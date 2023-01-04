WED: Gov. Lujan Grisham to ask Legislature to create new health agency, + More

Gov. Lujan Grisham to ask Legislature to create new health agency - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

As she was sworn in to a second term, New Mexico’s head of state announced she wants to create a new state health agency with the goal of getting more people insured.

Details are still sparse about the function of the New Mexico Health Care Authority, an initiative announced by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in her 2023 inaugural address on Sunday at the Lensic Theater in Santa Fe.

“This authority will streamline the government’s efforts to support families and their health care needs while more effectively holding insurers accountable,” she said.

At its core, the proposal seeks to make it easier for hundreds of thousands of uninsured New Mexicans to get access to health insurance plans. Creation of the agency requires approval by the Legislature.

Lawmakers will also have to determine what the Health Care Authority could do that can’t already be done by New Mexico’s existing health agencies, and it’s still unclear which state lawmaker will sponsor the proposal at the Roundhouse. The measure getting announced during inauguration festivities signals this is a priority for the Democratic governor, whose party also controls both chambers in the Roundhouse.

The Health Care Authority would be “a comprehensive entity that will expand access to services and cut through the red tape that keeps too many New Mexicans from getting the affordable, high-quality care they need,” Lujan Grisham said.

Delaney Corcoran, spokesperson for Lujan Grisham’s campaign, referred all questions about the proposal to Press Secretary Nora Meyers Sackett. So did Jodi McGinnis Porter, spokesperson for the state Department of Health.

The Health Authority would buy and oversee health insurance “with the goal to provide high quality, affordable health care by leveraging agency programs under one authority,” Meyers Sackett said in an emailed statement.

There are about 215,000 New Mexicans who are uninsured, according to Health Action New Mexico. Another 100,000 are expected to be kicked off Medicaid once the U.S. government declares the end of the public health emergency for COVID.

The proposal has not yet been presented as actual legislation, said Barbara Weber, executive director of Health Action New Mexico.

“We were glad to hear that something is being proposed, and we want to see what it is,” Weber said in an interview on Tuesday. “The devil will be in the details, I think.”

More information will come as plans are finalized ahead of the upcoming legislative session, Meyers Sackett said. Tuesday was the first day bills could be pre-filed. The session’s opening day is Jan. 17.

There is no single model for a health care authority, Weber said. She pointed to examples of health authorities in Oregon, Washington, and Oklahoma.

“It’s very dependent on what the particular interests are in terms of looking at the system and challenges for that particular state,” she said.

Lujan Grisham on Dec. 30 appointed Patrick M. Allen as New Mexico’s newest health secretary. Allen resigned from his post at the Oregon Health Authority one month after the Willamette Week reported that all three candidates for that state’s governor agreed the Oregon Health Authority was the state agency most in need of additional oversight.

Lujan Grisham announced the proposal for a New Mexico Authority right after saying in her speech that every New Mexican is entitled to “achieve freedom from addiction and mental illness” and that “we should treat high-quality health care as a fundamental right.”

New Mexico’s behavioral health care system still has not recovered after former Gov. Susana Martinez caused many providers to shut down a decade ago.

“We will approach opioid addiction as the epidemic it is, fighting tooth and nail to provide life-saving services to victims and families who have been torn apart by this horrific disease,” Lujan Grisham said. “We must approach the expansion of behavioral health care — including substance abuse treatment — as an urgent moral priority.”

The governor’s address also touched on better health outcomes expected as a result of the state’s investments in free universal child care and pre-kindergarten education.

She said she will also ask state lawmakers to “increase our public school budget this year to cover all health care premium costs for all educators and school workers.”

New Mexico to get final settlement dollars for Gold King Mine spill - Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

It’s been more than seven years since the Animas and San Juan Rivers turned various shades of yellow from toxic waste runoff in the Gold King Mine that was released by federal contractors into the streams.

In that time, New Mexico has won in court about $48 million in damages from companies and the federal government responsible for the spill. That includes a recent $5 million settlement with the contractors hired to do mine clean up in the area, who sparked a chain of events that led to bedrock collapse in 2015, spilling 3 million gallons of mine wastewater and toxic metals.

The final agreement went into effect Dec. 21 between the New Mexico attorney general, N.M. Office of Natural Resources Trustee and the contractors, Environmental Restoration LLC and Weston Solutions. It ends the state’s yearslong litigation efforts seeking compensation for damage from the pollution.

While the state awaits a court order to receive this new round of money, the settlement shuts down any further legal action or lawsuits the state could’ve taken against the contractors.

The agreement also covers any potential future harm or damage caused by the spill that the state could find in the future.

This latest settlement comes after New Mexico agencies reached a $32 million settlement with the federal government in early 2022, and another $11 million settlement with mining companies in late 2021.

After the spill contaminated drinking water, halted irrigation and decreased recreational activity in northwestern New Mexico, the state’s Environment Department and Attorney General’s Office sued the EPA, specific mine owners and contractors in 2016.

Some repair work is already underway with the older settlement dollars. For instance, former Attorney General Hector Balderas awarded nearly $4.3 million in grant funding in December for natural resource recovery, and the Office of Natural Resources Trustee has committed $1 million to farming and outdoor recreation projects in northwestern New Mexico.

In the most recent settlement, the contractors will give $3 million to New Mexico’s AG’s Office. Attorney General Raúl Torrez will be responsible for allocating the money to communities recovering from damage, according to a December news release. The release says the funding will also go toward boosting law enforcement that prevents environmental contamination or prosecutes those responsible.

The settlement dollars will cover legal costs that the state has accumulated in its litigation efforts related to the spill, too, according to the release.

Office of Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins will oversee the other $2 million, which will be used to restore or replace damaged natural resources, such as rivers and watersheds.

