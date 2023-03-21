TUES: After 60 days, New Mexico lawmakers send more than 200 bills to governor, + More
After 60 days, New Mexico lawmakers send more than 200 bills to governor - Austin Fisher, Megan Gleason And Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico
By the end of the 2023 session on Saturday, the New Mexico Legislature had passed 241 bills.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until April 7 to sign or veto legislation. After that date, any bills she leaves untouched will be “pocket vetoed.”
Lujan Grisham had signed 25 bills by noon on Saturday, which are marked with an asterisk (*).
Passed legislation is listed below and categorized by broad policy area. We have included explanations of key bills, with names and descriptions of those we couldn’t get to during the 60-day session.
ECONOMY
- House Bill 505: Capital Outlay Projects
House Bill 505 would allocate $1.2 billion across thousands of capital outlay projects. Normally an uncontroversial piece of legislation, many Republicans lawmakers voted against the bill because it includes $10 million for a reproductive health care clinic.
- House Bill 2: The State Government Budget for Fiscal Year 2024
- Senate Bill 3: Family Income Index Distributions Flexibility*
- House Bill 8: Creative Industries Division
- Senate Joint Resolution 13: Northeast Albuquerque Land Sale
- House Bill 35: Free Cultural Services for Foster Families
- Senate Bill 41: Local Telecommunication Carrier Changes
- Senate Bill 50: Right to Repair Act
- House Bill 62: Limit Car Sale Locations & Sellers
- Senate Bill 69: Electric Bicycle Definitions
- House Bill 78: Aviation Fund Sales Tax Distribution Sunset
- Senate Bill 83/House Bill 170: Telecommunications Act ‘Cramming’ Definition
- House Bill 90: Defining Controllable Electronic Records
- House Bill 115: Home Inspector Licensing Examination Changes
- House Bill 118: Create Office of Entrepreneurship
- Senate Bill 143: Nonprofit Gaming Machine Payouts
- Senate Bill 146: Property Tax Valuation Protest
- Senate Bill 147: Tax Changes
- Senate Bill 155: Use of Telecommunications Fund for Broadband
- Senate Bill 157: Sales Tax Distribution to Hobbs
- House Bill 160: Broadband Infrastructure
- House Bill 165: Uniform Unclaimed Property Act
- Senate Bill 178: Tobacco Fund Not a State Reserve Fund
- House Bill 179: Filing Liens with Property Owner
- House Bill 186: Disabled Veteran Property Tax Proof
- Senate Bill 192: Additional Appropriations
- Senate Bill 200: Regional Water Project Purchasing
- Senate Bill 205: County Hospital Sales Tax
- Senate Bill 210: National Guard Death Benefit Act
- Senate Bill 216: Bankruptcy Exemptions
- Senate Bill 219: College Student Athlete Endorsements
- House Bill 229: Insurance Adjuster Bond Exclusion
- House Bill 233: Regulation & Licensing Department Reorganization
- Senate Bill 223: Child Support Schedule Changes
- House Bill 250: Corrections of Property Recordings
- House Bill 253: Nonprofit Gaming Changes
- House Bill 262: Transfer Broadband Grant Program
- House Bill 270: Emergency Suspension of Trucking Laws
- Senate Bill 271: Equine Definition
- Senate Bill 292: Carlsbad/Eddy County Sales Tax
- Senate Bill 251: Metropolitan Redevelopment Code Changes
- House Bill 298/Senate Bill 332: Public Project Revolving Fund Appropriations*
- House Bill 309: Nonprofit Gaming Machine Max Award
- Senate Bill 327: Allow Finance Authority to Approve Projects
- Senate Bill 336: Use of Racetrack Funds for Insurance
- House Bill 353: South Campus Tax Increment Development District
- Senate Bill 357: Children Working in Performing Arts
- House Bill 364: Alcohol Delivery, Licenses, Advertising
- House Bill 368: Pass-Through Entity Tax Credit
- Senate Bill 378: Severance Tax Fund Minimum Distribution
- Senate Bill 381: Housing Trust Fund Bonding*
- Senate Bill 396: Motorcycle Registration Fee & Fund
- Senate Bill 402: Venture Capital Program
- Senate Bill 423: Finance Authority Operating Capital
- Senate Bill 433: Expand Rural Air Passenger Capacity
- House Bill 449: Displaced Worker Eligibility
- Senate Bill 452: Broadband Changes
- House Bill 459: Horse Breeder Award Increase
- Senate Bill 464: Agritourism Promotion Act
- Senate Bill 521: 1% Raise for State Employees
YAZZIE-MARTINEZ
- House Bill 125: Study Dual-Credit Courses
- House Bill 127: Educational Assistant Salary Increase*
- House Bill 130: K-12 Extended Learning*
- House Bill 148: Early Childhood Department Tribal Agreements*
