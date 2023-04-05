WED: $200M in grants for pipelines, Gov signs bill limiting prescribed burns, +more

Cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades — Associated Press

Federal officials announced the first $196 million of grants Wednesday in a $1 billion program to repair and replace aging and sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines across the country.

The Transportation Department and its Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration announced that the city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, will get $10 million as the first grant recipient. Nineteen other communities will also get grants to help upgrade 270 miles (435 kilometer) of natural gas pipelines, although the government didn't identify all the recipients.

Another nearly $400 million of grants will be announced later this year.

The grants, announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will be paid for with money from the infrastructure law President Joe Biden's administration is touting in a series of events across the country.

Several of the pipelines that will be repaired or replaced were installed decades ago, and some of them are leaking. Officials estimate that completing these repairs will help reduce methane emissions by roughly 212 metric tons a year.

Aging pipelines have been involved in fatal explosions and massive spills that have occurred over decades in California, Michigan, New Jersey and other states.

"Investments in pipeline safety are investments in community safety and our shared environment," said PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown.

New Mexico governor signs bill to limit prescribed fires — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Tuesday that aims to prohibit prescribed burns — wildland fires set purposefully as a means of forest management — during periods of increased fire risk.

The Democratic governor also signed a lengthy list of other measures that expand to $1 million benefits for relatives of firefighters who die in the line of duty, significantly increase pay for most statewide elected officials and improve public instructions for use of the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

The fire safety bill from Republican state Rep. Ron Griggs of Alamogordo responds in part to devastating 2022 fires in New Mexico that were allegedly lit deliberately and escaped control.

The Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire started April 19, 2022, and burned up more than 530 square miles (1,375 square kilometers) in northern New Mexico. It was attributed to a prescribed burn set by the U.S. Forest Service that was stoked by heavy winds, amid seasonally parched conditions.

The new law takes effect immediately, amid seasonally dry, gusty spring weather across much of the state. The restrictions apply when the National Weather Service has issued a "red flag" warning about substantial fire risks due to warm, dry and windy weather.

The pay hike bill signed by the governor will deliver the first raises in 20 years to elected officials including the secretary of state, attorney general, state lands commissioner, state treasurer, state auditor and lieutenant governor.

Those salaries will increase by as much as 70% to at least $144,000.

Lujan Grisham currently earns $110,000 a year. She won't get a salary increase, but her successor will in 2027.

Sun Van an ART will be permanently free after council vote – Albuquerque Journal, KUNM

The Albuquerque City Council voted last night/Monday night to keep some of the city’s transit services permanently free.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the Sun Van paratransit service for people with disabilities and Albuquerque Rapid Transit, or ART, which travels along Central Avenue, will continue operating with zero fares in perpetuity.

All bus service became free in January 2022 as part of a citywide pilot program, but it’s unclear if that will stay in place for routes outside of Sun Van or ART. The Transit Department is due to deliver an analysis of the pilot in late September.

Transit Director Leslie Keener said collecting fares on the ART route would bring in $810,000 per year. The cost to run it is $5.5 million annually.

The cost of running the Sun Van is about $7 million and charging passengers would bring in about $285,000 every year.

Man faces federal assault and carjacking charges related to the disappearance of Navajo woman – Source New Mexico

A man has been indicted for assault and carjacking related to his alleged role in the disappearance of a Dine woman in 2021 that sparked local and national attention.

Source New Mexico’s Shaun Griswold reports a federal judge in Arizona unsealed the indictment today/yesterday [TUES] against Preston Tolth in the case of Ella Mae Begay. Her family has advocated for any information since she went missing from her home in Sweetwater, Arizona in June 2021.

Federal prosecutors told the judge that Tolth made statements to investigators about harming Begay and then taking her pickup from Arizona to New Mexico. Authorities moved Tolth recently from the Cibola County Detention Center in New Mexico where he was being held for allegedly stabbing a man.