Natural Resources staff are also going through 17 project proposals seeking funding from the $10 million EPA settlement pot allocated to the office in 2022. A plan should be available for public comment by March, according to the news release.

“There is more work to be done, and we will continue to seek public input so that funding decisions reflect the needs of residents along the San Juan and Animas Rivers,” Hart Stebbins said in a statement.

New Mexico lawmakers have voiced concern that none of this money is going straight to the individuals affected by the spill. Allocating dollars to them would’ve previously violated the state’s anti-donation clause, but voters passed a constitutional amendment that now allows the state to invest in essential services like water.

AG spokesperson Lauren Rodriguez said the settlement funding will still indirectly help individuals, though she didn’t say that any of the funds would be given head-on to them.

“The settlement restricts those funds to be used in the area of the spill,” she said.

Judge orders proposed Rio Grande decree to be made public - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

A U.S. judge serving as special master in the legal battle over management of the Rio Grande, one of North America's longest rivers, has cleared the way for a proposed settlement to be made public.

The federal government had sought to keep details of the agreement reached by Texas, New Mexico and Colorado sealed, but the judge rejected that request. Under an order issued Friday, the proposal and associated briefs and exhibits will be made public next week as the states and federal attorneys prepare for an upcoming hearing on the merits of the proposal.

The case has been pending before the U.S. Supreme Court for nearly a decade, and the stakes are escalating as much of the West grapples with persistent drought.

The states in October announced they had brokered a deal following months of negotiations. New Mexico's attorney general at the time cited extreme drought and erratic climate events, saying it was imperative that the states work together to protect the river.

Attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice and irrigation districts that serve farmers downstream of Elephant Butte reservoir, however, argued that the proposal would not be a workable solution.

The river, which flows from the mountains in southern Colorado to Mexico, is managed through a system of federal dams and canals under provisions of a decades-old water-sharing agreement.

Texas has argued that groundwater pumping in southern New Mexico has reduced river flows, limiting how much water makes it across the border. New Mexico maintains that it has been shorted on its share of the river. Colorado also has rights to the river.

The battle over the Rio Grande has become a multimillion-dollar case in a region where water supplies are dwindling due to increased demand along with drought and warmer temperatures brought on by climate change.

Some of the river's stretches in New Mexico marked record low flows in 2022, resulting in some farmers voluntarily fallowing fields to help the state meet downstream water-sharing obligations.

Judge Michael Melloy noted in his order that teams of negotiators that included engineers, hydrologists and others had worked collaboratively throughout much of 2022 to develop formulas, limits and potential remedial steps as possible paths to settling the litigation.

Justice Department attorneys sought to keep the information sealed, saying making it public would violate a confidentiality agreement. But the order noted all parties had conceded that the underlying data used to derive the formulas and deviation limits were publicly available and part of the water management toolbox commonly in use throughout the country.

"Here there is simply no colorable claim of ownership over the broad ideas, public data, and common techniques expressed in the decree," Melloy wrote.

He said it wasn't possible to look at the proposed agreement and know what the federal government was or was not willing to admit, forgo or compromise in an effort to settle the claims.

Melloy has scheduled a hearing in early February on the merits of the proposed decree.

Sam Bregman picked as Second Judicial District attorney - Associated Press

Longtime New Mexico attorney Sam Bregman has been appointed as the top prosecutor in the Albuquerque-based Second Judicial District to fill a vacancy created by the election of Raúl Torrez as the state's new attorney general.

The appointment was made by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who on Tuesday cited Bregman's extensive experience as a litigator and said he will bring fresh perspective to the job.

Bregman previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Second Judicial District and served on the Albuquerque City Council and New Mexico Racing Commission.

Bregman will serve the last two years of Torrez's term.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said Bregman is committed to fixing the broken criminal justice system. "We are making changes at APD to build the strongest criminal cases possible so the district attorney can effectively prosecute offenders," Medina said. "I look forward to a strong partnership."

Many fall short of high bar for cannabis microbusiness loans - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

While the bar may be fairly low to obtain a license for a cannabis microbusiness in New Mexico, the bar’s quite high to get a state loan to support it — and maybe too high.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the New Mexico Finance Authority piloted a $5 million loan program for cannabis microbusiness owners. But — while it launched back in April — the state has only approved six loans, distributing less than 2% of the available funds.

The reason? Too many applicants fall short of the criteria to qualify.

The agency’s Policy and Capital Strategist Ryan Decker told the New Mexican that applicants must have 90% collateral — and many don’t.

Decker says the loan program began when the Cannabis Control Division reached out to the Finance Authority with concerns over the accessibility of the industry for small operators.

However, with 200-plant limits associated with the license, many struggle to have the start-up funds to qualify for the state assistance meant to help launch their small businesses.

Decker says, despite this, her agency is set to grant more microbusiness loans for local cannabis producers in the coming weeks.

New Mexico governor will undergo knee replacement surgery - Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to Washington to undergo knee replacement surgery, her office announced Tuesday.

Lujan Grisham was scheduled to depart Tuesday and return next week after the replacement of her right knee with an artificial joint.

She consulted with an orthopedic surgeon in September after aggravating a previous injury.

The 63-year-old Democrat started her second term Sunday at an inauguration ceremony.

The knee condition hasn't stopped the Lujan Grisham from walking at routine public events and delivering public addresses while standing in recent months, though she was seated during at least one televised campaign debate.

The Legislature convenes on Jan. 17 at noon for a 60 day session. The governor typically delivers a State of the State address to inaugurate the annual legislative session.

The governor says she hopes to advance initiatives during her second term on childhood education, affordable housing and opioid addiction, while codifying rights to abortion access.