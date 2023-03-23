THURS: Attorneys claim email sent by ‘Rust’ ex-prosecutor suggests political motive, + More

Attorneys claim email sent by ‘Rust’ ex-prosecutor suggests political motive - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

A new motion filed by Alec Baldwin’s attorneys Tuesday suggests that ex-prosecutor Andrea Reeb planned to use her role in the “Rust” shooting case to advance her political career.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, attorneys pointed to a report from the New York Times centered around a private email the former special prosecutor sent in June –– suggesting that the high-profile post could help her bid for the state House of Representatives.

Reeb was named special prosecutor back in August, about three months before the Clovis Republican won her House seat.

Reeb said her decision to take the job of special prosecutor was “in no way politically motivated” and had no influence on her election to the state Legislature.

She has since stepped away as special prosecutor against Alec Baldwin on March 14.

Baldwin was holding a gun that discharged on the “Rust” movie set on Oct. 21, 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly 'put others first' - By Felicia Fonseca Associated Press

Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly, who pushed ambitious projects that included purchasing a coal mine, building an aerial tram into the Grand Canyon and reaching a water rights settlement with Arizona, has died.

Shelly died Wednesday morning at a medical center in Gallup, New Mexico, after a long illness and with family by his side, said family spokesman Deswood Tome. Shelly was 75.

Shelly took over as president on the vast reservation in January 2011 after serving one term as vice president under Joe Shirley Jr. He lost a re-election bid in 2014, but the Navajo Nation Supreme Court extended his time in office as it was deciding a Navajo language fluency issue involving another presidential candidate.

Shelly's family thanked Navajos for their support Wednesday as they mourned "the loss of a man who put others first."

"When he was born, he was told by elders that he would be a great leader," they said in a statement to The Associated Press. "He fulfilled that legacy. By being a strong husband and father, he showed us to put the importance of the people first."

Shelly had an energetic nature, waking up well before dawn, and was known for his off-the-cuff remarks yet heartfelt speeches.

The things he counted as successes as ways for the tribe to prosper well into the future, including the $85 million purchase of a coal mine and negotiating a settlement with Arizona for water from the Lower Basin of the Colorado River, weren't praised widely across the reservation.

In written testimony submitted to Congress earlier this month, Shelly wrote: "I look forward to the day to hand back the last federal dollar, saying, 'here — we don't need it anymore.'"

The water settlement ultimately wasn't approved by Navajo lawmakers or the neighboring Hopi Tribe. To this day, the tribe doesn't have rights to water in the Lower Basin.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren ordered flags lowered across the reservation to honor Shelly, who died just two weeks after former tribal President Peterson Zah.

One of the most ambitious proposals from Shelly's administration was an aerial tram that would take tourists from the eastern rim of the Grand Canyon on the reservation near the confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado rivers. Shelly touted it as a way to capture tourist dollars and create jobs for Navajos. Tribal lawmakers shot it down after Shelly left office.

"He had the strength and courage to take on controversial issues," said Erny Zah, a former communications director for Shelly.

Shelly advocated for a ban on smoking in public places and approved a junk food tax. The tribe fully passed reviews for its Head Start program for the first time in two decades under Shelly's administration and received a roughly $1 billion settlement to clean up uranium-contaminated sites.

Shelly was the first Navajo president to work with a legislative body that was reduced from 88 to 24 members in a ballot initiative. Shelly approached the task by trying to be as inclusive as possible to move forward the priorities of the Navajo people, said Sherrick Roanhorse, a former assistant and chief of staff for Shelly.

"Those first six months were pretty challenging for the whole Navajo Nation government," Roanhorse said. "They had to redefine themselves."

Outside the office, Shelly enjoyed taking road trips with his wife, Martha, working on his ranch in Thoreau and tinkering with vehicles, Roanhorse said.

"If we had an extra moment in time where we were in Phoenix or Albuquerque, an hour extra of time, we would end up taking a tour of some of the junk yards to just see what kind of parts they had available," Roanhorse said. "That was his hobby."

Shelly was the first sitting vice president to be elected to the top post on the reservation — the largest in the U.S. at 27,000 square miles (69,000 square kilometers), extending into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. He won the election in 2010, despite being charged in a case that accused dozens of Navajo Nation lawmakers of stealing from the tribal government.

Shelly and his vice president, Rex Lee Jim, openly talked about the charges and reached a settlement to repay some of the funds. Shelly had served on the Navajo Nation Council for 16 years representing his hometown of Thoreau and on the McKinley County Board of Commissioners.

Shelly and his family ran a transportation business for the last seven years.

He is survived by Martha Shelly, his wife of 57 years, plus five children, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Shelly's family plans to hold a private service and a public memorial at a future date.

Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

No one is objecting to a settlement agreement to resolve allegations of workplace safety violations in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie.

After a 20-day vetting period with no objections, the agreement between New Mexico workplace safety regulators and Rust Movie Productions has been finalized along with a $100,000 fine against the company that originally bankrolled the movie "Rust."

