TUES: After 60 days, New Mexico lawmakers send more than 200 bills to governor, + More

After 60 days, New Mexico lawmakers send more than 200 bills to governor - Austin Fisher, Megan Gleason And Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

By the end of the 2023 session on Saturday, the New Mexico Legislature had passed 241 bills.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until April 7 to sign or veto legislation. After that date, any bills she leaves untouched will be “pocket vetoed.”

Lujan Grisham had signed 25 bills by noon on Saturday, which are marked with an asterisk (*).

Passed legislation is listed below and categorized by broad policy area. We have included explanations of key bills, with names and descriptions of those we couldn’t get to during the 60-day session.

ECONOMY



House Bill 505: Capital Outlay Projects

House Bill 505 would allocate $1.2 billion across thousands of capital outlay projects. Normally an uncontroversial piece of legislation, many Republicans lawmakers voted against the bill because it includes $10 million for a reproductive health care clinic.

YAZZIE-MARTINEZ

EDUCATION

ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE CHANGE



Senate Bill 9: Create Legacy Permanent Funds

Millions would be allocated for environment and cultural conservation efforts among different state agencies if the governor signs Senate Bill 9 into law. This bipartisan effort would create a Conservation Legacy Permanent Fund, which could eventually funnel money into a Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund for environmental work.

Senate Bill 21: Prohibit Prescribed Burning During Red Flags

This bill that once would have stopped prescribed burns during springtime completely is now a measure to ban them when the National Weather Service sends out red flag warnings, alerts that mean extreme weather conditions like hot temperatures, high humidity and strong winds are present.

Senate Bill 176: Acequia Fund for Disaster Response

Senate Bill 176 would allow acequia and irrigation associations to use dollars from the state’s acequia and community ditch infrastructure fund for disaster recovery needs. The legislation as introduced would have doubled the annual amount in that state fund from $2.5 million to $5 million, but Senate Finance removed that.

Senate Bill 58: Interstate Stream Commission Members

Aiming to diversify the Interstate Stream Commission, SB 58 would add more advanced expertise standards and require more geographic diversity throughout the state and Native nations, tribes and Pueblos.

GOVERNMENT & POLITICS

House Bill 4: The New Mexico Voting Rights Act

For a state with some of the lowest voter turnout rates in the nation, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act would make it easier to vote for different communities. The legislation, House Bill 4, would allow anyone convicted of a felony to vote once released from detainment. It would also enact the Native American Voting Rights Act, which would ensure that precinct boundaries are aligned with tribal political boundaries, allow voters, including those who are unhoused, to put down official buildings as addresses, expand early voting opportunities and send more resources to county clerks’ offices. Other accessibility measures in the bill include requiring at least two drop boxes in every county and automatically registering New Mexicans as voters.

HEALTH

House Bill 7: Reproduction and Gender-Affirming Health Care*

Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 7 into law on Thursday, March 16. It prevents government bodies or individuals from interfering with or discriminating against someone’s access or use of reproductive or gender identity health care. This legislation was the first abortion-related measure to make it through the Roundhouse, one of Lujan Grisham’s top priorities this session.

Senate Bill 13: Reproductive Health Provider Protections

Senate Bill 13 would protect medical providers and patients getting abortion and gender-affirming health care services.

Senate Bill 7: Rural Health Care Delivery Fund

Sen. Liz Stefanics (D-Cerillos) hopes the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund bill could help fill holes in specialty health care in rural New Mexico. This legislation would allow providers in rural areas to apply for grant funding to start up new facilities or expand those that already exist.

POLICE & PRISON

Senate Bill 64: Second Chances for Children Sentenced as Adults*

New Mexico is the 27th state to abolish life without parole as a sentencing option for children sentenced as adults in the state’s criminal legal system. SB 64 also provides developmentally meaningful opportunities for hearings before the Parole Board either 15, 20 or 25 years into an adult sentence given to a child.

House Bill 9: Unlawful Access to Firearm by Minor*

Lujan Grisham signed Bennie’s Bill into law on March 14. This legislation makes it a crime for anyone to make a firearm negligently accessible to a minor. If the minor accesses the weapon, it’s a misdemeanor, and if they hurt themself or others, it’s a fourth-degree felony.

Supreme Court seems split in Navajo Nation water rights case - By Jessica Gresko Associated Press

The Supreme Court seemed split Monday as it weighed a dispute involving the federal government and the Navajo Nation's quest for water from the drought-stricken Colorado River.

States that draw water from the river — Arizona, Nevada and Colorado — and water districts in California that are also involved in the case urged the justices to rule against the tribe. Colorado says siding with the Navajo Nation will undermine existing agreements and disrupt the management of the river.

But, arguing on behalf of the Navajo Nation, attorney Shay Dvoretzky told the justices that the tribe's current water request is modest. The "relief that we are seeking here is an assessment of the nation's needs and a plan to meet them," he said.

Arguing on behalf of the Biden administration, attorney Frederick Liu said that if the court were to side with the Navajo Nation, the federal government could face lawsuits from many other tribes.

Four of the court's justices, including its three liberals, seemed sympathetic to the tribe's case. But other conservatives including Justice Samuel Alito were skeptical during nearly two hours of arguments at the high court.