He will remain in federal custody and is due to be formally charged on Friday. Begay’s family told Source they want Tolth to give the location of their mother.

US rolls out funding for wildlife crossings along busy roads — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Native American tribes, as well as state and local governments, will be able to tap into $350 million in infrastructure funds to build wildlife corridors along busy roads and add warning signs for drivers in what federal officials are billing as the first-of-its-kind pilot program to prevent collisions and improve habitat connectivity.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rolled out more details about the program during a visit to Santa Ana Pueblo on Tuesday. Wildlife managers with the New Mexico tribe have been tracking mountain lions, elk and other animals across tens of thousands of acres in north-central New Mexico and have documented casualties along busy highways that cut through tribal boundaries.

Buttigieg visited one of the culverts under Interstate 25 near the pueblo that serves a migratory byway for animals that travel between the high desert mountain ranges that border tribal land and the cottonwood and willow forests along the Rio Grande.

He called it a great example, saying the safety solution needed in one location, like a busy crosswalk in the middle of a dense metropolitan area, is different from what is needed in an area where there are so many conflict points between traffic and wildlife.

"Whether you're talking about the broader effects on climate that come with what we do or don't do on everything from transit alternatives to the very design of our roads, all that is at stake in good transportation policy," he said, adding that not all the answers need to come from Washington, just more of the funding.

Nationwide, about 200 people are killed each year in collisions involving wildlife and vehicles, federal officials said.

Buttigieg said launching the pilot program marks an important step to prevent deadly crashes, particularly in rural areas. In New Mexico, he said, there's an average of about 900 crashes per year that involve wildlife.

The dedicated funding includes more than $111 million for the first round of grants that will be issued this year. Federal officials said the program will open the door for communities that may not have previously had access to money for such projects.

Many Western states — including Colorado, Arizona, Utah and Nevada — have already invested substantially in wildlife crossings and in recent years, have adopted legislation that advocates say will allow them to capture millions of dollars in federal matching funds to build the crossings.

California is among the Western states with new legislation. It broke ground last year on what it bills as the world's largest crossing — a bridge over a major Southern California highway for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl.

New Mexico also joined the effort when lawmakers passed legislation this spring to set aside $100 million for conservation projects. That includes building the state's first wildlife highway overpasses for free-roaming cougars, black bears, bighorn sheep and other creatures.

The massive federal infrastructure law amounts to the largest investment in road and bridges in a generation. It's also the largest single sum ever allocated to address vehicle-wildlife collisions — a problem that stretches back nearly a century, when the government first began funding the construction of highways.

Technological advances have helped wildlife managers and public safety officials in some states identify the best locations for crossings, and where they can make the biggest difference for both wildlife and motorists.

At Santa Ana Pueblo, managers have been busy collaring mountain lions, bear, elk and other species as part of a long-term effort aimed at restoring wildlife and habitat across more than 70,000 acres (28,330 hectares) of varying terrain. The price tag has stretched into the millions and has produced more than one quarter of a million GPS location points, said Glenn Harper, the pueblo's range and wildlife division manager.

That data has helped to create maps showing where animals want to be on the landscape and where they want to cross. However, Harper said even more data will need to be collected over the next year in hopes of landing more funding for the wildlife crossing work.

At one point, managers thought they had more than a dozen lions crossing through pueblo lands. That included one named "Squeaks" that traveled more than 550 miles (885 kilometers) from Santa Ana to Mesa Verde National Park and Ute Mountain Ute tribal lands in southern Colorado in search for a new home range.

U.S. Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, a New Mexico Democrat, pointed to the lion's journey, saying safe passage for animals and the development of more crossings will have as much of an impact on cultural heritage and the creation of climate refuges as it will on safety.

"What we're seeing is wildlife moving into new areas," she said, "and so projects like this will help wildlife reconnect on the land to historic spaces and the spaces that will sustain them ecologically as they're facing climate change."