TUE: Governor Lujan Grisham signs free school meals legislation + more

Free meals for all New Mexico public school students - Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Lines will be getting longer for free breakfast and lunch at New Mexico public schools. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed legislation to provide free school meals to all students regardless of family income. The bill cleared the Legislature during the recent 60-day session. New Mexico and several other states are looking to fill the gap as federal pandemic-era benefit programs lapse and as food prices strain family budgets. Lawmakers set aside more than $22 million in the state budget to help pay for the program. Some say more money will be needed to bankroll the effort over time.

Budget guru to New Mexico Legislature retires after 25 years - Associated Press

The director of the budget and accountability office at the New Mexico Legislature has announced his retirement after leading the agency during 25 years through a historic recession, a collapse in the oil economy and a new and unprecedented financial windfall. Director David Abbey said Monday he'll leave the agency known as the Legislative Finance Committee this summer. He guided the office through the tenure of four governors. Abbey said he was especially proud of his work on funding full-day kindergarten, extending learning at public schools and the state's home visiting program to counsel the parents of infant children.

Judge: District attorney can't be co-counsel in Baldwin case - Morgan Lee, Associated Press

A New Mexico judge says Santa Fe’s district attorney shouldn’t serve as co-counsel in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 movie rehearsal. State District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommersays the district attorney misread provisions of state law in assembling a team to prosecute the case against Baldwin and movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wants to serve as co-counsel as her office regroups from the resignation of a special prosecutor. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter. \