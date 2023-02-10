FRI: White House taps Indiana, New Mexico governors for federal-state council on national security, + More

White House taps Indiana, New Mexico governors for federal-state council on national security - Ariana Figueroa, States Newsroom

President Joe Biden announced Thursday the appointment of Govs. Eric J. Holcomb, an Indiana Republican, and Michelle Lujan Grisham, a New Mexico Democrat, to a special bipartisan board that strengthens the federal and state partnership on matters pertaining to national security.

The Council of Governors consists of 10 members selected by the president to serve a two-year term, with no more than five members from the same political party.

The goal is to “increase coordination around preparedness, resilience, and response between the Federal government and state governments, and strengthen the Federal-State partnership that’s critical to protecting our nation from threats to our homeland security,” according to a White House fact sheet.

The White House said in a statement that this year the council will focus on “supply chain resiliency and Federal-State cooperation to mitigate risks to defense critical infrastructure.”

There have been major supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war that have contributed to inflation and disruptions in the flow of goods.

The White House said that Holcomb and Lujan Grisham will replace former Govs. Kate Brown of Oregon, a Democrat, and Bill Lee of Tennessee, a Republican, both of whom have finished their terms.

The Council of Governors was authorized in 2008 by the National Defense Authorization Act, a must-pass defense measure, and established in 2010 by an executive order during the Obama administration.

The council focuses on homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; state and federal military activities in the United States; and matters involving the National Guard.

“Federal-State cooperation is critical to protecting communities given the evolving challenges and threats facing our country, which range from extreme weather to domestic and international terrorism to a global pandemic,” the White House said.

The other governors sitting on the council include:



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Co-Chair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Co-Chair

Delaware Gov. John Carney

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon



New Mexico wildlife commission left without enough members - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

A key state commission that guides New Mexico's wildlife agency and oversees a multimillion-dollar budget that includes conservation, hunting and fishing programs won't be able to conduct any business until the governor fills at least one of four outstanding vacancies.

Game Commission Chair Deanna Archuleta submitted her resignation Monday, leaving the seven-member panel short of a quorum. Her announcement that she needed to devote more time to her job with a Washington, D.C.-based lobbying firm came less than two weeks after taking over as chair.

It marks the latest shakeup for the commission during Lujan Grisham's tenure. The previous chairwoman resigned in October, and two previous commissioners were ousted after running afoul of the governor over a stream access fight that was ultimately settled by the New Mexico Supreme Court.

The governor's office confirmed Thursday that it was in the process of making appointments and the commission would have a quorum before a scheduled meeting in April.

Sportsmen's groups and other critics have raised concerns about systemic problems not being addressed while the commission has been shorthanded over most of the past four years. They pointed to turnover among the Game and Fish Department's conservation officers, a lack of maintenance at the state's fish hatcheries and pleas going unanswered to reform the draw process for elk hunting tags.

A report released last fall by the New Mexico Wildlife Federation suggested the state's system of allocating elk licenses was skewed in favor of landowners who often resell the tags to the highest bidder. The sportsmen's group pointed to data from the Game and Fish Department that showed nonresidents obtained over 35% of the total elk licenses issued in 2021.

Other western states, including neighboring Arizona, limit nonresident hunters to a maximum of 10% of licenses.

The group has argued that many of the licenses granted through the landowner program allow hunters to hunt on public lands where they compete with resident hunters who drew tags in the public draw.

Jesse Deubel, executive director of the federation, is among those who have called for changes. He said in a statement that the state needs to insulate wildlife management decisions from politics.

"We've seen game commissioners removed for standing up for the public and we're all suffering as a result. It's time for a change," he said.

Archuleta said she was not aware of the governor's office engaging directly on commission issues.

The commission's seven members are appointed by the governor with the consent of the state Senate. Five of the members represent regions of the state and two serve at large.

Legislation under consideration now would change the way commissioners are appointed by giving the Legislative Council authority to appoint four of the seven members. The measure also would take away the governor's ability to dismiss a commissioner, allowing the state Supreme Court to take action in cases of incompetence or malfeasance.

Slain cinematographer's Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Ukrainian relatives of a slain cinematographer are seeking damages in her death from actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie, under a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles.

The new lawsuit against Baldwin was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on behalf of Hutchins' parents and younger sister, who works as a nurse on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv and is married to a Ukrainian man fighting in the war against Russia.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during a rehearsal in the movie "Rust" in October 2021 at a film-set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The new lawsuit alleges negligence and the depravation of benefits, based on the emotional or financial support that Hutchins previously provided to younger sister Svetlana Zemko and parents Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych. The lawsuit also names as defendants a long list of "Rust" crew members, an ammunition supplier, producers of the film and affiliated businesses.

Separately, Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are confronting felony criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico District Court, with a remote first appearance scheduled later this month in which pleas may be entered. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have vowed to dispute the charges, while an assistant director has agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges.

Los Angeles-based attorney Gloria Allred described Zemko as a working emergency operating-room nurse who is raising an infant and 4-year-old child while her husband fights in the war.

At a news conference, Allred said that Zemko "had a very close and loving relationship with her big sister, Halyna, and she feels strongly that anyone who is responsible for her loss must be held accountable."

