lawyers.

In the south, migrants can choose from different packages — transit permits, temporary visas — promoted on social media and adapted to various scenarios and budgets. Farther north, options are scarce; paying specific operators may be the only way out of a detention center.

Migrants rarely report questionable practices. Most assume payments and time are part of the price of getting to the U.S. Authorities seldom take action, citing lack of evidence.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has declared the National Immigration Institute one of Mexico's most corrupt institutions. Yet in the past four years, only about one in every 1,000 internal investigations opened by the agency made it to the prosecutor's office, data show.

The National Immigration Institute didn't reply to requests for comment about efforts to combat corruption. Officials there refused to be interviewed. This month, the agency said it had followed up on every recommendation issued by the internal control office.

Lack of accountability has made it easy for fixers to operate and exchange payments and information with officials.

The Federal Institute of Public Defenders has denounced arrangements between immigration agents and private lawyers. In response, some of its officials have been harassed and intimidated, according to the agency.

For one Dominican man, getting papers took three days and $1,700 to get a permit to travel through Mexico, he told AP. He said a lawyer brought the government-issued transit document to a house where a smuggler took him after he crossed into Mexico.

While waiting for the lawyer, he said he suddenly feared he'd been kidnapped — nobody told him how long the documents would take. But once payment was transferred by a friend, papers arrived and he took a bus to Mexico City, he said.

The man insisted on anonymity to remain safe as he traveled.

He and others who cross the country use "safe-passage" permits — common language for some temporary documents issued by Mexico. Most allow exiting the country through any border.

Lawyers and brokers advertise prices for various papers largely via WhatsApp messages. In one seen by AP, options ranged from $250 paid in Mexican currency for a simple document allowing transit to $1,100 in U.S. money for more sophisticated humanitarian visas.

The broker guarantees real government-issued documents, not forgeries. He showed AP the message on condition of anonymity because of the illegal nature of some of the work and fears for his safety and livelihood.

Much of the money goes toward paying officials at the National Immigration Institute, according to the broker. A lawyer who independently spoke with AP confirmed details about bribes. He also spoke on condition of anonymity to protect his business and avoid legal issues.

The immigration agency didn't answer AP's requests for comment. In previous statements, it has said officials try to avoid bribery and corruption by installing surveillance cameras in offices and encouraging people to report problems.

The broker who spoke with AP said his contact at the National Immigration Institute is a senior official who always comes through with documents, except when transactions freeze temporarily — often when the agency is in the spotlight. The broker didn't identify his contact to AP.

Generally, when corruption is alleged, officials demand that employee's resignation or simply don't renew the contract, since most are temporary workers, according to a federal official who insisted upon anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to speak to AP.

Tonatiuh Guillen, who led the immigration agency at the beginning of López Obrador's term, told AP he requested the resignation of some 400 officials suspected of wrongdoing. After he left in 2019, some were rehired, he said.

Andrés Ramírez, chief of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid, the government's agency responsible for asylum seekers and refugees, said corrupt practices such as selling documents have been on the rise since last year. At that time, he said, his office was "on the verge of collapse" after receiving 130,000 asylum applications in 2021, four times that of 2018.

Last April, the sale of documents inside the COMAR office in Tapachula became the subject of an investigation when two complaints were filed. Four officials left; the investigation is ongoing.

Ramírez told AP anyone else implicated will be fired: "Zero tolerance."

Even when migrants buy travel documents or visas, they aren't guaranteed safe transit. Papers may be disregarded or destroyed by the very agency that issued them.

A 37-year-old Cuban man who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect himself and others who may be crossing Mexico described buying documents last year in Tapachula for $1,800, including transportation to the U.S. border.

A few days later, he was arrested, he said, as immigration agents boarded his bus and tore up safe-passage documents.

When he reached the detention center, he said, an official told him how things work: He could pay $1,500 to get out and be put on a bus to the border.

The man said he refused and went on hunger strike with others. Through the intervention of United Nations officials who visited, he contacted a public defender who helped get him released.

New Mexico State to begin search for next chancellor - Associated Press

New Mexico State University is searching for its next chancellor.

The Las Cruces campus announced in a news release Wednesday that the university's Board of Regents has approved the administration to start looking for a new leader.

Current Chancellor Dan Arvizu's five-year contract is set to expire in June.

In a memo, the regents said it's crucial the process of finding a new chancellor start as soon as possible.

They also paid tribute to Arvizu for helping NMSU achieve increased enrollment and spending on research and development.

Clovis man arrested after allegedly putting feces through mail slot — The Eastern New Mexico News, KUNM News

New Mexico State police have arrested a Clovis man for allegedly putting feces through a mail slot at State police headquarters.

The Eastern New Mexico news reports Christian Cook was confronted by police while he was walking away from the building shortly after the unwelcome delivery was made, but was allowed to leave without incident at the time.

Police allege Cook made 14 calls to police within an hour, in which they say he threatened and harassed dispatchers, challenging them to fist fights, and threatened to throw dog feces.

Cook is charged with several misdemeanors, but records do not indicate what initially spurred Cook’s alleged actions.

A Marine came home for the holidays. Now he’s in jail charged with rape — The Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

A marine who came home to New Mexico for the holidays walked off the plane to find police and handcuffs waiting for him — along with charges of criminal sexual penetration of a child, among others.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the father of a 13-year-old girl reported to Albuquerque Police that Derek Stanley, 20 years old, had had sex with his daughter and had been communicating with her online, exchanging sexually explicit messages.

Detectives interviewed the girl, and gained access to her online conversations, during which she and Stanley allegedly discussed the illegality of their relationship, and she mentioned how she was too young mentally and physically for a sexual relationship — but Stanley said she was not too young physically, according to a criminal complaint.

Stanley then reached out to the girl again in November, and detectives worked with the attorney general’s office to reply to Stanley using a fake email address he thought belonged to the girl.

Stanley had gone to the same charter school as the victim and had acted as a mentor in a sport she played, though it’s unclear what sport that was.