Matthew Maez, a spokesman for the state Environment Department and its workplace safety bureau, confirmed Tuesday the conclusion of the workplace safety probe of Rust Movie Productions under a final order. The $100,000 payment is due by April 15, he said.

Separately, Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are confronting felony involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe in October 2021.

Authorities say Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty, and an evidentiary hearing is scheduled in May to determine whether the case can proceed to trial. Baldwin was both a lead actor and coproducer on "Rust." The charges carry a punishment of up to 18 months in prison.

The state's final workplace-safety order states that Rust Movie Productions "did not furnish a place of employment free from hazards in that employees were exposed to being struck by discharged rounds or projectiles when firearms were used on the set of the motion picture production."

Safety violations are categorized as "serious" — and not "willful-serious," as initially alleged.

In April 2022, New Mexico's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau slapped Rust Movie Productions with a maximum $136,793 fine while distributing a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires on set before the fatal shooting.

The bureau also documented gun-safety complaints from crew members that went unheeded and said weapons specialists were not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training.

Rust Movie Productions previously announced that filming would resume this year on "Rust" at a ranch in Montana, with Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, serving as the film's new executive producer.

In court proceedings, prosecutors say assistant director David Halls, who oversaw safety on the set, has signed an agreement to plead guilty in the negligent use of a deadly weapon. A judge is scheduled to consider approval of the plea agreement next week.

ABQ Ride reduces routes and bus frequency amid staff shortage - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Albuquerque will reduce its bus services beginning this Saturday. The city says the changes affect 26 different routes across the city and are due to staffing shortages in the department.

The Albuquerque Journal reports some of the routes will be suspended altogether, including the Albuquerque Rapid Transit Blue Line from the westside to the University of New Mexico. Other buses will continue running, but less frequently. Those include busy routes like the one that runs along Central Ave. as well as Wyoming Blvd.

The city says it will reevaluate the reductions if it's able to hire more drivers and mechanics.

Meanwhile, the city is engaging in more systematic changes to its bus system through an initiative called ABQ Ride Forward. The public is invited to weigh in on two concept maps — one that prioritizes busy areas and one that focuses on covering more of the city — according to the Journal. The first of several public meetings is today [THURS] at 5:30 p.m. at the Alvarado Transportation Center. There’s also an option to attend remotely.

Albuquerque mayor wants to crack down on speeders who flout cameras - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Mayor Tim Keller has proposed legislation that would crack down on drivers who’ve been caught by the city’s speed cameras but haven’t paid up.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that, under the proposed ordinance, speeders with three or more tickets from the cameras could have the vehicles booted or impounded when parked on city property, including Albuquerque streets.

However, the city’s Municipal Development Department only has seven parking officers, who would be responsible for enforcing the policy.

A spokesperson for the department tells the Journal that the officers won’t be going out of their way to find those in violation, but that the policy could make it possible to hold them accountable and be a deterrent to flouting the $100 dollar tickets.

The tickets can also be paid with four hours of community service.

About a third of tickets go unpaid, according to the city.

Lawmaker plans to bring back bill prohibiting senators from drinking on the job – Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

An effort to ban state senators from drinking on the job failed this year in the legislature. But the freshman lawmaker who introduced it plans to push for it again in a future session.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the resolution by Democratic Sen. Harold Pope failed to get a hearing in its only assigned committee.

The proposal would have prohibited senators from drinking alcohol before or during committee meetings or floor sessions.

Pope says he’s not opposed to alcohol, but that senators should be “clearheaded” when crafting and debating legislation. He also noted that other workplaces don’t allow drinking on the job.

Next year’s legislative session will only last for 30 days and Pope says he needs to research how to bring back the bill since shorter session will mostly focus on budget issues.

Bill at gov’s desk would lift ‘gag order’ for people filing legislative harassment complaints - By Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

If someone is accused of harassment in the Legislature, they can speak up about it. The person who files a complaint about it can’t.

Legislation that would change that is now awaiting action from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Senators night passed House Bill 169, Disclosure of Legislative Ethics Complaints, by a 34-2 vote on Thursday evening. Sens. Crystal Diamond (R-Elephant Butte) and Gregory Baca (R-Belen) voted against it.

This measure would lift the confidentiality agreement that people who file harassment complaints to the interim Legislative Ethics Committee are bound to. Under this bill, they would be able to talk about a complaint or investigation at any time.

The Legislative Ethics Committee and its staff would still be tied to that confidentiality clause.

Sen. Joseph Cervantes (D-Las Cruces) explained the bill to the full Senate on Thursday. He said the current measure that silences a person who files a complaint is potentially suspect under the First Amendment, which allows the right to free speech.

“It restricts or limits the complainant’s ability to speak about their own complaint or the investigation as it progresses,” he said.

This new change would allow that person to talk freely about the issue. Cervantes said the purpose of this bill is to “release what is effectively a gag order or rule on a complaining party.”

This move comes following multiple sexual misconduct allegations in 2022 against a senator who’s still around this session. This year, some lobbyists were fearful of lawmakers maintaining professional behavior and conduct.

If Lujan Grisham signs the bill into law, the new rules will start up on June 16.