- House Bill 198: Career Technical Funds for Indian Education Schools
- House Bill 199: Increase School At-Risk Index
- House Bill 280: Native Education Technical Assistance Centers
- House Bill 481: Align School Reading Materials
EDUCATION
- Senate Bill 20: Educational Retirement Board Changes
- Senate Bill 120: Open Enrollment for Military Children
- House Bill 126: Graduation Requirements
- Senate Bill 131: Public School Funding Changes
- House Bill 145: New Mexico Military Institute Legislative Scholarships
- Senate Bill 188: State Aroma
- House Bill 189: Educational Retirement Changes
- House Bill 191: Increase Early Childhood Fund Transfer
- House Bill 216: Expand Legislative Education Study Committee Scope
- House Bill 226: Instructional Materials & Procurement Code
- Senate Bill 307: Licensed Teacher Preparation Affordability
- House Bill 337: Early Childhood Department Background Checks
- House Bill 342: Education Savings Plan Uses*
- House Bill 375: Charter School Expenditure Plan
- Senate Bill 383: Public Education Background Checks
- House Bill 401: Rename Technology for Education Act
- Senate Bill 417: Vocational Teacher Licensure Track
- Senate Bill 474: School District In-lieu-of-Taxes Payments
ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE CHANGE
- Senate Bill 9: Create Legacy Permanent Funds
Millions would be allocated for environment and cultural conservation efforts among different state agencies if the governor signs Senate Bill 9 into law. This bipartisan effort would create a Conservation Legacy Permanent Fund, which could eventually funnel money into a Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund for environmental work.
- Senate Bill 21: Prohibit Prescribed Burning During Red Flags
This bill that once would have stopped prescribed burns during springtime completely is now a measure to ban them when the National Weather Service sends out red flag warnings, alerts that mean extreme weather conditions like hot temperatures, high humidity and strong winds are present.
- Senate Bill 176: Acequia Fund for Disaster Response
Senate Bill 176 would allow acequia and irrigation associations to use dollars from the state’s acequia and community ditch infrastructure fund for disaster recovery needs. The legislation as introduced would have doubled the annual amount in that state fund from $2.5 million to $5 million, but Senate Finance removed that.
- Senate Bill 58: Interstate Stream Commission Members
Aiming to diversify the Interstate Stream Commission, SB 58 would add more advanced expertise standards and require more geographic diversity throughout the state and Native nations, tribes and Pueblos.
- Senate Bill 1: Regional Water System Resiliency*
- Senate Bill 6: Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Recovery Funds*
- Senate Bill 26: Excess Oil & Gas Funds to Severance Tax Fund*
- Senate Bill 53: Storage of Certain Radioactive Waste*
- Senate Bill 72: Create Wildlife Corridors Fund
- Senate Bill 94: Transfer Rio Grande Trail Administration
- House Bill 95: Renewable Energy Division in State Land Office*
- House Bill 142: Generating Facility and Mine Remediation
- Senate Bill 182: Recycling & Litter Reduction
- House Bill 184: State Game Commission Changes
- House Bill 195: Forest Conservation Act Amendments
- House Bill 197: Increase Free Fishing Days
- House Bill 228: Improvement Special Assessment Act
- Senate Bill 334: Black Fire Recovery
- Senate Bill 337: Water Security Planning Act
- House Bill 365: Geothermal Center & Fund
- House Bill 379: Prevent Local Bans on Refrigerants
- Senate Bill 392: Game & Fish Outdoor Youth Programs
- Senate Bill 430: McBride Fire Recovery
- House Bill 525: Water Project Financing
GOVERNMENT & POLITICS
- House Bill 4: The New Mexico Voting Rights Act
For a state with some of the lowest voter turnout rates in the nation, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act would make it easier to vote for different communities. The legislation, House Bill 4, would allow anyone convicted of a felony to vote once released from detainment. It would also enact the Native American Voting Rights Act, which would ensure that precinct boundaries are aligned with tribal political boundaries, allow voters, including those who are unhoused, to put down official buildings as addresses, expand early voting opportunities and send more resources to county clerks’ offices. Other accessibility measures in the bill include requiring at least two drop boxes in every county and automatically registering New Mexicans as voters.