Contacted Thursday, an attorney for Baldwin in New Mexico had no immediate comment.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages as well as legal costs. Allred declined to quantify possible demands.

Matthew Hutchins, widower to Halyna Hutchins, reached an undisclosed settlement with Baldwin and other producers of Rust late last year. Part of the settlement calls for Matthew to be a producer on "Rust" as it potentially resumes filming.

Baldwin has sought to clear his name by suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun. Baldwin, also a co-producer on "Rust," said he was told the gun was safe.

In his lawsuit, Baldwin said that while working on camera angles with Hutchins, he pointed the gun in her direction and pulled back and released the hammer of the weapon, which discharged.

The new lawsuit against Baldwin, though filed in California, relies on provisions of New Mexico state law regarding the depravation of benefits, also known as "loss of consortium."

Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack - By Morgan Lee And Paul J. Weber Associated Press

A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime and weapons charges in the racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, which prosecutors say was preceded by the gunman posting an online screed that warned of a "Hispanic invasion."

Patrick Crusius, 24, showed little emotion while shackled in an El Paso courtroom just a few miles from the store where he was accused of killing 23 people, including citizens of Mexico, in what remains one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

Sentencing is not scheduled until later this year, but the U.S. government had previously announced it wouldn't seek the death penalty. Crusius waived most of his rights to appeal on a total of 90 federal charges, which U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama said would each carry a life sentence.

"I plead guilty," he said.

Crusius had originally pleaded not guilty before federal prosecutors took the death penalty off the table. He could still receive the death penalty, however, under separate state capital murder charges in Texas, although it remains unclear when that case might go to trial.

Albert Hernandez, whose sister and brother-in-law were killed in the attack, was one of about 40 people with close ties to the victims in the court gallery. He called Crusius a coward who was trying to "save his own skin" by pleading guilty in federal court.

"This guy knew what he was doing. It was premeditated," Hernandez said of the shooting. "He came here to take care of business."

Crusius surrendered to police after the massacre, saying, "I'm the shooter, " and that he was targeting Mexicans, according to court records. Prosecutors have said he drove more than 10 hours from his hometown near Dallas to the largely Latino border city and published a document online shortly before the shooting that said it was "in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

The Aug. 3, 2019, shooting happened on a busy weekend at a Walmart that is typically popular with shoppers from Mexico and the U.S. In addition to those killed, more than two dozen were injured and hundreds more were scarred by being present or having a loved-one hurt.

Prosecutors presented a detailed narrative of the attack during Wednesday's plea hearing, describing how it began with a pedestrian gunned down in the parking lot before Crusius, wearing earmuffs that mute the sound of gunfire, opened fire at people at a fundraiser for a soccer team.

As Crusius moved inside the store, prosecutors said, nine people were cornered and shot to death at a bank near the entrance. Among them were husband and wife Jordan and Andre Anchondo, whose infant son survived with broken bones in a hand.

It's also where gunfire cut down Margie Reckard, whose August 2019 funeral drew thousands of sympathizers from as far away as California and across the border in Mexico — after her husband announced that he was alone with almost no family left and invited the world to attend.

The killing continued as Crusius fired his assault rifle down multiple aisles, according to prosecutors. Exiting Walmart, he fired on a passing car, killing and elderly man and wounding his wife.

Former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo attended the plea hearing and called it a "gut-wrencher."

"We have an evil white supremacist who showed up and attacked us for who we are," he said.

After the hearing, defense attorney Joe Spencer said Crusius wanted to accept responsibility. "There are no winners in this case," he said.

Prosecutors say Crusius consented after surrendering to two videotaped interviews with detectives and the FBI on Aug. 3 and providing two thumb drives that containing his racist writings and other records.

Crusius' writings before the shooting echoed both the anti-immigration rhetoric of American politics and racist screeds put out by other mass shooters in the U.S. and abroad.

More than three years after the shooting, the description of an "invasion" on the U.S.-Mexico border has continued in American politics. Critics have condemned the characterization as anti-immigrant and dangerous in the aftermath of El Paso and other racially motivated attacks.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has recently embraced using the word "invasion" while authorizing a series of hardline immigration measures. In November, Abbott sent a letter to state police and the Texas National Guard with the subject line "Defend Texas Against Invasion."

Abbott has defended his statements by saying he is invoking language included in the U.S. Constitution. Some legal scholars have called it a misreading of the clause.

"If this is not an invasion, what is it?" Abbott asked CNN's Jake Tapper during an interview last month. "Think about the volume of people coming across the border."

America's Voice, an immigration reform group, said it tracked more than 80 Republican candidates during last year's midterm elections who amplified what they called "invasion" and "replacement" conspiracies.

"I think it's been creeping over the years," said Zachary Mueller, political director of America's Voice. "What I would say is that in 2021, there was a marked shift where it went from the fringes of the Republican Party into the mainstream of the Republican Party."

A database of mass killings in the U.S. since 2006 compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that the number of deadly mass shootings linked to hate crimes has increased in recent years. Among 13 prominent instances, the 2019 Walmart shooting was the deadliest. The database tracks every mass killing — defined as four dead, not including the offender — in the U.S. since 2006.