Alito asked about "some of the real world impacts" of the decision and suggested he'd seen figures indicating that "per capita water on the Navajo Nation is greatly in excess of per capita water for residents of Arizona." He pointed out that the Navajo Nation's original reservation was hundreds of miles away from the section of the Colorado River it now seeks water from.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh also asked about the potential consequences of siding with the Navajo Nation, pointing to a brief that said more water for the tribe would necessarily mean less water for Arizona, striking "at the heart of the social and economic livelihood" of the state "with dire consequences."

The facts of the case go back to two treaties the tribe and the federal government signed in 1849 and 1868. The second established the reservation as the tribe's "permanent home" — a promise the Navajo Nation says includes a sufficient supply of water. In 2003 the tribe sued the federal government, arguing that it had failed to consider or protect the Navajo Nation's water rights to the lower portion of the Colorado River.

A federal trial court initially dismissed the lawsuit, but an appeals court allowed it to go forward.

"Is it possible to have a permanent home, farm and raise animals without water?" Justice Neil Gorsuch asked at one point during arguments, suggesting sympathy for the tribe's case.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, participating in the case via telephone because she wasn't feeling well, said the government was making the argument that the Navajo Nation can't do anything to force the government to protect its water rights, something she suggested would have been an "odd agreement" for the tribe to make.

The Colorado River flows along what is now the northwestern border of the tribe's reservation, which extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. Two of the river's tributaries, the San Juan River and the Little Colorado River, also pass alongside and through the reservation. Still, a third of the some 175,000 people who live on the reservation, the largest in the country, don't have running water in their homes.

The federal government says it has helped the tribe secure water from the Colorado River's tributaries and provided money for infrastructure including pipelines, pumping plants and water treatment facilities. But it says no law or treaty requires the government to assess and address the tribe's general water needs. The states involved in the case, meanwhile, argue the Navajo Nation is attempting to make an end run around a Supreme Court decree that divvied up water in the Colorado River's Lower Basin.

A decision in the case is expected by the end of June when the Supreme Court typically breaks for its summer recess.

This story has been corrected to show that the court seems split on the dispute, not that the court appeared to be leaning toward the government argument.

New Mexico gov to abusive caregivers: 'We're coming for you' - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Any caregivers who mistreat and abuse developmentally disabled or otherwise vulnerable people will be held accountable, New Mexico's governor and top health officials warned Monday.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, members of her cabinet and law enforcement officials gathered at the state Capitol to provide an update on ongoing investigations into an alleged abuse and neglect case involving a developmentally disabled person that was brought to the state's attention March 1.

The case resulted in the state terminating contracts with four providers in the Albuquerque area. It also prompted what the governor described as a forensic review of the entire developmentally disabled waiver system, which is meant to offer an alternative to institutional care.

Five more cases — including three in which individuals being cared for died — are under investigation. Officials said that they haven't determined if those deaths are tied to abuse or neglect.

Over the weekend, state health workers visited more than 1,000 people who are part of the federally funded waiver program. As a result, another eight potential cases warrant future review, officials said.

"If you're not providing the care that you were supposed to provide, we will find you and you will be held accountable. That's it — zero tolerance in the state of New Mexico. We are coming," Lujan Grisham said during a news conference.

Lujan Grisham, whose sister is developmentally disabled, called the recent cases in New Mexico alarming, and vowed that the state will not tolerate abuse, neglect and exploitation of any vulnerable populations.

Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health have been tight-lipped about the allegations that prompted the initial investigation and the cancellation of the providers' contracts.

Health Secretary Patrick Allen said Monday that the client involved in the March 1 case suffered life-threatening injuries but didn't provide further details.

He said that the other instances identified in recent weeks involve neglect such as malnutrition.

Lujan Grisham partly blamed the coronavirus pandemic and strict public health protocols that limited family members and other advocates from visiting patients, for some instances of neglect and abuse going unreported. She said telehealth visits and online wellness checks have been no substitute and the number of referrals for potential abuse or neglect dropped as a result. She suggested that also opened the door for other insidious behavior to go unchecked.

The governor pointed to a recent case in Michigan involving a 71-year-old woman who was born with a spinal deformity that left her unable to care for herself or to communicate. She starved to death in a group home.

Allen said his agency, along with the state's Aging and Long-Term Services Department, will be working to visit the remaining nearly 5,100 people who are participating in the developmentally disabled waiver program within the next 30 days.

The state also plans to schedule more regular visits going forward and to review entire case files, rather than only what providers submit to Medicaid for reimbursement.

Allen said the reliance on caregivers, limited transportation options, limited access to language interpreters or other assistive devices, and general isolation from the community can put people with disabilities at higher risk.

"Escaping abuse is difficult for any victim, but it's only compounded when the person abusing you is the one you rely on to help you dress and get out of the house," he said.

While all of the care givers allegedly involved in the initial March 1 case are no longer are working with clients, no criminal charges have been filed. Authorities stressed Monday that the investigations were ongoing.

One of the providers that had their contract cancelled — an agency that provided residential in-home care for the person — posted a statement on its website saying that it immediately notified state officials after learning of "significant injuries" to one of their clients after a caregiver chose to take that person out of state. They called the case heartbreaking.

The other providers offered case management, behavioral services and physical therapy for the victim. They too have said that they were unaware of the allegations.

Some plan to appeal the state's decision to cancel their contracts, citing reputations built over many years by serving people with disabilities.