- House Bill 1: The ‘Feed Bill’*
- House Concurrent Resolution 1: Publication of Amendments & Agency Analysis
- House Bill 106: Increase Public Employee Pension Max
- Senate Bill 111: Temporary Suspension of Licensing Fees
- House Bill 116: Active Duty National Guard as State Employees
- Senate Bill 136: PRC Commissioner Salaries
- Senate Bill 144: Santa Fe State Office Building
- Senate Bill 153: Publication of Supplemental Appropriations
- Senate Bill 160: Transfer Transportation Functions from PRC
- House Bill 161: Intertribal Indian Ceremonial Association
- House Bill 169: Disclosure of Legislative Ethics Complaints
- House Bill 180: Electronic Storage of State Records
- Senate Bill 180: Election Changes
- House Bill 181: National Board Certified Program Units
- House Bill 182: Add Camino Real as Official Spanish Paper
- House Bill 201: Licensing Boards Sunset Dates*
- House Bill 207: Expand Human Rights Act Scope
- Senate Bill 206: Forestry Division Purchasing Exemption
- House Bill 240: Acequia & Community Ditch License Plates
- Senate Bill 250: Firefighter Survivor Benefits
- House Bill 268: Allow Land Grants to Seek Formal Status*
- House Bill 274: American Asian, Pacific Islander & Hawaiian Day*
- Senate Bill 280: Cybersecurity Act
- House Bill 287: Driver Safety Awareness License Plates
- House Bill 299: Elevator Safety Act
- House Bill 304: Public Employee Retirement Needs Trusts
- Senate Bill 315: Interstate Compact on Child Placement
- Senate Bill 324: County Assessor Certification Pay
- Senate Bill 335: Delay Part of Local Election Act
- House Bill 345: Firefighter Recruitment
- Senate Bill 351: Legislative Council Members in Interim Committees
- House Bill 360: FFA License Plates
- House Bill 363: Smokey Bear License Plate
- House Bill 366: Additional Disabled Veteran License Plates
- Senate Bill 364: Legislative Stationary Prohibitions*
- House Bill 377: $50M for Marketing Excellence Bureau*
- House Bill 384: Social Worker & Veterinarian Licensure
- Senate Bill 389: Tourism Sports Authority Division
- Senate Bill 398: Public Housing Authority Officers
- House Bill 411: Engineer & Surveyor Licensure
- House Bill 424: Apprenticeship Council Authority
- Senate Bill 442: Raises for Statewide Elected Officials
- House Bill 462: Nuisance Penalties & Procedures
- House Bill 466: Ethics Commission Jurisdiction
- Senate Bill 468: Dolores Huerta Day
- House Bill 512: Exempt Counties from Property Sale Requirements
HEALTH
- House Bill 7: Reproduction and Gender-Affirming Health Care*
Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 7 into law on Thursday, March 16. It prevents government bodies or individuals from interfering with or discriminating against someone’s access or use of reproductive or gender identity health care. This legislation was the first abortion-related measure to make it through the Roundhouse, one of Lujan Grisham’s top priorities this session.
- Senate Bill 13: Reproductive Health Provider Protections
Senate Bill 13 would protect medical providers and patients getting abortion and gender-affirming health care services.
- Senate Bill 7: Rural Health Care Delivery Fund
Sen. Liz Stefanics (D-Cerillos) hopes the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund bill could help fill holes in specialty health care in rural New Mexico. This legislation would allow providers in rural areas to apply for grant funding to start up new facilities or expand those that already exist.
- Senate Bill 4: Healthy Universal School Meals
- Senate Bill 16: Creating New Mexico Health Care Authority
- Senate Bill 17: Dental Insurance Changes
- House Bill 27: Breast Exam Health Coverage*
- Senate Bill 35: Anesthesiologist Assistants Changes
- Senate Bill 51: Drug Prices for Clinics, Hospitals
- House Bill 53: Delivery of Necessary Diabetic Resources
- Senate Bill 71: Organ Donor Discrimination
- House Bill 73: Biomarker Testing Insurance Requirements
- House Bill 75: Chiropractic Services Insurance Coverage
- House Bill 79: 3-Year Insurance Premium Rate Hearings
- Senate Bill 81: Immunization Information Certification
- House Bill 83: Eliminate Podiatry Board
- Senate Bill 92: Pharmacist Scope of Practice
- Senate Bill 106: Pharmacists and Physicians Assistants as Health Care Practitioners
- Senate Bill 117: Prescribing Psychologist Practice Act
- House Bill 131: Prohibit Insurance Company Discrimination on Basis of Disability
- Senate Bill 132: STI Prevention & Treatment
- House Bill 134: Menstrual Products in Public School Bathrooms
- Senate Bill 168: Death Pronouncements by Nurses
- Senate Bill 181: Opioid Antagonist Warning Requirements
- Senate Bill 203: Developmental Disabilities Data
- House Bill 209: Health Professional Loan Repayment
- Senate Bill 224: Medicaid as Mandatory Medical Child Support
- Senate Bill 232: Health Insurer Provider Info. & Reimbursement
- Senate Bill 242: Medical Cannabis I.D. & Renewal
- Senate Bill 245: Rural Emergency Hospital Licensure
- House Bill 255: Employee Leasing Benefit Plans
- Senate Bill 260: Developmental Disability References
- House Bill 267: Health Standards for Driver’s Licenses
- Senate Bill 273: Mental Health Coverage
- Senate Bill 310: Crisis Triage Centers
- House Bill 370: Database of Out-of-network, Surprise Medical Bills*
- Senate Bill 382: Bioscience Fund Reversion, Investment
- House Bill 395: Developmental Disability Provider Reimbursement
- Senate Bill 397: School-Based Health Centers
- House Bill 400: State-Administered Health Coverage Plan
- House Bill 407: Disposition of Deceased Next of Kin
- Senate Bill 425: County Detention Facility Treatment Programs
- House Bill 446: Long-Term Care Facility Dementia Training
- Senate Bill 471: Refusal of End-Of-Life Options Act
- Senate Bill 485: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation
- Senate Bill 523: Medical Malpractice Changes
- House Bill 527: Opioid Settlement Restricted Fund
- House Bill 533: School Group Insurance Contributions
POLICE & PRISON
- Senate Bill 64: Second Chances for Children Sentenced as Adults*
New Mexico is the 27th state to abolish life without parole as a sentencing option for children sentenced as adults in the state’s criminal legal system. SB 64 also provides developmentally meaningful opportunities for hearings before the Parole Board either 15, 20 or 25 years into an adult sentence given to a child.
- House Bill 9: Unlawful Access to Firearm by Minor*
Lujan Grisham signed Bennie’s Bill into law on March 14. This legislation makes it a crime for anyone to make a firearm negligently accessible to a minor. If the minor accesses the weapon, it’s a misdemeanor, and if they hurt themself or others, it’s a fourth-degree felony.
- Senate Bill 2: Judicial Salary Increases
- House Bill 15: Special Immigrant Juvenile Humanitarian Relief
- Senate Bill 19: Police Use of Force & Telecommunications
- Senate Bill 29: Medical & Geriatric Parole
- House Bill 31: No Publication Required for Name Changes
- Senate Bill 31: Guardianship Changes
- House Bill 40: Nontraditional Communication Registry
- Senate Bill 43: Intimidation of Election Officials
- Senate Bill 47: Driver’s License Suspension Penalties*
- Senate Bill 68: Electronic Motor Vehicle Documents*
- House Bill 76: Judicial Education Services Fund & Administration
- Senate Bill 84: Technical Parole Violation Reform
- Senate Bill 102: Improper Use of Travel Lane
- Senate Bill 107: Child Custody Hearings
- Senate Bill 133: Catalytic Converter Sales Records
- House Bill 139: Eliminating Court Fees
- House Bill 141: Concerns of Police Survivors License Plate
- Senate Bill 145: State Police Retirement Changes
- House Bill 175: Crime Reduction Act Changes & Fund
- Senate Bill 187: Take Drug Possession off Habitual Offender Law
- Senate Bill 215: Establish Crime of Bestiality
- House Bill 232: More Police Exemptions under Sunshine Law
- House Bill 234: Creating New Crime of Organized Retail Crime
- Senate Bill 248: Probate Court Changes
- House Bill 269: Federal Information for Commercial Driver’s Licenses
- Senate Bill 302: Judicial Standards Commission Oversight
- House Bill 306: Purchase of Firearms for Another
- House Bill 314: Cannabis Record Expungement
- House Bill 357: Law Enforcement Workforce Building Fund
- Senate Bill 368: Police Body Cam Exceptions
- Senate Bill 388: Age Limit for Children in Custody
- House Bill 389: No Identification Card for Homeless Individuals
- Senate Bill 426: Civil Rights Division in Attorney General’s Office
- Senate Bill 491: Health Premium Tax for Police
Supreme Court seems split in Navajo Nation water rights case - By Jessica Gresko Associated Press
The Supreme Court seemed split Monday as it weighed a dispute involving the federal government and the Navajo Nation's quest for water from the drought-stricken Colorado River.
States that draw water from the river — Arizona, Nevada and Colorado — and water districts in California that are also involved in the case urged the justices to rule against the tribe. Colorado says siding with the Navajo Nation will undermine existing agreements and disrupt the management of the river.
But, arguing on behalf of the Navajo Nation, attorney Shay Dvoretzky told the justices that the tribe's current water request is modest. The "relief that we are seeking here is an assessment of the nation's needs and a plan to meet them," he said.
Arguing on behalf of the Biden administration, attorney Frederick Liu said that if the court were to side with the Navajo Nation, the federal government could face lawsuits from many other tribes.
Four of the court's justices, including its three liberals, seemed sympathetic to the tribe's case. But other conservatives including Justice Samuel Alito were skeptical during nearly two hours of arguments at the high court.
Alito asked about "some of the real world impacts" of the decision and suggested he'd seen figures indicating that "per capita water on the Navajo Nation is greatly in excess of per capita water for residents of Arizona." He pointed out that the Navajo Nation's original reservation was hundreds of miles away from the section of the Colorado River it now seeks water from.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh also asked about the potential consequences of siding with the Navajo Nation, pointing to a brief that said more water for the tribe would necessarily mean less water for Arizona, striking "at the heart of the social and economic livelihood" of the state "with dire consequences."
The facts of the case go back to two treaties the tribe and the federal government signed in 1849 and 1868. The second established the reservation as the tribe's "permanent home" — a promise the Navajo Nation says includes a sufficient supply of water. In 2003 the tribe sued the federal government, arguing that it had failed to consider or protect the Navajo Nation's water rights to the lower portion of the Colorado River.
A federal trial court initially dismissed the lawsuit, but an appeals court allowed it to go forward.
"Is it possible to have a permanent home, farm and raise animals without water?" Justice Neil Gorsuch asked at one point during arguments, suggesting sympathy for the tribe's case.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, participating in the case via telephone because she wasn't feeling well, said the government was making the argument that the Navajo Nation can't do anything to force the government to protect its water rights, something she suggested would have been an "odd agreement" for the tribe to make.
The Colorado River flows along what is now the northwestern border of the tribe's reservation, which extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. Two of the river's tributaries, the San Juan River and the Little Colorado River, also pass alongside and through the reservation. Still, a third of the some 175,000 people who live on the reservation, the largest in the country, don't have running water in their homes.
The federal government says it has helped the tribe secure water from the Colorado River's tributaries and provided money for infrastructure including pipelines, pumping plants and water treatment facilities. But it says no law or treaty requires the government to assess and address the tribe's general water needs. The states involved in the case, meanwhile, argue the Navajo Nation is attempting to make an end run around a Supreme Court decree that divvied up water in the Colorado River's Lower Basin.
A decision in the case is expected by the end of June when the Supreme Court typically breaks for its summer recess.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the court seems split on the dispute, not that the court appeared to be leaning toward the government argument.
New Mexico gov to abusive caregivers: 'We're coming for you' - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press
Any caregivers who mistreat and abuse developmentally disabled or otherwise vulnerable people will be held accountable, New Mexico's governor and top health officials warned Monday.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, members of her cabinet and law enforcement officials gathered at the state Capitol to provide an update on ongoing investigations into an alleged abuse and neglect case involving a developmentally disabled person that was brought to the state's attention March 1.
The case resulted in the state terminating contracts with four providers in the Albuquerque area. It also prompted what the governor described as a forensic review of the entire developmentally disabled waiver system, which is meant to offer an alternative to institutional care.
Five more cases — including three in which individuals being cared for died — are under investigation. Officials said that they haven't determined if those deaths are tied to abuse or neglect.
Over the weekend, state health workers visited more than 1,000 people who are part of the federally funded waiver program. As a result, another eight potential cases warrant future review, officials said.
"If you're not providing the care that you were supposed to provide, we will find you and you will be held accountable. That's it — zero tolerance in the state of New Mexico. We are coming," Lujan Grisham said during a news conference.
Lujan Grisham, whose sister is developmentally disabled, called the recent cases in New Mexico alarming, and vowed that the state will not tolerate abuse, neglect and exploitation of any vulnerable populations.
Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health have been tight-lipped about the allegations that prompted the initial investigation and the cancellation of the providers' contracts.
Health Secretary Patrick Allen said Monday that the client involved in the March 1 case suffered life-threatening injuries but didn't provide further details.
He said that the other instances identified in recent weeks involve neglect such as malnutrition.
Lujan Grisham partly blamed the coronavirus pandemic and strict public health protocols that limited family members and other advocates from visiting patients, for some instances of neglect and abuse going unreported. She said telehealth visits and online wellness checks have been no substitute and the number of referrals for potential abuse or neglect dropped as a result. She suggested that also opened the door for other insidious behavior to go unchecked.
The governor pointed to a recent case in Michigan involving a 71-year-old woman who was born with a spinal deformity that left her unable to care for herself or to communicate. She starved to death in a group home.
Allen said his agency, along with the state's Aging and Long-Term Services Department, will be working to visit the remaining nearly 5,100 people who are participating in the developmentally disabled waiver program within the next 30 days.
The state also plans to schedule more regular visits going forward and to review entire case files, rather than only what providers submit to Medicaid for reimbursement.
Allen said the reliance on caregivers, limited transportation options, limited access to language interpreters or other assistive devices, and general isolation from the community can put people with disabilities at higher risk.
"Escaping abuse is difficult for any victim, but it's only compounded when the person abusing you is the one you rely on to help you dress and get out of the house," he said.
While all of the care givers allegedly involved in the initial March 1 case are no longer are working with clients, no criminal charges have been filed. Authorities stressed Monday that the investigations were ongoing.
One of the providers that had their contract cancelled — an agency that provided residential in-home care for the person — posted a statement on its website saying that it immediately notified state officials after learning of "significant injuries" to one of their clients after a caregiver chose to take that person out of state. They called the case heartbreaking.
The other providers offered case management, behavioral services and physical therapy for the victim. They too have said that they were unaware of the allegations.
Some plan to appeal the state's decision to cancel their contracts, citing reputations built over many years by serving people with disabilities.